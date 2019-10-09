Communities Set Trick Or Treat Night

Youngsters in the communities of Crothersville, Austin and Scottsburg will be able to trick or treat on Halloween, Oct. 31.

In Crothersville and Austin the official treat seeking time is 6-8 p.m. Scottsburg youngsters can go door to door it their community from 6-8:30 p.m.

Residents welcoming youngsters are asked to turn on their front porch light. Trick or treaters should be accompanied by adult supervision