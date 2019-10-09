Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on October 23, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7227498 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

G B MY WAY INC 189 S GARDNER ST Scottsburg IN

D/B/A LA CABANITA #1

EDGAR SUMALE

770 W CHERRY ST

Scottsburg,

President

EDGAR SUMALE

770 W CHERRY ST.

Scottsburg,

Secretary

LEGAL NOTICE

5-C AUTO

735 W YORK RD PO BOX 26

AUSTIN IN 47102

RHONDA’S RV AUTO INC.

1251 SR 256 WEST

AUSTIN IN 47102

The following will be sold for charges on October 25, 2019

9:00 a.m.

735 W. York Road, PO Box 26, Austin

2011 Hyu

5NPEB4AC9BH094661

$1,650.00

10:30 a.m.

1251 St. Rd 256 West, Austin

2001 Chev

1GNFG15MX11208199

$1,650.00

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 10/25/2019 @ 09:00 AM

1998 HONDA

JHLRD1761WC078678

$2,310.00

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of September 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Bedford Office Supply, $242.09; Herbert Walker, $125.00; Quill Corp, $568.24; Susan Darlage-Bevers, $100.00; Don Olive PSYD, $3,575.00; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $5,475.00.

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $469.14; Phillips & Co, $150.00; Visa, $180.00; AmyMarie Travis-Lucas, $13.00.

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $429.87; Maria Hendrix, $120.00; Business Info Systems, $999.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-EU-033

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

CAROLE S. PITTS, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Jack V Pitts was, on September 23, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carole S. Pitts, deceased, who died on August 28, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Sep 23, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

Robert L. Houston #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Carole S. Pitts

LEGAL NOTICE

Summons – Service By Publication

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit\Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1909-Mf-000027

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARBY D. MERRY, DECEASED and THE UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named. The nature of the suit against you is: Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328 and described as follows: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s): The Unknown Tenant This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Darby D. Merry, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

This summons is to Dustin D. Davidson, Respondent, whose address and whereabouts are unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court, in Scottsburg, Indiana, in an action entitled “IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT DAVE DAVIDSON, CASE NO. 72D01-1806-AD-031, by Jacob T. Marshall, Petitioner.

The petitioner is represented by C. Paige Gabhart, 525 E. Seventh St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130.

The nature of the suit against you is for adoption of the above-listed child. An answer or other response in writing to the complaint must be filed either by you or your attorney on or before 23 November 2019. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by the petitioner.

Dated: 3 October, 2019.

Missy Applegate, Clerk,

Scott Superior Court.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING ORDER

Scott County, Austin, Indiana

Notice is hereby given that an Unsafe Building Order has been issued to David Howard for property commonly known as 222 S. Sixth St., Austin, Indiana with the following legal description:

Buchanan S pt Lot 16 (40’); forty (40) feet by parallel lines off of the south end of Lot 16 in Buchanan subdivision, Jennings Township, Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book One (1), page Sixteen (16), in the Office of the Recorder of Scott county, Indiana

The Order may affect any person with a substantial interest in the property including but no limited to the following: David Howard. The Order requires the property to be demolished & removed along with all trash, debris, & exterminated for vermin in & about the unsafe premises. The exact terms of the Order may be obtained from the Hearing Authority, The action required to be accomplished must be completed within 30 days of notice of the Order.

The Hearing Authority has scheduled a hearing regarding the Order. The hearing’s purpose is to afford any person with a substantial interest in the property the opportunity to qualify or appeal the terms of the Order, if so desired. By Ordinance, the hearing authority of the Order is the Austin Board of Works and Safety. This hearing will be held before the Board on the 21st day of October, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Austin City Hall located at 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102. Any owner or other person with a substantial interest in the property is entitled to appear at this hearing, with or without legal counsel, and to present evidence, cross-examination, witness, and present arguments at this hearing.

