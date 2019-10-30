Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 12th day of November, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Highway-Maintenance & Repair-Personal Services $32,000

General Fund-Sheriff-Personal Services $20,665

General Fund-Sheriff-Supplies $26,750

General Fund-Jail-Personal Services $21,000

General Fund-Court House Security-Personal Services $37,750

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: October 30th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON AN ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the Scott County School District 1(the “School Corporation”) that the Board of School Trustees will meet in the School Corporation’s Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, at 6:30 p.m. local time on November 18, 2019, to consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year.

CONSTRUCTION FUND $300,000

The foregoing appropriation is in addition to all appropriations provided for in the existing budget and tax levy, and an extraordinary emergency for such appropriation exists by reason of the necessity of purchasing school buses for the School Corporation.

Taxpayers of the School Corporation appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard in respect to the additional appropriation. The additional appropriation, if finally made, will be reported to the Department of Local Government Finance, in accordance with Indiana Code 6-1.1-18-5.

Dated: October 22, 2019.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF SCOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

The voters of Scott County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general election will be held in the county on November 5, 2019 with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county, candidates for the following officers will be on the general election ballot.

OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY VOTERS AND PUBLIC QUESTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO VOTERS

Jennings 1, 2, & 3

Public Question –“Shall the Scott County School District 1, Scott County, Indiana, issue bonds or enter into a lease to finance the School Construction Project which consists of the construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, which is estimated to cost not more than $20,000,000 and is estimated to increase the property tax rate for debt service by $0.9085 per $100 of assessed valuation?”

Mayor Candidates

Jonathan Lee White – Republican

Roger Hawkins – Democrat

City Clerk-Treasurer

Roger Jay Diehl – Republican

Chris Fugate – Democrat

City Common Council

District 1

Ryan Gabbard –Republican

Jimmy Turner – Democrat

City Common Council

District 2

Joe Smith—Democrat

City Common Council

At-Large (vote for two)

Allen Gabbard—Republican

Michael E. Payne—Republican

Brandon L. Stagnolia—Democrat

DeWayne White—Democrat

Jennings 4 & 5 will vote only on the Public Question

Vienna 2, 3, 4, & 5

Mayor

William H. (Bill) Graham—Republican

Terry Amick—Democrat

City Clerk-Treasurer

Jan Hardy—Democrat

City Common Council

District 1

Chris Albertson—Republican

Chuck Sebastian—Democrat

City Common Council

District 2

Bill Hoagland—Democrat

City Common Council

District 3

Christian Evans—Republican

Karen Gricius—Democrat

City Common Council

District 4

Chuck Rose—Democrat

City Common Council

At-Large

Erick Mays—Republican

Ric Manns—Democrat

Dated this 23 day of October, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Circuit Court Clerk

10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

POLLING LOCATIONS

Jennings 1,2,3,4, & 5

Austin Boys High School Gym

165 S. Highway 31

Austin, IN 47102

Vienna 2 & 5

Scottsburg McClain Gym

500 S. Gardner Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Vienna 3 & 4

Scottsburg Middle School Great Room

425 S. 3rd St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE 72D01-1907-DC-000090

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

DAWN M. SOTO, Petitioner, and

OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ, Respondent

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ

San Vicente palapa.guerrero

via iguala guerrero

C.P. 40166 Mexico

You are hereby notified that Dawn M. Soto has petitioned the Scott Superior Court in Cause 72D01-1907-DC-000090 for dissolution of her marriage to Olber Soto Chavez. Notice to you as the Respondent is required by the Court. A final hearing is scheduled on December 4, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.

The attorney representing the Petitioners is Robert G. Hamilton, II, P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0464.

You are further notified that Olber Soto Chavez must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, should he fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated: October 8, 2019

Robert G. Hamilton, II

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT G. HAMILTON, II

Attorney at Law #8329-47

P.O. Box 292,

Salem, IN 47167-0292

(812) 883-9911, 812/883-1740 fax

boblaw@blueriver.net

10/16, 10/23, 10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

36D01-1910-PL-000031

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

JOE L. COLE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN DALE PATTERSON,

LORETTA M. PATTERSON,

DISCOVER BANK,

CITY OF SEYMOUR, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: John Dale Patterson, Loretta M. Patterson, Discover Bank, City of Seymour and Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on October 2, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Previous certified mailings to Defendants at their last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of Defendants, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

DATED: 10-2-19

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

10/16, 10/23, 10/30

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-076

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Julia C. Otte, on 17th day of October, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry J. Carmer, deceased, who died testate on the 3rd day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer thia estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of October, 2019

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk

Of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1910-EU-035

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STANLEY L. ALLEN, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Christopher T. Allen and Amy M. Noble were, on October 21, 2019 appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Stanley L. Allen, deceased, who died on September 22, 2019. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 10-21-19

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Stanley L. Allen

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72C01-1909-GU-30

In the Scott Circuit Court

State of Indiana

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Sandra Elaine Rosenberger

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATON

The State of Indiana to the person named as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person named as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitioners, Owen H. Cogburn and Deborah L. Cogburn, as seeking guardianship over Sandra Elaine Rosenberger.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Crystal Dawn Sebastian, mother, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or by your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitions arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Petitioner’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioners is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Dated this 17th day of September, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court.

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No. 14224-53

10/23, 10/30, 11/6

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1910-MI-049

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF ANGELA LOUISE GOLDAY

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Angela Louise Golday, has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name of Angela Louise Golday on October 10, 2019, in the Scott Superior Circuit Court. This Petition requests that the name of Angela Louise Golday be changed to Angela Louise Backes. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020. Any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state objections, if any, to the Petition.

Dated: October 10, 2019.

Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

Facsimile: 812/752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1910-PL-000032

NORMA CUNNINGHAM,

Plaintiff

vs.

ROBERT R. GARRIOTT, CAROLL S. GARRIOTT, THE HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To:Robert R. Garriott, Caroll S. Garriott, the Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on October 16, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo, #32674-49

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

mjlorenzo@jefflorenzo.com

10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2020. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 18, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04

The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.

Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000

The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.

F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant. COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county. VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request. JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities

in the bidding process.

Signed this ________day of ________, 2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

BITUMINOUS MIXTURE

The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2020

Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.

Price should be bid as follows:

Hot Mix:

9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton

11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton

9 Binder………. @ $________per ton

Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton

MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton

Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.

Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.

Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.

An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.

Materials:

Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.

Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.

MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.

The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 18, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CEMENT READY- MIX

2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.

Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.

Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:

Class A Mix Per Yard

Class B Mix Per Yard

Class C Mix Per Yard

9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard

Interplast-N Per Yard

Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator

3500 PSI

3000 PSI

The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, at 3:30 P.M.

Quotes shall be for the year 2020.

Signed this __ day of___________, 2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CULVERT MATERIALS

Quotations accepted for the year 2020.

8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvanized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.

•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas

•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.

•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.

•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)

•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)

•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.

All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.

Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.

Above price to be firm and net.

Quotations accepted for the year 2020 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18 at 3:30 p.m. 2019.

Signed this __________day of ________, 2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 18, 2019 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.

65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.

Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.

The bid shall include rack prices as of November 11, 2019.

Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.

The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS

Quotes accepted for the year 2020.

Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:

15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal

Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.

HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums

UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. Drums

MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums

Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes & 120# drum

Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. drums

DEF endal (Diesel exhaust fluid) Bulk/275 gal

Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, 2019 at 3:30 P.M.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on the 18th day of November, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.

Contract bids will be for the year 2020.

Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.

Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.

Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime

Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.

Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications

All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.

Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.

Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

TIRES AND TUBES

These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.

Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.

Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).

Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.

Quotation will be for the year 2020.

Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, 2019, at 3:30 p.m..

*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:

265/70R18 10ply Pickup

235/75R17 4 ply Pickup

265/75R16 4 ply Pickup

245/75R18 10ply Pickup

235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck

245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper

245/75R17 4 ply Pickup

7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller

315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck

11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck

9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor

7X14.5 12 ply Trailor

17.5X25 8 ply Loader

17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe

11L16 8 ply Backhoe

18.4X30 6 ply Tractor

15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox

7.50-15 8 ply Roller

1100 x 20 14 ply Tack truck

185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer

225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer

205/75R15 6 ply Trailor

215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor

10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator

460/85/38 6 ply Tractor

380/85/28 6 ply Tractor

20.5R25 Loader

33×15.5-16.5 Skid Loader

295/75R22.5 14 ply Shop Truck

Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.

10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp