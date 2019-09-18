LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC TEST

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting systems to be used in the upcoming municipal general election on November 5, 2019.

This test will be conducted at the Scott County Courthouse on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128.

/s/ Missy Applegate

Missy Applegate, secretary

Scott County Election Board

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Complete details of the Bus Replacement plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd2.k12.in.us.

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School Distrcit 2 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Bus Replacement Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Public Hearing Date: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Place: 500 S. Gardner St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-9(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 10/04/2019 @ 9:00 AM

2001 DODGE

3B7HF13Z11M500832

$1,715.00

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School District 2 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Capital Projects Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18-6. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Complete details of the Capital Projects plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd2.k12.in.us.

Public Hearing Date: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Place: 500 S. Gardner St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-6(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 10/2/2019

Andrea Lee, 14.49; Dietrich Law Office, 300.00; Jason Mount, 1,000.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Quill Corp., 136.02; Shane Tucker, 40.80; The Office Shop, 98.60; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 61.44; Umpleby Attorneys PC, 625.00.

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BIDS

FOR RECYCLING SERVICES FOR

The City of Scottsburg

The City of Scottsburg hereby advertises for and solicits sealed bids and proposals for an exclusive franchise to use the public streets and rights-of-ways of the City of Scottsburg in Scott County, IN, for the business of the collection, transportation and disposal of recyclable materials. The franchise will include recyclables collection from all residences and some small commercial establishments within the City of Scottsburg, other than family residential buildings, or complexes thereof, with more than four single-family residences therein.

All bids and proposals in response to this solicitation must be by the use of forms completed according to instructions available from the offices of the Mayor, City of Scottsburg, City Hall, 2 E. McClain St, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Form 96 (Revised 2013), including the “Non-Collusion Affidavit”, and Bid Summary Forms must be completed according to the specifications and instructions and enclosed within a sealed envelope with the words “Scottsburg Recyclables Collection Franchise” on the outside of the envelope.

All bids in response to this solicitation must be received by the Secretary to the Mayor, City of Scottsburg, City Hall, 2 E. McClain St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 on or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. All bids received in accordance with the above instructions shall be publicly opened at a meeting of the Scottsburg Board of Works, on that day beginning at 2:00 p.m., in the Scottsburg City Hall, Scottsburg, IN. The City of Scottsburg hereby reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted in response hereto.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1908-EU-030

In the matter of the unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Brenda G. King,

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Dianna Lynn Gaddis was, on Sept. 5, 2019, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Brenda G. King, deceased, who died on August 24, 2019. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Sept. 5, 2019

/s/ Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

T. Michael Carter

Attorney At Law

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-19

Applicant: Mariah Campbell

Owners: Brandon and Mariah Campbell

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Conditional Use Variance requested so that applicant may expand her home-based business and allow customers to visit during limited shop hours.

Description of Property Affected: Parcel 72-09-02-200-017.000 c/k/a 3019 South Jimtown Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s home-based business, Perma Earth, currently relies on web-based sales. Sales of her organic products are growing. Applicant wishes to expand and create a small shop in an existing pole barn built in 2017 to sell her merchandise to the visiting public during limited shop hours. Adequate area is available for on-property parking and deliveries of supplies. Applicant will be able to hire one to two employees if allowed the variance she seeks.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE UNSUPERVISED

ESTATE OF CHARLES RAY HICKS

BETTY JEAN HICKS

PETITIONER

ESTATE DOCKET: 72C01-1907-EU-026

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

TO: UNKNOWN CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RAY HICKS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that BETTY JEAN HICKS was, on July 25, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of CHARLES RAY HICKS, who passed away on or about January 12, 2018. All persons or entities who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, MUST file the claim in the office of the Clerk within three (3) months from receipt of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.

