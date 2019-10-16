Seven Jailed In Scott County

Seven people found themselves behind bars on a variety of warrants and investigations by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Deputy Joe Baker with the Scott County Sheriff’s office completed an investigation that he began in earlier in August for the illegal possession of narcotics. At the close of his investigation Jeremiah Rayborn, 42, of Scottsburg was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Baker was assisted by Deputy James Ward and Reserve Deputy Tim Hall.

At the time of Rayborn’s arrest, Justin Chitwood, 33, of Jeffersonville, was also arrested on court warrants in Scott and Harrison Counties.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Deputies Kenton Makowsy and John Smith responded to an address on Leota Road on a call about a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, an investigation led to the arrest of Stephanie Rosegotter, 43, of Jeffersonville for possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Several warrants were served last week which resulted in arrests.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Chief Deputy Toby Deaton with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at the Scott County Jail on Janice McCleary, 55, of Scottsburg. The warrant charged her with battery by bodily waste after a criminal case was investigated by deputies.

Also last Wednesday, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Kenton Makowsky went to residence on Strouse Road to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. As a result, Keith Bixler, 32, of Scottsburg was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass.

While on routine patrol on Thursday, Oct. 10, Deputy Johnney Coomer observed a woman walking down the road that he believed to have an outstanding warrant. Deputy Coomer stopped to question her and learned that she had two outstanding arrest warrants. Whitney Stacy, 25, of Scottsburg was arrested for the warrants for two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

On Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, Deputies Makowsky and Coomer responded to a Scott County business after a report of theft. After completing the investigation, deputies charged Tiffany Pate, 30, of Scottsburg with theft greater than $750, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

John Lizenby, 46, of Scottsburg was also arrested for theft greater than $750. The man arrested is not the former Scott County Sheriff and current Scott County Commissioner John C. Lizenby.

All of those arrested were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.