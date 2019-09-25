Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 9th day of October, 2019, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Enhanced Access Fund

Other Services & Charges 19,000

Total Enhanced Access Fund 19,000

Auditor Plat Book Fund

Capital Outlays 15,510

Total Auditor Plan Book Fund 15,510

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 20,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 20,000

County Sales Disclosure Fund

Capital Outlays 15,510

Total County Sales Disclosure Fund 15,510

Jackson County Visitor Center Fund

Other Services & Charges 9,500

Total Jackson County Visitor Center Fund

Surveyors Cornerstone Fund

Capital Outlays 15,510

Total Surveyors Cornerstone Fund 15,510

Probation Fee Adult Fund

Other Services & Charges 8,000

Total Probation Fee Adult Fund 8,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 25, 2019

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 8th day of October, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name: Amount

General Fund-Jail-Personal Services $150,000

Cumulative Bridge-Other Services $100,000

Highway-Other Services $200,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: September 25th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, October 28 at 6:00 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Applicant: Mike Lemen

Case Number: PC-3-19

Description of Action Requested: I-1 Light Industrial to R-1 Single Family Residential

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone from I-1 Light Industrial to R-1 Single Family Residential for the purpose constructing a single family dwelling on the parcel.

Location of Property: 72-05-32-200-006.001-007 is located at 154 E. Fairgrounds Road in Scottsburg, Indiana and contains approximately 0.96 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

April Ramoni, CFM

Executive Director

City of Scottsburg

Advisory Plan Commission

9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE INCREMENT TAX LIEN

To: Virginia Rinen Ceralde

You are hereby notified that the City of Scottsburg has incurred expenses of $5,419.21 for the demolition and removal of the unsafe building on your property at 180 E. Madison Street, Scottsburg, Indiana. This amount must be paid to the City of Scottsburg at City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, within thirty (30) days from date of publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, an Increment Tax Lien for $5,419.21 will be filed with the Scott County Auditor and that amount will be placed upon the tax duplicate for 180 E. Madison Street, Scottsburg, Indiana, as a special assessment and shall be collected in the same manner as delinquent taxes are collected.

Dated: September 24, 2019.

Janetta C. Hardy, Clerk-Treasurer

City of Scottsburg

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-4343

9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE INCREMENT TAX LIEN

To: Darrin D. Stidham and Leslie Stidham

You are hereby notified that the City of Scottsburg has incurred expenses of $7,342.48 for the demolition and removal of the unsafe building on your property at 40 East Walnut Street, Scottsburg, Indiana. This amount must be paid to the City of Scottsburg at City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana, within thirty (30) days from date of publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, an Increment Tax Lien for $7,342,48 will be filed with the Scott County Auditor and that amount will be placed upon the tax duplicate for 40 East Walnut Street, Scottsburg, Indiana, as a special assessment and shall be collected in the same manner as delinquent taxes are collected.

Dated: September 24, 2019.

Janetta C. Hardy, Clerk-Treasurer

City of Scottsburg

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-4343

9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No.: 36C01-1908-EU-000062

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Rebecca S. Capes was, on the 16th day of September, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Velma J. Bobb, deceased, who died on the 28th day of March, 2018, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 16th day of September, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

OF THE ESTATE OF BRITTNAY C. HUBBARD, DECEASED.

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1909-ES-007

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on September 11, 2019, Tyler Hubbard and Jeremy Hearth were appointed Co-Administrators of the estate of Brittnay C. Hubbard, deceased, who died intestate on July 28, 2019. The name and address of the attorney representing the Co-Administrators is: Matthew S. Jacobs, Attorney at Law, 430 Watt Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130, Telephone: (812) 285-1200.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this September 11, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Of The Scott County Courts

Matthew S. Jacobs,

Attorney For The Co-Administrators

430 Watt Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812-285-1200

9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Advisory Board of Zoning will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at 6:00 P.M at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: CU-05-19

Applicant: Roland and Gayle Collins

Owners: Roland and Gayle Collins

Description of Action Requested: Granting of a Conditional Use Variance. Applicants wish to construct a pole-barn type home for debilitated parents currently residing in Florida. Father is legally blind. Doctor recommendation is that the couple reside close to children and rely upon them for transportation, etc. Once the house is no longer needed, plans are to rehab the inside into a workshop/garage for use by Roland Collins.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-19-100-006.001-005 c/k/a 12 North Napper Road, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 2.27 acres accessible by legal easement.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN in Suite G40 until two days prior to the hearing date. (Office: 812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall,

SC BZA Administrative Assistant

9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-09-19

Applicant: Robert Stutesman

Owners: Robert and Lisa Stutesman

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a variance from the standard of 200 feet of road frontage and two (2) acres of property set by the Scott County Zoning Ordinance for residences in an Agricultural District.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-05-400-030.000-002 c/k/a 2453 North Slab Road, Austin, IN 47102, containing .44 acre with 100 feet of road frontage.