If the Order is not complied with, the hearing Authority may take one or more of the following actions against the property owner or the property, or both: (1) Assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000; (2) Assess cost of enforcement; (3) perform the work required, including possibly demolition of the premises and, either itself or by the contractor, and assess the cost of that work to you, and if these costs are not paid, impose a lien or a county special assessment on the Property; (4) File a lawsuit in court to enforce this order, which may result in a receiver being appointed for the property or forfeiture of the property, in addition to either civil and equitable judgments, and/or; (5) Take such other action and impose such other fines and costs as are allowed by law. This list is not exclusive; there are other possible actions that the Hearing Authority and the City may by law take against the property owners or the property itself, or both. To learn more about what actions can be taken, please consult I.C. 36-7-9 or an attorney of your own choosing at your expense or both.

Hearing Authority contact information: Austin Board of Works and Safety, 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102 and the phone number is 812-794-6646.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING ORDER

Scott County, Austin, Indiana

Notice is hereby given that an Unsafe Building Order has been issued to Tex Murphy and Cora Jean Murphy for property commonly known as 242 S. Sixth St., Austin, Indiana with the following legal description:

Lots 13 and 14 in Buchanan Subdivision to the town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana

The Order may affect any person with a substantial interest in the property including but no limited to the following: Tex Murphy and Cora Jean Murphy. The Order requires the property to be demolished & removed along with all trash, debris, & exterminated for vermin in & about the unsafe premises. The exact terms of the Order may be obtained from the Hearing Authority, The action required to be accomplished must be completed within 30 days of notice of the Order.

The Hearing Authority has scheduled a hearing regarding the Order. The hearing’s purpose is to afford any person with a substantial interest in the property the opportunity to qualify or appeal the terms of the Order, if so desired. By Ordinance, the hearing authority of the Order is the Austin Board of Works and Safety. This hearing will be held before the Board on the 21st day of October, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Austin City Hall located at 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102. Any owner or other person with a substantial interest in the property is entitled to appear at this hearing, with or without legal counsel, and to present evidence, cross-examination, witness, and present arguments at this hearing.

If the Order is not complied with, the hearing Authority may take one or more of the following actions against the property owner or the property, or both: (1) Assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000; (2) Assess cost of enforcement; (3) perform the work required, including possibly demolition of the premises and, either itself or by the contractor, and assess the cost of that work to you, and if these costs are not paid, impose a lien or a county special assessment on the Property; (4) File a lawsuit in court to enforce this order, which may result in a receiver being appointed for the property or forfeiture of the property, in addition to either civil and equitable judgments, and/or; (5) Take such other action and impose such other fines and costs as are allowed by law. This list is not exclusive; there are other possible actions that the Hearing Authority and the City may by law take against the property owners or the property itself, or both. To learn more about what actions can be taken, please consult I.C. 36-7-9 or an attorney of your own choosing at your expense or both.

Hearing Authority contact information: Austin Board of Works and Safety, 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102 and the phone number is 812-794-6646.

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0041-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0041-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $132,350.27

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000018

Plaintiff: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

Defendant: LIONEL GROENENBOOM and CAROL GROENENBOOM

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being part of lands described in Morgan (61-216) described as follows: Beginning at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, at a spike set, thence north 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds east a distance of 210.25 feet to a nail set in the centerline of Jack Morgan Road THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds east a distance of 210.25 feet along said road centerline to a nail set, thence north 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east, a distance of 414.36 feet to an iron pin set, thence south 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds west a distance of 210.25 feet to an iron pin set, thence north 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds west a distance of 414.36 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.0000 acres. Subject to an easements of record and county road right-of-way.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-19-400-062.007-002

5030 N JACK MORGAN RD, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0042-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0042-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $135,764.52

Cause Number: 72D01-1811-MF-000051

Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Defendant: KAREN J. HARRIS and CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A CAPITAL ONE BANK AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 20 of Pigeon Ridge Subdivision, a subdivision located in Vienna Township;, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded as Document No. 2004-3239, Cabinet No. 2, Slide No. 275, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana with Lot No. 20 consisting of 0.215 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-09-07-100-036.001-007

6 W PIGEON RIDGE CR, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0043-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0043-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $106,550.15

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000008

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: DAVID D. MORRIS and UNKNOWN TENANT

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered Nine (9) in Lizenby Subdivision, as recorded on Document 2004-1871, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-29-240-032.000-008

111 E LARRY LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0044-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0044-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $45,647.61

