Scott Absentee Ballots To Be Mailed Saturday

Scott County residents who have applied to vote absentee in the coming November municipal election can expect their ballot to be delivered in the mail soon.

“If you have already applied to vote absentee, we will be mailing those absentee ballots to you this Saturday, Sept. 21,” said Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate.

She explained that there is still time to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 5 elections in Austin and Scottsburg by calling the clerk’s office at 812-752-8420.

The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 28, the clerk noted.