Reasons necessitating the Variance requested: Applicant wishes to sell property for a residence. Property is in an Agriculture District being used for homes. Applicant cleared the lot and removed the remains of a three-bedroom house after he purchased the property in 2015. He was unaware of the zoning requirements for residences in Scott County at the time he made the purchase and assumed that a house could be placed on the property to replace the original house.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Martha A. Randall,

SC BZA Administrative Assistant

9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BIDS

FOR RECYCLING SERVICES FOR

The City of Scottsburg

The City of Scottsburg hereby advertises for and solicits sealed bids and proposals for an exclusive franchise to use the public streets and rights-of-ways of the City of Scottsburg in Scott County, IN, for the business of the collection, transportation and disposal of recyclable materials. The franchise will include recyclables collection from all residences and some small commercial establishments within the City of Scottsburg, other than family residential buildings, or complexes thereof, with more than four single-family residences therein.

All bids and proposals in response to this solicitation must be by the use of forms completed according to instructions available from the offices of the Mayor, City of Scottsburg, City Hall, 2 E. McClain St, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Form 96 (Revised 2013), including the “Non-Collusion Affidavit”, and Bid Summary Forms must be completed according to the specifications and instructions and enclosed within a sealed envelope with the words “Scottsburg Recyclables Collection Franchise” on the outside of the envelope.

All bids in response to this solicitation must be received by the Secretary to the Mayor, City of Scottsburg, City Hall, 2 E. McClain St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 on or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. All bids received in accordance with the above instructions shall be publicly opened at a meeting of the Scottsburg Board of Works, on that day beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the Scottsburg City Hall, Scottsburg, IN. The City of Scottsburg hereby reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted in response hereto.

9/18, 9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1908-EU-030

In the matter of the unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Brenda G. King,

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Dianna Lynn Gaddis was, on Sept. 5, 2019, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Brenda G. King, deceased, who died on August 24, 2019. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Sept. 5, 2019

/s/ Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

T. Michael Carter

Attorney At Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

9/18, 9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-19

Applicant: Mariah Campbell

Owners: Brandon and Mariah Campbell

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Conditional Use Variance requested so that applicant may expand her home-based business and allow customers to visit during limited shop hours.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel 72-09-02-200-017.000 c/k/a 3019 South Jimtown Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s home-based business, Perma Earth, currently relies on web-based sales. Sales of her organic products are growing. Applicant wishes to expand and create a small shop in an existing pole barn built in 2017 to sell her merchandise to the visiting public during limited shop hours. Adequate area is available for on-property parking and deliveries of supplies. Applicant will be able to hire one to two employees if allowed the variance she seeks.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

9/18, 9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED

ESTATE OF CHARLES RAY HICKS

BETTY JEAN HICKS

PETITIONER

ESTATE DOCKET: 72C01-1907-EU-026

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

TO: UNKNOWN CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RAY HICKS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that BETTY JEAN HICKS was, on July 25, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of CHARLES RAY HICKS, who passed away on or about January 12, 2018. All persons or entities who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, MUST file the claim in the office of the Clerk within three (3) months from receipt of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.

Dated this July 29, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY COURTS

PREPARED BY:

AMANDA C. KELLY, #35009-22

Blanton & Pierce, LLC

705 Meigs Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Telephone: (812) 283-8577

Facsimile: (812) 283-7995

9/18, 9/25

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Civil Division 1

Case No. 72D01-1908-MF-022

United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, its successors and assigns, United States Department of Agriculture

Plaintiff,

v.

Walter R. Massie

Walter R. Massie, as personal representative of The Estate of Martha Massie

Nora Howard

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees and Legatees of the Estate of Martha Massie

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the defendant(s) named above and any other person or persons who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court named above.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of real estate mortgage on:

A part of the West half of the Northeast fourth of the Northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, beginning 50 feet west of the Northeast corner of said West half and running South 200 feet, thence West 90 feet, thence North 200 feet, thence East 90 feet to the place of beginning, containing .46 of an acre, more or less. Being Lot #1 Plymouth Road unrecorded sub-division.