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000007

Plaintiff: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF RC STIDHAM, AKA R. C. STIDHAM AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS and UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RC STIDHAM, AKA R. C. STIDHAM, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM AND EUGENE STIDHAM, AS POSSIBLE HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Tract C A part of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of section 4, township 3 north, range 7 east 2nd principal meridian, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land described in Instrument Number 9603837, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest comer of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of S4-T3N-R7E-2nd PM, said corner being marked by a railroad spike; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East (assumed bearing with the south line of said half 835.38 feet to a steel rod and the true point of beginning; thence continuing North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East said with said 227.06 feet to a steel rod; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 382.79 feet to a steel rod; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West 228.12 feet to a steel rod; thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 382.79 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 2.00 acres and being subject to an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, along the northern 83.10 feet of the east side of the above described tract and all legal rights-of-way. Including an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, the centerline of which is described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the above described tract; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West with the north line of said tract 15 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 276.59 feet to Cutshall Road. Excepting the sell of Tract D, as was conveyed by R.C. Stidham and Edith Irene Stidham, husband and wife, to James D. Stidham and Elaine D. Henson, as joint tenants, by Warranty Deed dated February 20, 2001 of recorded as Deed Instrument Number 0100768 in the Office of Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-300-005.002-002

1200 EAST CUTSHALL ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 25352-64

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

614-220-5611

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0045-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0045-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $67,810.15

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000019

Plaintiff: NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHEILPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Defendant: SHERRY KYNION and AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, PAMELA GRIFFIN, AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER AND DIANA WILLIAMS, AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot 4 in the Weir Sub-division of the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Record 1, Page 121, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-04-01-210-006.000-003

415 SOUTH OAK STREET, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0046-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0046-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,310.24

Cause Number: 72D01-1903-MF-000010

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: STEVEN D. CAIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

AN UNPLATTED TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, AND BEING WITHIN THE LIMITS OF THE INCORPORATED TOWN OF SCOTTSBURG, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TOWIT: COMMENCING AT A POINT SOUTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, AND 162 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF HAZARD STREET AND THE FIRST ALLEY SOUTH OF WALNUT STREET IN TOWN OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, RUNNING THENCE EAST 112 FEET, THENCE NORTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, THENCE WEST 112 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-19-410-099.000-008

610 W. GREEN ST., SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Brian K. Tekulve, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30882-49

Nelson & Frankenberger, Attorney Law Firm

317-844-0106

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0047-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0047-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $116,009.70

Cause Number: 72D01-1802-MF-000009

Plaintiff: CENTRA CREDIT UNION

Defendant: DONNA M. BOLTE (OWNER)

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 1, township 2 north, range 6 east, Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of the northwest Quarter of section 1, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 161.39 feet along the quarter section line to an iron post, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 161.39 feet to an iron post, thence north 0 degrees east 412.90 feet to a nail in Leota Road, thence north 80 degrees 59 minutes east 155.51 feet to a spike, thence south 1 degree 01 minutes 10 seconds east 438.26 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 1.54 acres, more or less, subject to the County Road Right-of-Way and any easements of record. (Leota Road Tract 14) Subject to the following restrictions: No house or other building shall be permitted within 70 feet of the front property line. No basement, tent or outbuilding shall be used as a residence either permanently or temporarily. These restrictions shall constitute a covenant running with the land for a period of 20 years beginning March 5, 1987. ALSO: A part of the northwest quarter of section 1, township 2 north, range 6 east, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at a nail in the County Road at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of section 1, thence south 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds east 2212.396 feet along the quarter section line to an iron post, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence north 0 degrees 00 minutes east 397.86 feet to a nail in the Leota Road, thence south 89 degrees 12 minutes 30 seconds east 117.78 feet along the Leota Road to a nail, thence north 80 degrees 59 minutes east 101.507 feet along the Leota Road, thence south 0 degrees 00 minutes east 412.905 feet to an iron post, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 218.023 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF EGINNING, containing 2.005 acres, more or less, but subject to the County Road Right-of-way and any easements of record. (Leota Tract 13).

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-10-01-200-010.005-007

1569 W LEOTA ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Septtimous Taylor II, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18326-82

Septtimous Taylor Attorney At Law, Attorney Law Firm

270-684-1606

