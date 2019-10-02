Hamacher Hall is hosting its annual Fall Soup Supper this Friday evening, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. An assortment of homemade soups and other food items will be available for purchase.
This fundraiser event is for the maintenance of the facilities of Hamacher Hall and is sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association.
The public is cordially invited to attend.
Soup Supper Friday At Hamacher Hall
Hamacher Hall is hosting its annual Fall Soup Supper this Friday evening, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. An assortment of homemade soups and other food items will be available for purchase.