Scott Deputies Make Arrests On Drugs, Weapons, Theft Charges

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Scott County Deputy John Hartman made a traffic stop in Austin. The driver of the vehicle, Berry Wicker, 40, of Lexington, gave the officer an Indiana ID card and stated he did not have a driver’s license. Additionally, Wicker could not produce a valid registration for the vehicle either and Wicker admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A search of Wicker’s vehicle, with the assistance of Deputy Darin Marshall, produced paraphernalia and a white crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Wicker was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, Deputy Kenton Makowsky made a traffic stop on Marshfield Road and spoke with the driver, Jeremy McIntosh, 41, of New Albany. The Deputy learned from Scott dispatch that McIntosh had a Scott County Court warrant for his arrest. Dep. Makowsky found that McIntosh had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him. McIntosh was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, possession marijuana, and the Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

Around noon on Sunday, Sept. 8, Deputy John Hartman as well as detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check to a residence in Blocher. While there Dep. Hartman made a traffic stop near the residence and spoke with the driver, Nathan Cole, 41, of Lexington.

Cole admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle and he consented to a search of his vehicle. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Cole’s residence. As a result of the search of his residence, Cole was arrested for possession marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of methamphetamine.

Around midnight on Sunday, Sept. 8, Deputy Johnney Coomer received a citizen tip that Michael Doyle, 32, of Lexington, was near Pine Street, driving a silver Chevrolet pickup truck.

Doyle had arrest warrants out of Clark County and United States Marshals were attempting to locate him, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin. Deputy Coomer located the pickup truck and made a traffic stop.

As the deputy approached the vehicle he observed Michael Doyle exit the driver side of the vehicle and reached into the tire well of the vehicle. The officer took Doyle into custody. Then discovered a firearm located in the tire well of the vehicle where Doyle was reaching.

Doyle was arrested for two active warrants, possession of a handgun without a license, and possession of a firearm by felon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Deputies James Shelton, Johnney Coomer and Cory Hulsizer responded a residence on Slate Ford Road in the southern part of the county on a report of a fight involving two men. It was reported to police that one of the men had a gun.

When deputies arrived they attempted to break up the fight when one of the men, Christopher Davis, 33, of Lexington began resisting and fighting with them.

After a short scuffle Davis was subdued by officers and transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment from injuries sustained from the fight with Patrick Riley of Charlestown. Officers determined that Riley had an outstanding warrant from Clark County. After being treated at the Scott Memorial Hospital he was released to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens filed charges against Davis for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a loaded firearm, battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

Officers returned to the Slate Ford Road residence and placed Davis under arrest. He was incarcerated in Scott County Jail without incident.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Deputies John Smith and Nate Love responded to a residence Sunny Side Road in in Johnson Township is northeast Scott County on a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived officers placed Bradley Helton, 22, of Deputy, under arrest for burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

All of those arrested, except Patrick Riley, were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.