Address: 4354 E. Plymouth Road,

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Parcel: 75-05-36-200-009.000-005

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendants whose addresses are as follows:

Walter R. Massie

and Walter R. Massie, as personal representative of The Estate of Martha Massie

1 West Sixth Street

Madison, IN 47250

Nora Howard

917 W. York Rd.

Lot #16

Austin, IN 47102

and to the following defendant whose whereabouts is unknown:

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees and Legatees of the Estate of Martha Massie,

In addition to the above named defendants being served by this summons there may be other defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit. If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction of occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the third Notice of Suit is published, and if you fail to do so, a judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

Patricia L. Johnson (23332-15)

Gerner & Kearns Co., L.P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

7900 Tanners Gate Lane

Florence, KY 41042

Phone: 513-241-7722

Fax: 859-292-5300

judicialservices@gernerlaw.com

ATTEST: Missy Applegate

Clerk of the Scott Circuit Court

9/18, 9/25/ 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1909-MI-0045

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Arless Kay Sexton

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Arless Kay Sexton, whose mailing address is 141 W, Erdman Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Arless Kay Sexton to Arless Kay Montgomery.

Arless Kay Sexton

Petitioner

Dated: Sept, 9, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

9/18, 9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO: 72D01-1905-CT-000008

ELECTRONICALLY FILED

DAWN MYERS

Plaintiff,

vs

LYNDA KIEFER

2027 East Oard Spring Road

Austin, IN 47102

Defendant,

and

CHRIS BLEVINS

1572 Drakewood Lane

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Defendant.

NOTICE TO LYNDA KIEFER, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please be advised that Dawn Myers has filed the above entitled cause of action requesting damages in a personal injury claim against you.

You are hereby notified to respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action published and in case you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint of the Plaintiff.

Date: 9/10/19

Missy Applegate

Scott County Clerk

Clarence B. Leatherbury

Isaacs & Isaacs, P.S.C.

1601 Business Center Court

Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Email: clarence@isaacsandisaacs.com

Counsel for Plaintiff Dawn Myers

9/18, 9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO: 72D01-1905-CT-000008

ELECTRONICALLY FILED

DAWN MYERS

Plaintiff,

vs

LYNDA KIEFER

2027 East Oard Spring Road

Austin, IN 47102

Defendant,

and

CHRIS BLEVINS

1572 Drakewood Lane

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Defendant.

NOTICE TO CHRIS BLEVINS, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please be advised that Dawn Myers has filed the above entitled cause of action requesting damages in a personal injury claim against you.

You are hereby notified to respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action published and in case you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint of the Plaintiff.

Date: 9/10/19

Missy Applegate

Scott County Clerk

Clarence B. Leatherbury

Isaacs & Isaacs, P.S.C.

1601 Business Center Court

Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Email: clarence@isaacsandisaacs.com

Counsel for Plaintiff Dawn Myers

9/18, 9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON

JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1908-MI-69

DONALD MILLER,

Plaintiff

vs.

JAMES L. JACKSON,

RAMONA S. JACKSON AND

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To:Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 5, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

9/18, 9/25, 10/2

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0041-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0041-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $132,350.27

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000018

Plaintiff: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

Defendant: LIONEL GROENENBOOM and CAROL GROENENBOOM

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being part of lands described in Morgan (61-216) described as follows: Beginning at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, at a spike set, thence north 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds east a distance of 210.25 feet to a nail set in the centerline of Jack Morgan Road THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence north 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds east a distance of 210.25 feet along said road centerline to a nail set, thence north 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east, a distance of 414.36 feet to an iron pin set, thence south 00 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds west a distance of 210.25 feet to an iron pin set, thence north 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds west a distance of 414.36 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2.0000 acres. Subject to an easements of record and county road right-of-way.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-19-400-062.007-002

5030 N JACK MORGAN RD, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0042-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0042-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $135,764.52

Cause Number: 72D01-1811-MF-000051

Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Defendant: KAREN J. HARRIS and CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A CAPITAL ONE BANK AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 20 of Pigeon Ridge Subdivision, a subdivision located in Vienna Township;, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded as Document No. 2004-3239, Cabinet No. 2, Slide No. 275, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana with Lot No. 20 consisting of 0.215 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-09-07-100-036.001-007

6 W PIGEON RIDGE CR, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0043-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0043-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $106,550.15

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000008

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: DAVID D. MORRIS and UNKNOWN TENANT

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered Nine (9) in Lizenby Subdivision, as recorded on Document 2004-1871, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-29-240-032.000-008

