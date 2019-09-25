Senior Citizens Serving Breakfast This Saturday

Crothersville Senior Citizens will have their annual Fall Breakfast this Saturday, Sept. 28, with serving from 7 to 11 a.m. The menu will consist of biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, eggs, sausage, fruit, coffee cake, and assorted drinks — all this for a free will donation.

The Crothersville Senior Citizens Center is located on East Main Street between the railroad and US 31.