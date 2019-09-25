Scott County Couple Face 17 Child Abuse Related Charges

A Scott County man and woman are in jail facing multiple charges of child abuse, battery and neglect of dependent in Scott Circuit Court.

On Monday, August 19, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Jacklyn Shofner received information from the Department of Child Services about alleged child abuse involving two children, ages 4 and 7. The alleged abuses consisted of physical abuse with no medical attention, confinement and food depravation, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

At that time both children were removed from the home by the Department of Child Services and medically evaluated, he said.

After Shofner completed the investigation, the matter was turned over to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens whose office which issued arrest warrants last Thursday.

That evening, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Seymour Police Department, arrested Matthew Mosier, 37, of Owen Street in Scottsburg.

Hannah Graves, 28, of Wilbur Avenue in Austin was located and arrested in Austin. Both were incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

Mosier faces the following 10 charges in Scott Circuit Court: aggravated battery with bodily injury, battery with bodily injury, battery with deadly weapon, two counts of criminal confinement to a person less than 14 years old, five counts of battery with bodily injury to person less than 14 years old.

Graves was charged with five counts of neglect of a dependent and two counts of battery to a person less than 14 years old in Scott Circuit Court.