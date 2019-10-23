Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
The following will be sold for charges:
123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN
On 11/08/2019 @ 09:00 AM
1999 CHEVROLET 1GCEK19T8XE185916 $1,810.00
1994 GEO 2CNBE1860R6928478 $1,810.00
10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Court Claim to be approved 11/6/2019
David Thomas, 424.80; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 285.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 2,258.01; Quill Corp, 384.14; South Central IN Interpreting, 383.60; The Office Shop, 30.96; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 61.44.
10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER
OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT
JOHN L. SOMMERVILLE
JAMES T. ST.CLAIR
HUBERT CRAIG
ET AL EX PARTE
IN THE MATTER OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS
NOTICE INVITING NOMINATIONS TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors, Stucker Fork Conservancy District, of Scott and Jefferson Counties, Indiana, hereby gives notice inviting nominations to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors of said District – for a Four (4) year term as a member thereof beginning on December 16, 2019, which vacancy shall be filled by a majority secret written ballot vote of the freeholders of the District who are present and voting in person or by a written ballot vote which must be signed and mailed or delivered to the District Office. Said annual meeting of said Board of Directors will be held at 7:30 p.m. E.S.T on Monday the 16th day of December 2019, as previously established by the Scott Circuit Court.
The name of the Director whose term expires on December 16, 2019 is: Scott Howser, 785 W McClain Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, who currently represents Area Three (3) of the District as established by the Order of the Scott Circuit Court, dated January 10, 1969, defined as follows:
Area Three (3), is that portion of the District situated in the City of Scottsburg, Vienna Township, Scott County Indiana.
Said term for said Area Three (3) shall be for Four (4) years beginning at the Annual Meeting of said District on December 16, 2019.
Additional qualifications of a Director are: That said Director shall be a freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated or an Officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated and shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the District.
Nominations for said Director as specified hereinabove shall be submitted to the Office of the District, as set out below, in writing prior to the first day of December, 2019 and each of such written nominations shall be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the Area for which said nominations are made as designated by this notice, namely Area Three (3) as set out hereinabove.
Nominations shall be deemed as submitted and received at the District Office if delivered thereto or the envelope containing the same with sufficient United States Postage thereon is addressed to the District Office and postmarked prior to the first day of December 2019 and delivered thereto.
This Notice is given as provided by law, namely, an act relating to Conservancy Districts, the same being Acts of the General Assembly, 1957, as Amended. (I.C. 14-33-5-3)
DATED this 18th of October, 2019.
Lisa Wheeler, Financial Clerk
Stucker Fork Conservancy District
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 135
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office Location:
2260 U.S. Highway 31 N.
Austin IN 47102
10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY
Scottsburg, Indiana
Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 4th Quarter 2019 and Supporting Schedules
For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: October 2019, November 2019, and December 2019 and utility bills payable: December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020
Rate Adjustments
The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:
Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:
Residential Service Rate R ($0.006734) per kWh
Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006668) per kWh
Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006668) per kWh
General Service Rate GS ($0.006265) per kWh
Industrial Service Rate IS ($0.005804) per kWh
Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors
10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
Summons – Service By Publication
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit\Superior Court
Cause No. 72d01-1909-Mf-000027
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARBY D. MERRY, DECEASED and THE UNKNOWN TENANT,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328 and described as follows: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.
This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s): The Unknown Tenant This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Darby D. Merry, Deceased
If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.
FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.
BRYAN K. REDMOND
Attorney No. 22108-29
Attorney for Plaintiff
BRYAN K. REDMOND
FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.
8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 237-2727
NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
This summons is to Dustin D. Davidson, Respondent, whose address and whereabouts are unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court, in Scottsburg, Indiana, in an action entitled “IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT DAVE DAVIDSON, CASE NO. 72D01-1806-AD-031, by Jacob T. Marshall, Petitioner.
The petitioner is represented by C. Paige Gabhart, 525 E. Seventh St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.
The nature of the suit against you is for adoption of the above-listed child. An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney on or before 23 November 2019. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the petitioner.
Dated: 3 October, 2019.
Missy Applegate, Clerk,
Scott Superior Court.
