Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 11/08/2019 @ 09:00 AM

1999 CHEVROLET 1GCEK19T8XE185916 $1,810.00

1994 GEO 2CNBE1860R6928478 $1,810.00

10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 11/6/2019

David Thomas, 424.80; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 285.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 2,258.01; Quill Corp, 384.14; South Central IN Interpreting, 383.60; The Office Shop, 30.96; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 61.44.

10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER

OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

JOHN L. SOMMERVILLE

JAMES T. ST.CLAIR

HUBERT CRAIG

ET AL EX PARTE

IN THE MATTER OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE INVITING NOMINATIONS TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors, Stucker Fork Conservancy District, of Scott and Jefferson Counties, Indiana, hereby gives notice inviting nominations to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors of said District – for a Four (4) year term as a member thereof beginning on December 16, 2019, which vacancy shall be filled by a majority secret written ballot vote of the freeholders of the District who are present and voting in person or by a written ballot vote which must be signed and mailed or delivered to the District Office. Said annual meeting of said Board of Directors will be held at 7:30 p.m. E.S.T on Monday the 16th day of December 2019, as previously established by the Scott Circuit Court.

The name of the Director whose term expires on December 16, 2019 is: Scott Howser, 785 W McClain Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, who currently represents Area Three (3) of the District as established by the Order of the Scott Circuit Court, dated January 10, 1969, defined as follows:

Area Three (3), is that portion of the District situated in the City of Scottsburg, Vienna Township, Scott County Indiana.

Said term for said Area Three (3) shall be for Four (4) years beginning at the Annual Meeting of said District on December 16, 2019.

Additional qualifications of a Director are: That said Director shall be a freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated or an Officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the Area of the District for which he or she is nominated and shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the District.

Nominations for said Director as specified hereinabove shall be submitted to the Office of the District, as set out below, in writing prior to the first day of December, 2019 and each of such written nominations shall be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the Area for which said nominations are made as designated by this notice, namely Area Three (3) as set out hereinabove.

Nominations shall be deemed as submitted and received at the District Office if delivered thereto or the envelope containing the same with sufficient United States Postage thereon is addressed to the District Office and postmarked prior to the first day of December 2019 and delivered thereto.

This Notice is given as provided by law, namely, an act relating to Conservancy Districts, the same being Acts of the General Assembly, 1957, as Amended. (I.C. 14-33-5-3)

DATED this 18th of October, 2019.

Lisa Wheeler, Financial Clerk

Stucker Fork Conservancy District

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 135

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office Location:

2260 U.S. Highway 31 N.

Austin IN 47102

10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 4th Quarter 2019 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: October 2019, November 2019, and December 2019 and utility bills payable: December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service Rate R ($0.006734) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006668) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006668) per kWh

General Service Rate GS ($0.006265) per kWh

Industrial Service Rate IS ($0.005804) per kWh

Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors

10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Summons – Service By Publication

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit\Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1909-Mf-000027

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARBY D. MERRY, DECEASED and THE UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328 and described as follows: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s): The Unknown Tenant This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Darby D. Merry, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

This summons is to Dustin D. Davidson, Respondent, whose address and whereabouts are unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court, in Scottsburg, Indiana, in an action entitled “IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT DAVE DAVIDSON, CASE NO. 72D01-1806-AD-031, by Jacob T. Marshall, Petitioner.

The petitioner is represented by C. Paige Gabhart, 525 E. Seventh St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

The nature of the suit against you is for adoption of the above-listed child. An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney on or before 23 November 2019. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the petitioner.

Dated: 3 October, 2019.

Missy Applegate, Clerk,

Scott Superior Court.

10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE 72D01-1907-DC-000090

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

DAWN M. SOTO, Petitioner, and

OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ, Respondent

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ

San Vicente palapa.guerrero

via iguala guerrero

C.P. 40166 Mexico

You are hereby notified that Dawn M. Soto has petitioned the Scott Superior Court in Cause 72D01-1907-DC-000090 for dissolution of her marriage to Olber Soto Chavez. Notice to you as the Respondent is required by the Court. A final hearing is scheduled on December 4, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.

The attorney representing the Petitioners is Robert G. Hamilton, II, P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0464.

You are further notified that Olber Soto Chavez must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, should he fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated: October 8, 2019

Robert G. Hamilton, II

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT G. HAMILTON, II

Attorney at Law #8329-47

P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0292

(812) 883-9911, 812/883-1740 fax

boblaw@blueriver.net

10/16, 10/23, 10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

36D01-1910-PL-000031

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

JOE L. COLE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN DALE PATTERSON,

LORETTA M. PATTERSON,

DISCOVER BANK,

CITY OF SEYMOUR, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: John Dale Patterson, Loretta M. Patterson, Discover Bank, City of Seymour and Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on October 2, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Previous certified mailings to Defendants at their last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of Defendants, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

DATED: 10-2-19

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

10/16, 10/23, 10/30

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-072

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to IC 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Randy J. Bobb and Roger W. Bobb were, on the 7th day of October 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carol Ann (Kling) Bobb, deceased, who died testate on 12th day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 7th day of October, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT I

N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO.: 72C01-1909-ES-000008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DOROTHY J. CARSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

In the matter of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased.

Estate Docket: 72C01-1909-ES-000008

Notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2019, Stacy L. McGuyre was appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased, who died intestate on the 20th day of May, 2019, a resident of Scott County, Indiana.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this October 7, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Probate Division

Stacy L. McGuyre, I.D. #31064-32

Attorney at Law

2028 N. Park Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Tel No.: (317) 965-0407

stacymcguyre@gmail.com

10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-032

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

Susan M. King, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jeffrey S. Washburn was, on September 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan M. King, deceased, and authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Oct. 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Jeffrey S. Washburn, Attorney

Nicholaus D. Eddy, Attorney

Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP

321 Washington Street

Columbus, IN 47201

10/16, 10/23 hspzxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72C01-1909-GU-30

In the Scott Circuit Court

State of Indiana

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Sandra Elaine Rosenberger

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATON

The State of Indiana to the person named as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person named as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitioners, Owen H. Cogburn and Deborah L. Cogburn, as seeking guardianship over Sandra Elaine Rosenberger.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Crystal Dawn Sebastian, mother, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or by your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitions arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Petitioner’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioners is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Dated this 17th day of September, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court.

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney I.D. No. 14224-53

10/23, 10/30, 11/6

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1910-MI-049

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF ANGELA LOUISE GOLDAY

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE

To: All Interested Persons

Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Angela Louise Golday, has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name of Angela Louise Golday on October 10, 2019, in the Scott Superior Circuit Court. This Petition requests that the name of Angela Louise Golday be changed to Angela Louise Backes. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020. Any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state objections, if any, to the Petition.

Dated: October 10, 2019.

Missy Applegate

CLERK

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

Facsimile: 812/752-6989

E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1910-PL-000032

NORMA CUNNINGHAM,

Plaintiff

vs.

ROBERT R. GARRIOTT, CAROLL S. GARRIOTT, THE HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To:Robert R. Garriott, Caroll S. Garriott, the Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on October 16, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo, #32674-49

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

mjlorenzo@jefflorenzo.com

10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp