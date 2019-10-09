Youngsters in the communities of Crothersville, Austin and Scottsburg will be able to trick or treat on Halloween, Oct. 31.
In Crothersville and Austin the official treat seeking time is 6-8 p.m. Scottsburg youngsters can go door to door it their community from 6-8:30 p.m.
Residents welcoming youngsters are asked to turn on their front porch light. Trick or treaters should be accompanied by adult supervision
Communities Set Trick Or Treat Night
