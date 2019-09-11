‘Save The Red, White & Blue Festival’ BBQ This Saturday

The 2020 Crothersville Red, White and Blue Festival organizational committee have been busy brainstorming and seeing how the festival can continue on for many more years, committee member Tracy Karnes reported recently.

“We are very grateful for Sherry Bridges and the past festival members for all their hard work and dedication for so many years,” she said.

Erica Gorbett has taken the reins and the group’s first fundraiser set for Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon-8 p.m.

“The group will be holding a ‘Save the Red, White and Blue BBQ’ at Bard Street Park with live music, vendors, a baby contest, kids games, and a closing ceremony for Veterans,” said Gorbett. “Bring a comfy lawn chair and join us in the fun and music.”

“We may have some other events during the day and are hoping to see some of our past Prince and Princess joining us as well.” she added

The group is seeking vendors to set up for $20 for a 10’x10’ booth as well as helpers for the baby contest.

Anyone having questions, wanting to set up a booth can contact Erica Gorbett at 812.569.4019 or email at egorbett83@gmail.com.

Other members of the committee and their duties include:

Media: Chester Jones and Brady Riley at 812-216-0050 or email at cjones@crothersvillerwb.com

Donations: Ashley Ford at 812-498-2208 or ashleynikcoleford@gmail.com and Erica Gorbett 812.569.4019 or email at egorbett83@gmail.com.

Music/Sound and Treasurer: John & Ronda Chastain at 812-521-4325 or johnny.ronda@yahoo.com.

Events: Tracy Karnes at 812.820.3639 or tkarnes@crothersville.k12.in.us.