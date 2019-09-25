Scottsburg Man Fights The Law…And the Law Won

Last Thursday morning, Sept. 19, Broc Rogers, 33, of Scottsburg, entered into the Scott County Jail Lobby and told authorities there was a warrant for his arrest showing on the Sheriff’s Website.

When Patti Combs, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Jailor, advised him indeed he did have a Writ of Attachment from the court calling his arrest, he told her, “I’m not going to jail.”

Rogers then lunged at Combs and Deputy Donald Spicer, who arrived in the lobby to assist, striking both of them, he then fled the lobby, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Deputies chased after him and at one point, Rogers stopped and turned around to confront officers again. During the scuffle Rogers reached on the ground for a large hunting knife that had fallen from his waistband.

Officers subdued Rogers taking him into custody and incarcerated him at the Scott County Jail around 10:30 a.m.

Rogers faces charges in Scott Circuit Court of two counts of battery with bodily injury to a police officer, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, and the original court writ of attachment. While he said he wouldn’t go there, he remains in Scott County jail on a $75,000 bond.