10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
STATE OF INDIANA
CAUSE 72D01-1907-DC-000090
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF
DAWN M. SOTO, Petitioner, and
OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ, Respondent
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO:OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ
San Vicente palapa.guerrero
via iguala guerrero
C.P. 40166 Mexico
You are hereby notified that Dawn M. Soto has petitioned the Scott Superior Court in Cause 72D01-1907-DC-000090 for dissolution of her marriage to Olber Soto Chavez. Notice to you as the Respondent is required by the Court. A final hearing is scheduled on December 4, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.
The attorney representing the Petitioners is Robert G. Hamilton, II, P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0464.
You are further notified that Olber Soto Chavez must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, should he fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Dated: October 8, 2019
Robert G. Hamilton, II
Attorney for Petitioner
ROBERT G. HAMILTON, II
Attorney at Law #8329-47
P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0292
(812) 883-9911, 812/883-1740 fax
boblaw@blueriver.net
10/16, 10/23, 10/30 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
36D01-1910-PL-000031
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT
ANNUAL TERM, 2019
JOE L. COLE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOHN DALE PATTERSON,
LORETTA M. PATTERSON,
DISCOVER BANK,
CITY OF SEYMOUR, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING
TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: John Dale Patterson, Loretta M. Patterson, Discover Bank, City of Seymour and Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on October 2, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Previous certified mailings to Defendants at their last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of Defendants, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
DATED: 10-2-19
Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk
of the Jackson County Courts of
Jackson County, Indiana
Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 644
113 East Second Street
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Phone Number (812) 522-6949
10/16, 10/23, 10/30
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-072
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to IC 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Randy J. Bobb and Roger W. Bobb were, on the 7th day of October 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carol Ann (Kling) Bobb, deceased, who died testate on 12th day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 7th day of October, 2019.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court
Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT I
N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO.: 72C01-1909-ES-000008
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
DOROTHY J. CARSON, DECEASED
NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.
In the matter of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased.
Estate Docket: 72C01-1909-ES-000008
Notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2019, Stacy L. McGuyre was appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased, who died intestate on the 20th day of May, 2019, a resident of Scott County, Indiana.
All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this October 7, 2019.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Probate Division
Stacy L. McGuyre, I.D. #31064-32
Attorney at Law
2028 N. Park Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Tel No.: (317) 965-0407
stacymcguyre@gmail.com
10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-032
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
Susan M. King, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Jeffrey S. Washburn was, on September 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan M. King, deceased, and authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: Oct. 4, 2019
Missy Applegate
CLERK, Scott Circuit Court
Jeffrey S. Washburn, Attorney
Nicholaus D. Eddy, Attorney
Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP
321 Washington Street
Columbus, IN 47201
10/16, 10/23 hspzxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72C01-1909-GU-30
In the Scott Circuit Court
State of Indiana
In the Matter of the Guardianship of Sandra Elaine Rosenberger
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATON
The State of Indiana to the person named as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person named as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitioners, Owen H. Cogburn and Deborah L. Cogburn, as seeking guardianship over Sandra Elaine Rosenberger.
This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Crystal Dawn Sebastian, mother, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or by your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the complaint.
If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitions arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Petitioner’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioners is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Dated this 17th day of September, 2019
Missy Applegate
Clerk,
Scott Circuit Court.
John F. Dietrich
Attorney at Law
63 West Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney I.D. No. 14224-53
10/23, 10/30, 11/6
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO. 72D01-1910-MI-049
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF ANGELA LOUISE GOLDAY
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE
To: All Interested Persons
Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Angela Louise Golday, has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name of Angela Louise Golday on October 10, 2019, in the Scott Superior Circuit Court. This Petition requests that the name of Angela Louise Golday be changed to Angela Louise Backes. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020. Any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state objections, if any, to the Petition.
Dated: October 10, 2019.
Missy Applegate
CLERK
SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Telephone: 812/752-5920
Facsimile: 812/752-6989
E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Petitioner
10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
COUNTY OF JACKSON,
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1910-PL-000032
NORMA CUNNINGHAM,
Plaintiff
vs.
ROBERT R. GARRIOTT, CAROLL S. GARRIOTT, THE HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR
LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To:Robert R. Garriott, Caroll S. Garriott, the Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on October 16, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo, #32674-49
LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
mjlorenzo@jefflorenzo.com
10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp