Warrants, Parole Violations Result In More Drug Charges

Five Scott County residents found themselves behind bars on court warrants, parole violations and additional charges related to drugs last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, Deputies John Smith and Keith Hartman with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office went to an address on Jack Morgan Road in an attempt to serve an outstanding arrest warrant from Scott Circuit Court.

Ricky Williams, 53, of Scottsburg was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was also arrested on new charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

A second person Brenda Linscott, 41, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Friday morning, Sept. 27, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, and the Indiana State Police assisted the Indiana State Parole Office in conducting a sweep of parolees living in Scott County who were in violation of their parole agreement.

During this sweep a total of 19 parolees and residences were visited; three people were arrested from the visits, said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

During the sweeps, Lori LaMaster, 44, of Scottsburg, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Spicer, 33, of Scottsburg, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwayne May, 45, of Austin, was arrested for possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Each was also charged with violating their parole.

“Additional arrest warrants will be sought for other parolees in the county who are in violation of their parole,” said Goodin. “We are using every tool in the tool box to make sure Scott County is safe for its citizens”.