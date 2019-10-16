Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-033

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

CAROLE S. PITTS, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jack V Pitts was, on September 23, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carole S. Pitts, deceased, who died on August 28, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Sep 23, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Carole S. Pitts

10/9, 10/16 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Summons – Service By Publication

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit\Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1909-Mf-000027

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARBY D. MERRY, DECEASED and THE UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328 and described as follows: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s): The Unknown Tenant This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Darby D. Merry, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

This summons is to Dustin D. Davidson, Respondent, whose address and whereabouts are unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court, in Scottsburg, Indiana, in an action entitled “IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT DAVE DAVIDSON, CASE NO. 72D01-1806-AD-031, by Jacob T. Marshall, Petitioner.

The petitioner is represented by C. Paige Gabhart, 525 E. Seventh St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

The nature of the suit against you is for adoption of the above-listed child. An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney on or before 23 November 2019. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the petitioner.

Dated: 3 October, 2019.

Missy Applegate, Clerk,

Scott Superior Court.

10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE 72D01-1907-DC-000090

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

DAWN M. SOTO, Petitioner, and

OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ, Respondent

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO:OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ

San Vicente palapa.guerrero

via iguala guerrero

C.P. 40166 Mexico

You are hereby notified that Dawn M. Soto has petitioned the Scott Superior Court in Cause 72D01-1907-DC-000090 for dissolution of her marriage to Olber Soto Chavez. Notice to you as the Respondent is required by the Court. A final hearing is scheduled on December 4, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.

The attorney representing the Petitioners is Robert G. Hamilton, II, P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0464.

You are further notified that Olber Soto Chavez must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, should he fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Dated: October 8, 2019

Robert G. Hamilton, II

Attorney for Petitioner

ROBERT G. HAMILTON, II

Attorney at Law #8329-47

P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0292

(812) 883-9911, 812/883-1740 fax

boblaw@blueriver.net

10/16, 10/23, 10/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

36D01-1910-PL-000031

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

JOE L. COLE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN DALE PATTERSON,

LORETTA M. PATTERSON,

DISCOVER BANK,

CITY OF SEYMOUR, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: John Dale Patterson, Loretta M. Patterson, Discover Bank, City of Seymour and Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on October 2, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Previous certified mailings to Defendants at their last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of Defendants, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

DATED: 10-2-19

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

of the Jackson County Courts of

Jackson County, Indiana

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 644

113 East Second Street

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Phone Number (812) 522-6949

10/16, 10/23, 10/30

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-072

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to IC 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Randy J. Bobb and Roger W. Bobb were, on the 7th day of October 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carol Ann (Kling) Bobb, deceased, who died testate on 12th day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 7th day of October, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT I

N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO.: 72C01-1909-ES-000008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DOROTHY J. CARSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

In the matter of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased.

Estate Docket: 72C01-1909-ES-000008

Notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2019, Stacy L. McGuyre was appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased, who died intestate on the 20th day of May, 2019, a resident of Scott County, Indiana.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this October 7, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Probate Division

Stacy L. McGuyre, I.D. #31064-32

Attorney at Law

2028 N. Park Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Tel No.: (317) 965-0407

stacymcguyre@gmail.com

10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-032

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

Susan M. King, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jeffrey S. Washburn was, on September 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan M. King, deceased, and authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Oct. 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Jeffrey S. Washburn, Attorney

Nicholaus D. Eddy, Attorney

Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP

321 Washington Street

Columbus, IN 47201

10/16, 10/23 hspzxlp