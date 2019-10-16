Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-033
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
CAROLE S. PITTS, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Jack V Pitts was, on September 23, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carole S. Pitts, deceased, who died on August 28, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: Sep 23, 2019
Missy Applegate
CLERK, Scott Circuit Court
Robert L. Houston #7800-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Carole S. Pitts
10/9, 10/16 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
Summons – Service By Publication
State Of Indiana
County Of Scott
In The Scott Circuit\Superior Court
Cause No. 72d01-1909-Mf-000027
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARBY D. MERRY, DECEASED and THE UNKNOWN TENANT,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328 and described as follows: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.
This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s): The Unknown Tenant This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Darby D. Merry, Deceased
If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.
FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.
BRYAN K. REDMOND
Attorney No. 22108-29
Attorney for Plaintiff
BRYAN K. REDMOND
FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.
8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 237-2727
NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
This summons is to Dustin D. Davidson, Respondent, whose address and whereabouts are unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court, in Scottsburg, Indiana, in an action entitled “IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT DAVE DAVIDSON, CASE NO. 72D01-1806-AD-031, by Jacob T. Marshall, Petitioner.
The petitioner is represented by C. Paige Gabhart, 525 E. Seventh St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.
The nature of the suit against you is for adoption of the above-listed child. An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney on or before 23 November 2019. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the petitioner.
Dated: 3 October, 2019.
Missy Applegate, Clerk,
Scott Superior Court.
10/9, 10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
STATE OF INDIANA
CAUSE 72D01-1907-DC-000090
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF
DAWN M. SOTO, Petitioner, and
OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ, Respondent
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO:OLBER SOTO CHAVEZ
San Vicente palapa.guerrero
via iguala guerrero
C.P. 40166 Mexico
You are hereby notified that Dawn M. Soto has petitioned the Scott Superior Court in Cause 72D01-1907-DC-000090 for dissolution of her marriage to Olber Soto Chavez. Notice to you as the Respondent is required by the Court. A final hearing is scheduled on December 4, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.
The attorney representing the Petitioners is Robert G. Hamilton, II, P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0464.
You are further notified that Olber Soto Chavez must respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published and, should he fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Dated: October 8, 2019
Robert G. Hamilton, II
Attorney for Petitioner
ROBERT G. HAMILTON, II
Attorney at Law #8329-47
P.O. Box 292, Salem, IN 47167-0292
(812) 883-9911, 812/883-1740 fax
boblaw@blueriver.net
10/16, 10/23, 10/30 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
36D01-1910-PL-000031
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 1 COURT
ANNUAL TERM, 2019
JOE L. COLE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOHN DALE PATTERSON,
LORETTA M. PATTERSON,
DISCOVER BANK,
CITY OF SEYMOUR, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING
TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: John Dale Patterson, Loretta M. Patterson, Discover Bank, City of Seymour and Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on October 2, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Previous certified mailings to Defendants at their last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of Defendants, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
DATED: 10-2-19
Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk
of the Jackson County Courts of
Jackson County, Indiana
Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 644
113 East Second Street
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Phone Number (812) 522-6949
10/16, 10/23, 10/30
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-072
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to IC 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Randy J. Bobb and Roger W. Bobb were, on the 7th day of October 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Carol Ann (Kling) Bobb, deceased, who died testate on 12th day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana this 7th day of October, 2019.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk, Jackson Circuit Court
Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT I
N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO.: 72C01-1909-ES-000008
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
DOROTHY J. CARSON, DECEASED
NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.
In the matter of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased.
Estate Docket: 72C01-1909-ES-000008
Notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2019, Stacy L. McGuyre was appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy J. Carson, deceased, who died intestate on the 20th day of May, 2019, a resident of Scott County, Indiana.
All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this October 7, 2019.
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Circuit Court
Probate Division
Stacy L. McGuyre, I.D. #31064-32
Attorney at Law
2028 N. Park Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Tel No.: (317) 965-0407
stacymcguyre@gmail.com
10/16, 10/23 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-032
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
Susan M. King, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Jeffrey S. Washburn was, on September 20, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan M. King, deceased, and authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: Oct. 4, 2019
Missy Applegate
CLERK, Scott Circuit Court
Jeffrey S. Washburn, Attorney
Nicholaus D. Eddy, Attorney
Sharpnack Bigley Stroh & Washburn LLP
321 Washington Street
Columbus, IN 47201
10/16, 10/23 hspzxlp