Spaghetti Dinner This Friday At Hamacher Hall

There will be a spaghetti dinner this Friday evening, Sept. 20, at Hamacher Hall. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

The menu includes spaghetti and meat sauce, bread sticks, salad, drinks, and dessert.

Reservations are requested by calling Linda at 812-521-3695. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

This event is a fundraiser for the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, and funds are used for maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. New members are always welcome to join. The organization encourages the community to participate in the organization and its events.

Hamacher Hall is located at 111 East Howard Street, a block east of the stoplight, in Crothersville.