Dated this July 29, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, SCOTT COUNTY COURTS

PREPARED BY:

AMANDA C. KELLY, #35009-22

Blanton & Pierce, LLC

705 Meigs Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Telephone: (812) 283-8577

Facsimile: (812) 283-7995

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1909-MI-0045

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Arless Kay Sexton

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Arless Kay Sexton, whose mailing address is 141 W, Erdman Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Arless Kay Sexton to Arless Kay Montgomery.

Arless Kay Sexton

Petitioner

Dated: Sept, 9, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO: 72D01-1905-CT-000008

ELECTRONICALLY FILED

DAWN MYERS

Plaintiff,

vs

LYNDA KIEFER

2027 East Oard Spring Road

Austin, IN 47102

Defendant,

and

CHRIS BLEVINS

1572 Drakewood Lane

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Defendant.

NOTICE TO LYNDA KIEFER, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please be advised that Dawn Myers has filed the above entitled cause of action requesting damages in a personal injury claim against you.

You are hereby notified to respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action published and in case you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint of the Plaintiff.

Date: 9/10/19

Missy Applegate

Scott County Clerk

Clarence B. Leatherbury

Isaacs & Isaacs, P.S.C.

1601 Business Center Court

Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Email: clarence@isaacsandisaacs.com

Counsel for Plaintiff Dawn Myers

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON

JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1908-MI-69

DONALD MILLER,

Plaintiff

vs.

JAMES L. JACKSON,

RAMONA S. JACKSON AND

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To:Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on August 5, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers

LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

CITY OF AUSTIN BELT FILTER PRESS PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Furnish and deliver a – one (1) meter belt filter press Startup and operating training for all equipment furnished Installation of all equipment furnished

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on October 1, 2019. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Belt Filter Press Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 pm on October 1, 2019, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by September 24, 2019.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations: City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court

Cause No.: 7201-1908-PL-040

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiff

Vs

Vickey Lynn Gross

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

1230 Wade Street, Austin, IN 47102

and to the following Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown:

Vickey Lynn Gross, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff.

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: Marinosci Law Group, P.C., is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/29/2019

Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/11/2019 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/11/2019. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/29/2019 at the Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Thursday, October 29, 2020 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/29/2019 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/04/2019

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

361900001 36-54-14-300-021.002-001 $694.18 Shelton, David C & Belinda PT W 14-5-4 .266A A QCD WAS DONE ON 11/14/12 INS # 201208018 673 S Co Rd 100 W Brownstown 47220

361900002 36-64-19-100-032.001-001 $1,104.18 Cox, Cherie Mae PT SW NE 19-6-4 1A 4508 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900003 36-64-19-300-026.000-001 $745.07 Jones, Terry PT E1/2 SW 19-6-4 1.50A 4047 N Co Rd 460 W Freetown 47235

361900005 36-64-29-300-033.004-001 $297.14 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .408A 3000 N Block Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

361900006 36-64-30-200-013.000-001 $2,996.39 McElfresh, Gerald J N PT NW 30-6-4 4A 3934 N Co Rd 460 W Freetown 47235

361900007 36-54-11-200-003.000-002 $1,838.47 Fariss, Daniel PT NW 11-5-4 1.48AC 515 N Ewing St Brownstown 47220

361900008 36-54-11-200-004.000-002 $461.82 Fariss, Daniel PT NW 11-5-4 1A 500 N Block Ewing St Brownstown 47220

361900009 36-54-11-304-047.000-002 $2,452.40 Hess, Debbie BTOWN IMP CO S1/2 44 121 S Clark St Brownstown 47220

361900010 36-54-11-304-066.000-002 $5,209.91 Niewedde, Tammie L BTOWN IMP CO 35 BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 36 816 W Tanner St Brownstown 47220

361900011 36-54-11-440-019.000-002 $1,155.68 Christopher, James L Jr & Pamela Sue KELLERS 10 404 W Bridge St Brownstown 47220

361900013 36-54-14-313-007.000-002 $1,115.00 Crider Construction LLC LUCAS/ACKERMAN 54–3 900 S Block Main St Brownstown 47220