111 E LARRY LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0044-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0044-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $45,647.61

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000007

Plaintiff: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF RC STIDHAM, AKA R. C. STIDHAM AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS and UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RC STIDHAM, AKA R. C. STIDHAM, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM AND EUGENE STIDHAM, AS POSSIBLE HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, AKA EDITH I. STIDHAM, AKA EDITH STIDHAM

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Tract C A part of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of section 4, township 3 north, range 7 east 2nd principal meridian, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land described in Instrument Number 9603837, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest comer of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of S4-T3N-R7E-2nd PM, said corner being marked by a railroad spike; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East (assumed bearing with the south line of said half 835.38 feet to a steel rod and the true point of beginning; thence continuing North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East said with said 227.06 feet to a steel rod; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 382.79 feet to a steel rod; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West 228.12 feet to a steel rod; thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 382.79 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 2.00 acres and being subject to an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, along the northern 83.10 feet of the east side of the above described tract and all legal rights-of-way. Including an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, the centerline of which is described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the above described tract; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West with the north line of said tract 15 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 276.59 feet to Cutshall Road. Excepting the sell of Tract D, as was conveyed by R.C. Stidham and Edith Irene Stidham, husband and wife, to James D. Stidham and Elaine D. Henson, as joint tenants, by Warranty Deed dated February 20, 2001 of recorded as Deed Instrument Number 0100768 in the Office of Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-300-005.002-002

1200 EAST CUTSHALL ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 25352-64

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

614-220-5611

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0045-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0045-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $67,810.15

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000019

Plaintiff: NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHEILPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Defendant: SHERRY KYNION and AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, PAMELA GRIFFIN, AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER AND DIANA WILLIAMS, AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF FRANK SPICER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot 4 in the Weir Sub-division of the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Record 1, Page 121, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-04-01-210-006.000-003

415 SOUTH OAK STREET, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0046-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0046-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,310.24

Cause Number: 72D01-1903-MF-000010

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: STEVEN D. CAIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

AN UNPLATTED TRACT OF LAND IN THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, AND BEING WITHIN THE LIMITS OF THE INCORPORATED TOWN OF SCOTTSBURG, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TOWIT: COMMENCING AT A POINT SOUTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, AND 162 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF HAZARD STREET AND THE FIRST ALLEY SOUTH OF WALNUT STREET IN TOWN OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, RUNNING THENCE EAST 112 FEET, THENCE NORTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, THENCE WEST 112 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 104 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-19-410-099.000-008

610 W. GREEN ST., SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Brian K. Tekulve, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30882-49

Nelson & Frankenberger, Attorney Law Firm

317-844-0106

9/25, 10/2, 10/9

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0047-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0047-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $116,009.70

Cause Number: 72D01-1802-MF-000009

Plaintiff: CENTRA CREDIT UNION

Defendant: DONNA M. BOLTE (OWNER)

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 1, township 2 north, range 6 east, Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of the northwest Quarter of section 1, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 161.39 feet along the quarter section line to an iron post, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 161.39 feet to an iron post, thence north 0 degrees east 412.90 feet to a nail in Leota Road, thence north 80 degrees 59 minutes east 155.51 feet to a spike, thence south 1 degree 01 minutes 10 seconds east 438.26 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 1.54 acres, more or less, subject to the County Road Right-of-Way and any easements of record. (Leota Road Tract 14) Subject to the following restrictions: No house or other building shall be permitted within 70 feet of the front property line. No basement, tent or outbuilding shall be used as a residence either permanently or temporarily. These restrictions shall constitute a covenant running with the land for a period of 20 years beginning March 5, 1987. ALSO: A part of the northwest quarter of section 1, township 2 north, range 6 east, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at a nail in the County Road at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of section 1, thence south 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds east 2212.396 feet along the quarter section line to an iron post, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence north 0 degrees 00 minutes east 397.86 feet to a nail in the Leota Road, thence south 89 degrees 12 minutes 30 seconds east 117.78 feet along the Leota Road to a nail, thence north 80 degrees 59 minutes east 101.507 feet along the Leota Road, thence south 0 degrees 00 minutes east 412.905 feet to an iron post, thence north 89 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds west 218.023 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF EGINNING, containing 2.005 acres, more or less, but subject to the County Road Right-of-way and any easements of record. (Leota Tract 13).

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-10-01-200-010.005-007

1569 W LEOTA ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Septtimous Taylor II, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18326-82

Septtimous Taylor Attorney At Law, Attorney Law Firm

270-684-1606

9/25, 10/2, 10/9