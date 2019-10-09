New Scottsburg Dog Park Nearing Completion

Approximately seven acres of land on the city’s northeast side will soon be the home of the new Scottsburg dog park. The majority of that land was donated to the city of Scottsburg several years ago by Eric & Diane Graham and their daughter Lauren Graham.

According to Scottsburg parks director Jerry Asher, construction of the park is nearly complete and the park should be open to the public sometime this fall.

“The dog park will consist of two fenced dog runs, one for large dogs that are 25 pounds and over and one for smaller dogs. Owners and their dogs will be able to play and socialize,” he said, explaining that access to the park would be of Cedar Street.

Construction of the shelter house should be complete in the next couple weeks, he added. “It will include two metal picnic tables and restrooms for both men and women. Benches will also be placed outside of each fenced dog run. Drinking water will be available for both the dogs and their owners.

And there will also be dog wash stations and stations for waste and litter disposal.

Rules and regulations have been drafted and are expected to be adopted by the Scottsburg Parks Board in the near future, Asher said.

The park will be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. It is anticipated that dog owners will pay a first year fee for use of the park of $25 with subsequent years having a $15 annual renewal fee.

Registration for use of the park will occur at Scottsburg City Hall and proof of proper dog vaccinations will be required at time of registration. “Once registered, dog owners will receive a key fob to operate the gates for entrance into the dog runs,” said Asher.

Mayor William Graham has announced that the park will be named the Eric and Lauren Graham Memorial Dog Park in honor of the deceased members of the Scottsburg community.

Mayor Graham stated that the land in the area of the park owned by the city consists of about 11 acres in total, and other ideas are being consider for that part of the land that will not be used by the dog park. Presently that land is a wooded area.

Both Mayor Graham and Parks Director Asher said they are excited to add the dog park to the City’s park system.

“I believe that dog owners and visitors to the park will be very pleased with the amenities available to both dogs and people using the park,” said Mayor Graham.

“Signage with directions to the park will soon be in place and residents should look forward to the park’s grand opening,” said Asher.