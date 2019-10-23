Two Face Drug Charges In Scott County

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Deputy John Smith and Reserve Deputy Cory Hulsizer conducted a premises check of the Old Corn Factory in Scottsburg when they discovered people sleeping in a tent.

“The individuals did not have permission to be in the building by property owners and were ‘squatting’ for shelter,” according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Authorities reported one of the individuals, Alexandra Casey, 26, of Scottsburg, acting in a suspicious manner. She consented to a search of her purse where deputies discovered hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia. The woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia. On Monday, Oct. 14, Deputy Smith, Deputy Keith Hartman, Reserve Deputy Bowers responded to Village Court Apartments on a possible intoxicated person.

While attempting to locate the individual, Deputies noticed a man in the Austin Park after the park had closed.

Deputies questioned the individual identified as James Winchester, 23, of Austin. Winchester was to have methamphetamine on him. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Those arrested were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.