361900015 36-42-13-400-015.000-003 $2,516.36 Kessner, Mark Allen & Amber Nicole Hackney jt/rs PT SE 13-4-2 1.10A 6894 S Co Rd 1100 W Medora 47260

361900016 36-43-04-200-011.000-003 $167.20 Moore, Floyd PT NW NW 4-4-3 3A 4000 S Block Co Rd 925 W Medora 47260

361900017 36-43-04-300-020.004-003 $1,619.74 Riley, Tony Douglas Jr PT SW 4-4-3 1A. 4897 S Co Rd 825 W Medora 47260

361900018 36-43-08-800-008.000-003 $2,993.20 Myers, Michael K PT SE 8-4-3 23.665A. 5478 S Co Rd 925 W Medora 47260

361900021 36-52-23-100-002.001-003 $1,012.87 Lane, Tracy & Marvina W1/2 NE 23-5-2 17.69A. (CHANGED PER SURVEY WITH DEED TO STRIEGEL INS # 200305490 & WITH FIXING QCD TO HOLMES 200305309 & WITH GRANT OF EASEMENT (WATER) 200305491) RELEASE OF CONTRACT INS # 201206141 ON 08/28/12 1087 S Co Rd 1250 W Norman 47264

361900022 36-52-24-400-014.000-003 $341.90 Staggs Properties, LLC PT SE 24-5-2 25A 10000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900023 36-52-25-100-001.000-003 $812.30 Staggs Properties, LLC PT NE 25-5-2 24.04A 10900 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900024 36-52-25-100-001.001-003 $2,010.88 Staggs Properties, LLC PT N1/2 NE 25-5-2 .96A. 10908 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900025 36-52-25-200-007.002-003 $302.19 Hessig, Michael A PT NW 25-5-2 .88A. 11000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900026 36-52-36-400-008.001-003 $352.22 George, Jennifer NE SE R/W 36-5-2 1AC 3393 S Co Rd 1125 W Medora 47260

361900028 36-53-23-200-020.007-003 $894.03 Edwards, Roy D PT NW 23-5-3 2.34 A 1260 S Co Rd 740 W Medora 47260

361900030 36-53-29-300-009.001-003 $2,611.30 Brewster, Martin A W1/2 SW 29-5-3 1A 9986 W Co Rd 300 S Medora 47260

361900032 36-53-30-200-007.007-003 $1,505.73 Cowles, Casey L PT NW 30-5-3 5A. 10000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900034 36-53-33-100-003.002-003 $745.18 Saunders, Patricia A PT NE 33-5-3 1.28A. 8100 W Co Rd 350 S Medora 47260

361900036 36-53-34-102-006.000-004 $471.93 Hanner, Steve GREENLAWN 65′ LOT 20 1/2 LOT 19 115 & 125 W 3rd St Medora 47260

361900037 36-53-34-103-016.001-004 $372.50 Beesley, Chad McMillan 19–2 100 N Block Elm St Medora 47260

361900038 36-53-34-103-017.000-004 $808.47 Beesley, Chad A & Kristina K MCMILLAN 17,18 148 N Elm St Medora 47260

361900039 36-53-34-104-001.000-004 $2,459.51 Isaacs, Jo-ann ZOLLMAN ADD 31–4, 32–4 176 & 200 Mill St Medora 47260

361900040 36-53-34-104-016.000-004 $354.50 Baird, Penny A 34.04-5-3 ZOLLMAN PT 22-3 100 Block David St Medora 47260

361900041 36-53-34-401-010.000-004 $602.90 Bowman, Patricia A & Gary L 34.05-5-3 LOT 70-I 109 E Riley St Medora 47260

361900042 36-53-34-401-052.000-004 $770.72 Miller, Tess Lynnette 66–G 71 1/2′ N END E SIDE 6 114 S David St Medora 47260

361900043 36-53-34-401-057.000-004 $266.74 Johnson, Fredrick S Contract To Jamie & Aimee Caudill 139–L 46 E Washington St Medora 47260

