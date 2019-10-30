U.S. 31 Bridges between Crothersville & Uniontown Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

Two bridge projects that began in late July on U.S. 31 between Crothersville and Uniontown were completed ahead of schedule and the roadway opened to traffic last Friday.

U.S. 31 closed over Grassy Creek between County Roads 400 and 500 S in late July, for a $870,000 bridge replacement project. A temporary traffic signal has been in place at Blau Ditch just north of the Crothersville town limits for an $890,000 bridge deck overlay.

The bridge over Grassy Creek was expected to reopen by Friday, November 29, but was re-opened this past Friday with temporary pavement markings. Flagging will take place into November to apply permanent markings.

The temporary signal was expected remain in place at Blau Ditch through Tuesday, Nov. 5. Crews from E&B Paving Inc. are currently installing guardrail and paving the bridge, which was expected to reopen by Monday, November 11.

Additional bridge work is planned on U.S. 31 between Uniontown and Seymour next year. A bridge deck overlay is scheduled for the bridge over Mutton Creek Ditch, and a superstructure replacement project is planned for U.S. 31 over I-65. Lane restrictions will be in place for approximately 150 days at Mutton Creek Ditch and the road will close over I-65 for approximately 120 days.