361900044 36-53-34-401-096.000-004 $423.16 Farmer, James David & Elizabeth Ann WRIGHT 167–U 173 S Mill St Medora 47260

361900045 36-53-34-402-007.000-004 $692.86 Turner, M Lynn 110–V 140 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900046 36-53-34-402-008.000-004 $771.07 Antoine, Kendra J 34.06-5-3 LOT 108V & PT LOT 109 169 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900047 36-53-34-402-018.000-004 $502.51 Hess, Deborah A 10′ E SIDE LOT 207, 25′ W SIDE 208 25′ W SIDE LOT 209-W 158 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900048 36-53-34-402-049.000-004 $340.67 Harris, Gina M JOHN R JACKSON 14 79 S Elm St Medora 47260

361900049 36-53-34-402-052.000-004 $793.10 Moore, Michael Wayne JOHN R JACKSON 21 116 S Jackson St Medora 47260

361900050 36-43-13-100-002.002-005 $349.96 Wright, Mark G. & Vicki PT NE 13-4-3 1.10A. 5000 W Block Co Rd 600 S Vallonia 47281

361900052 36-45-23-200-024.002-006 $576.16 Wilson, John D E1/2 SE NW 23-4-5 2.32AC 7302 S Co Rd 550 E Crothersville 47229

361900053 36-65-10-203-001.000-007 $308.60 Waltz, Teresa TINDERS ADD LOT 28, 29, 30 6631 Mill St Cortland 47228

361900055 36-65-10-203-033.000-007 $1,795.42 Isaacs, Keith Marvin CORTLAND PT LOT 2 & LOT 3 10.01-6-5 4053 E State Rd 258 Seymour 47274

361900058 36-75-33-600-013.000-007 $2,231.21 Shuler, Sue Ann PT NW 33-7-5 2.49AC TRACT 1 3227 E Co Rd 875 N Seymour 47274

361900060 36-66-22-401-061.000-008 $716.54 Skinner, Bryan & Kristina D White jt/rs PEBBLE BROOKE SUB IV, LOT 136 1093 Mockingbird Ln Seymour 47274

361900061 36-66-27-100-011.000-008 $1,392.46 Miller, Gladys Faye PT NE 27-6-6 1.91A 3831 N Co Rd 1040 E Seymour 47274

361900066 36-66-15-400-023.009-009 $31,280.75 QBD Properties LLC COMMERCE PARK LOT 9 2710 Montgomery Dr Seymour 47274

361900067 36-66-15-400-024.000-009 $36,476.48 Stacey, Grover & Sondra E N 1/2 N 1/2 NE NE 22-6-6 4.59A PT SEC 15 4990 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900069 36-66-17-102-041.000-009 $3,804.36 Wilson, Ruth EASTBROOK LOTS 47 & S1/2 LOT 48-B 713 Devon Ct Seymour 47274

361900070 36-66-17-201-010.000-009 $2,143.45 Waggoner, Twana & Jessie Walker t/c PT BLK 49, LEININGER 802 Hustedt St Seymour 47274

361900071 36-66-17-201-093.000-009 $1,683.77 Brasher, David LEININGER ADD LOT 17 BLK 41 707 Hustedt St Seymour 47274

361900074 36-66-17-206-070.000-009 $1,373.34 Ackenback, Derek M.W. SHIELDS ADD 44′ LOT 247-W W SIDE LOT 516 E 2nd St Seymour 47274

361900077 36-66-17-319-023.000-009 $1,172.88 Chew, Frances A & Patrick J LOT 301 SHIELDS BLK W 321 East St Seymour 47274

361900078 36-66-17-322-033.000-009 $2,877.99 Boling, Larry & Kathleen PT LOTS 14,15, BLK 53 302 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900079 36-66-17-322-063.000-009 $2,222.69 Sajvin, Melanie D Cruz SHIELDS 3–52 311 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900080 36-66-17-322-083.000-009 $1,908.10 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ S1/2 LOT 3 BLK 51 223 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900081 36-66-17-403-065.000-009 $1,997.07 Bryant, Ellis GLENLAWN LOT 78 605 Centennial St Seymour 47274

361900083 36-66-17-403-142.000-009 $2,075.66 Dean, Roger & Donna Bensheimer jt/rs PT SW SE 17-6-6 .14A 300 Block Hancock St Seymour 47274

361900085 36-66-17-404-030.000-009 $2,265.36 Engleking, Tammi J MARLEYS LOT 14 & E/PT LOT 15 1009 Orchard Dr Seymour 47274

361900086 36-66-18-102-033.000-009 $2,673.20 Smith, Orville Sonny & Douglas L Smith PT NE 18-6-6 .38A 845 N Elm St Seymour 47274

361900087 36-66-18-104-052.001-009 $162.20 Stockelman, John W & Michelle SWOPE ADD PT LOT 33 BLK A W 7th St Seymour 47274

361900088 36-66-18-311-059.000-009 $1,554.77 Heitz, Sandra G BERRY ADD LOT 49-3 430 Kessler Blvd Seymour 47274

361900089 36-66-18-311-120.000-009 $4,862.40 Rodenberger, H Ken WESTOVER W PT 84 WESTOVER W PT 85 819 W 5th St Seymour 47274

361900091 36-66-18-401-010.000-009 $1,867.23 Cardenas, Juan Jose Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez M.W. SHIELDS W1/2 LOT 1201/2 BLK W 518 N Chestnut St Seymour 47274

361900092 36-66-19-101-038.000-009 $263.70 Bolte, Paul D & Lora Kelly BUTLER LOT 4-M 700 W Block Brown St Seymour 47274

361900093 36-66-19-101-095.000-009 $3,896.92 DSV SPV1, LLC BUTLER LOTS 3 & 4 IN BLK R 518 W Jackson St Seymour 47274

361900094 36-66-19-101-128.000-009 $4,103.37 AMP Real Estate Solutions, LLC BUTLER S1/2 LOT 23-G 713 S Pine St Seymour 47274

361900095 36-66-19-102-116.000-009 $2,144.82 Toborg, Doug D & Sheila J PLATTERS ADD LOT 1 BLK 15 1001 W Oak St Seymour 47274

361900098 36-66-20-201-070.000-009 $784.83 Golland, Bernard C PFINGST LOT 37 BLK 4 104 E Laurel St Seymour 47274

361900099 36-66-20-201-097.000-009 $1,925.17 Mellencamp, Matilda Sue PFINGST 1-7 625 S Broadway St Seymour 47274

361900100 36-66-20-202-063.000-009 $332.00 Hood, Chalant & Lonzavis Turman Wehrkamp’s 2nd Replat Common Parking Area 600 Block Ross St Seymour 47274

361900101 36-66-20-204-061.000-009 $2,198.83 Reynolds, Justin Ryan & Kerri PARK GARDENS 31 815 Evergreen Dr Seymour 47274

361900104 36-52-11-300-027.000-010 $1,759.55 Wellman, Glenda J S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 8A. 12796 W Base Rd Norman 47264

361900105 36-52-11-300-027.001-010 $612.40 Wellman, Autumn Lynn & Kayla Joyce Wellman jt/rs S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 2A 12826 West Base Road Norman 47264

361900106 36-52-11-300-027.002-010 $479.39 Wellman, Glenda J S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 1A. 12000 W Block Base Rd Norman 47264

361900107 36-52-12-400-015.002-010 $230.05 Luedeman, Vickie L W PT E1/2 SE 12-5-2 1.034A 11212 W Us Hwy 50 Norman 47264

361900110 36-53-04-300-013.007-010 $6,321.28 Cummings, Phillip & Wesley M Cummings t/c PT NE SW 4-5-3 24.46A. 8564 W Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900112 36-53-04-900-013.012-010 $370.55 Cummings, Phillip & Wesley Cummings t/c PT SE 4-5-3 15.89AC 8000 W Block Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900113 36-53-04-900-013.013-010 $1,986.41 Cummings, Phillip & Zoe L PT SE 4-5-3 3.08AC 8600 W Block Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900114 36-53-14-100-001.001-010 $457.40 Underwood, Karen E N1/2 NE 14-5-3 1A. 251 S Co Rd 650 W Medora 47260

361900115 36-53-16-400-025.000-010 $4,079.77 Burton, Timothy P & Angela R PT SE SE 16-5-3 26.37A. 8121 W Co Rd 75 S Medora 47260

361900116 36-62-14-301-002.000-010 $1,681.70 Lucas, Cora PT S1/2 SW IMP 14-6-2 .90A 12570 W State Rd 58 Norman 47264

361900117 36-62-14-301-006.000-010 $2,446.74 Lucas, Cora NE COR NE SW IMP 14-6-2 1A 5467 Moon St Norman 47264

361900118 36-62-14-400-025.000-010 $1,214.20 Lucas, Cora Jean PT SW SE 14-6-2 11.23A 5189 N Co Rd1250 W Norman 47264

361900125 36-63-29-401-033.000-010 $493.57 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING PT N1/2 6 CLEARSPRING IMP 7 3367 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361900126 36-63-29-401-035.000-010 $295.12 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING S1/2 6 3000 N Block Sugar St Norman 47264

361900127 36-64-07-202-034.000-011 $979.30 Abel, Curtis James PT W1/2 NW 7-6-4 .403A QCD FROM JUSTIN R FISH ON 07/25/13 INS # 201306245 & QCD FROM JEFF & TERESA WAGGONER ON 07/25/13 INS # 201306246 6842 Union St Freetown 47235

361900128 36-64-07-303-009.000-011 $200.91 Burnside, Jason W 7.03-6-4 JONES-FREEPORT PT LOTS 1E & 3E 6000 N Block Union St Freetown 47235

361900129 36-64-07-303-014.000-011 $2,517.21 Burnside, Jason W 7.03-6-4 JONES FREEPORT PT LOTS 1E & 3E 6712 N Union St Freetown 47235

361900130 36-64-07-304-014.000-011 $4,008.48 Vasquez, Ray & Angie PT NW 7.04-6-4 1.0054A. 6674 N Poplar St Freetown 47235

361900131 36-73-14-200-002.000-011 $230.35 Lutes, C. Wayne S PT SW SW 14-7-3 12A 11000 N Block County Road 650 Freetown 47235 W

361900132 36-73-26-400-018.001-011 $598.76 Reed, Ernest William Matthew N1/2 SE 26-7-3 7.02A. 9314 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900133 36-73-36-300-011.000-011 $5,783.07 Greathouse, Gary Wayne PT N1/2 SW 36-7-3 44.080A. 8298 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900135 36-74-27-200-009.000-011 $328.95 Dinsmore, Frederick PT NW 27-7-4 .50A 2237 W State Rd 58 Seymour 47274

361900138 36-74-31-100-003.005-011 $598.89 Flynn, Edward J JR & Debra L PT SE NE 31-7-4 4.50A. 8479 N Co Rd 425 W Freetown 47235

361900139 36-66-01-200-005.002-012 $6,100.66 Douglas, Mary L Revoc Trust Michael Hopkins PT NW 1-6-6 4A TRACT 3 7853 N Co Rd 1200 E Seymour 47274

361900140 36-66-03-100-019.000-012 $952.61 Spurgeon, Chester L. & Debra J. LOT 5 PT N1/2 SE 3-6-6 1.34A 7512 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900142 36-66-05-304-026.000-012 $2,226.22 Hoene, Janice L SEC 1 PT SW SW 5-6-6 .48A. 400 Block Redding Rd Seymour 47274

361900143 36-66-05-304-044.000-012 $1,369.87 Hallam, Martin Joel LOT 39 ROCKFORD HEIGHTS SEC. II 400 Block Alisa Ave Seymour 47274

361900144 36-66-10-403-016.000-012 $759.21 Phillips, Brandon P LAWYER PLAT TRACT 16 2A. 3000 Block Stardust Ln Seymour 47274

361900147 36-76-25-200-011.000-012 $553.34 Robbins, Richard C Sr & Katherine L PT NW 25-7-6 1.18A 12327 E Co Rd 1000 N Seymour 47274

361900148 36-76-30-400-046.000-012 $545.67 Edwards, Johnny & Brenda Sue PT SE 30-7-6 1A 9426 N Co Rd 760 E Seymour 47274

361900150 36-66-07-401-011.000-013 $1,578.94 Cooksey, Doris I GREENACRES SUB LOT 2 217 E 15th St Seymour 47274

361900151 36-66-07-404-022.000-013 $290.27 Collier, April WOODSTOCK 81–E 203 E 13th St Seymour 47274

361900152 36-66-07-404-024.000-013 $3,351.12 Siefker, Linda WOODSTOCK LOT 83-E 211 E 13th St Seymour 47274

361900155 36-66-08-305-014.000-013 $988.16 McIntosh, Hal D & Mary Ellen NOBLITT PRUITT LOTS 13 & 14 1010 N Blish St Seymour 47274

361900157 36-66-08-404-026.000-013 $2,780.11 Calvo, Leisha Lopez WILDWOOD COURT LOT 11 1000 Wildwood Ct Seymour 47274

361900158 36-63-05-500-003.001-014 $2,035.94 Peters, Larry W & Stella L PT N 1/2 NE 5-6-3 3.67A. 7749 N Co Rd 975 W Norman 47264

361900160 36-63-06-300-009.000-014 $571.36 Parker, Harold G & Kathy M PT NE SW 6-6-3 1.4A 10650 W Co Rd 760 N Norman 47264

361900163 36-63-08-300-013.000-014 $418.44 Branaman, Ronald G & Lisa G PT S 1/2 NW 8-6-3 18A 6059 N Co Rd 975 W Norman 47264

361900164 36-72-24-200-006.000-014 $215.53 Sprague, Timothy Lee SW NW 24-7-2 5.20A 10657 N Co Rd 1200 W Norman 47264

361900165 36-73-27-201-015.000-014 $428.87 Wyatt, Michael UPPER HOUSTON PT LOT 11, LOT 23, 24 9800 N Block First St Norman 47264

361900166 36-73-28-200-013.001-014 $393.34 Smallwood, Autumn PT E 1/2 NW 28-7-3 1A. 8485 W Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361900169 36-46-03-200-024.001-015 $1,099.22 Marling, James L & Lucille J PT NW 3-4-6 2.50A AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE 11/14/13 INS # 201308763 10134 E Co Rd 400 S Crothersville 47229

361900170 36-46-03-300-034.000-015 $1,688.46 Hensley, Kevin G. & Tanita G. PT SW 3-4-6 1A. 10190 E Co Rd 500 S Crothersville 47229

361900171 36-46-04-101-015.000-015 $1,547.07 Southern Indiana Home Properties, LLC RETREAT LOT 24 IMP 25 4172 S Co Rd 1010 E Crothersville 47229

361900172 36-46-13-200-001.002-015 $423.70 Clay, Jessica D PT NE NW 13-4-6 1.25A. & Marianna Cravens Joint Revocable Trust 12000 E Block Co Rd 600 S Crothersville 47229

361900174 36-46-29-300-016.003-015 $1,418.57 Couch, Mary E PT SW 29-4-6 1A 8413 S Co Rd 850 E Austin 47102

361900175 36-46-32-100-005.001-015 $1,252.93 Johnson, Gregory W PT NE 32-4-6 2A. 8574 E Co Rd 925 S Austin 47102

361900177 36-46-33-300-018.000-015 $2,658.19 Miller, Marshall E. PT S SW 33-4-6 1A 9927 S Co Rd 900 E Austin 47102

361900178 36-56-11-100-006.000-015 $941.51 Temple, Richard A PT NE 11-5-6 .90A CONTRACT : TIMMY L ROBBINS JR INS # 200300196 RECORDED 59/1024 544 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900179 36-56-15-400-017.000-015 $1,332.12 Hildreth, Robert J & Elise C SE COR SE SE 15-5-6 2A 1008 S Co Rd 1100 E Seymour 47274

361900180 36-56-23-100-001.000-015 $1,560.07 Bratcher, Vanessa Lynn NW COR NW NE 23-5-6 1A 1141 S Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900181 36-56-25-400-024.000-015 $590.94 Davis, Jerry L & Michelle A PT NE SE 25-5-6 1.8A. 12868 E State Rd 250 Crothersville 47229

361900182 36-56-26-200-025.000-015 $4,221.46 Fee, Joseph W PT NW 26-5-6 2.14AC 2298 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361900183 36-56-26-300-020.000-015 $2,189.35 Fee, Joseph & Will PT NE SW & PT SE NW 26-5-6 1.55A 2500 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361900186 36-46-10-304-022.000-016 $2,579.94 Meek, Russell & Mary J – Life Estate , James A Meek ,David L Meek, Charlotte F Baker T/C KOVENER’S LOT 14 Charlotte F. Baker TC 209 W Myers St Crothersville 47229

361900187 36-46-10-304-031.000-016 $2,721.94 Stacey, Grover & Sondra E1/2 U.S.SHOE CORP. LOT 2 U.S.SHOE CORP LOT 1 500 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900188 36-46-10-304-032.000-016 $557.90 Haggadone, Ida E & Amos Plaster jt/rs PT E1/2 SW 10-4-6 .13A QCD FROM WALTER G & MELANIE J WAYT ON 07/13/12 INS # 201205037 412 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900189 36-46-10-304-075.000-016 $2,225.60 Jones, Travis W OWENS ADD LOTS 29 & 30 304 Mill St Crothersville 47229

361900190 36-46-10-401-016.000-016 $652.21 Fessel, Kyle Thomas PT TRACTS B & C 10-4-6 .33A 610 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361900191 36-46-10-401-041.000-016 $482.61 Far South Properties Inc Contract To Teresa Shepherd LOT 11 GARLAND AKERS 3RD ADD & LOT 12 GARLAND 3RD ADD. 605 E Walnut St Brownstown 47220

361900192 36-46-10-402-038.000-016 $297.11 Kallembach, James E & Rosemary G BLAU 2ND PT NE SE LOT 3 10-4-6 206 E Walnut St Crothersville 47229

361900193 36-46-10-402-073.000-016 $5,246.81 Jones, Wesley Edward & Shynna Jent jt/frs PETERS W1/2 LOT 5 & 6 301 N Vine St Crothersville 47229

361900194 36-46-10-403-018.000-016 $2,787.75 Womack, Howard V & Daisy M E 1/2 LOT 40 IN DAVIS ADD. 202 E Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900195 36-46-10-403-118.000-016 $390.33 Uniontown Victory Tabernacle Church Inc Contract To Paul A & Kelly S Hensley 10.07-4-6 APPLEGATE LOTS 11, 12 & 13 110 Short St Crothersville 47229

361900196 36-46-15-101-001.000-016 $1,000.58 Riley, Otis DANIELS LOTS 3 & 4 601 E Moore St Crothersville 47229

361900197 36-46-15-101-012.001-016 $537.39 Densford, Courtney DANIELS LOT 12 & DANIELS PT LOT 13 204 Central Ave Crothersville 47229

361900198 36-46-15-101-028.000-016 $1,627.18 Hodge, Jonathan E & Mary L Cordes t/c frs PT W1/2 NE NE 15-4-6 .18A 307 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361900199 36-55-13-200-004.001-017 $859.19 Sawyer, Glen C & Stephanie M PT NW 13-5-5 2.31A 17 S Co Rd 600 E Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 140

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 4th day of September, 2019.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor, Jackson County Indiana.

