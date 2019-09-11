Crothersville Community Yard Sale Oct. 5

The fall installment of the Crothersville Community Yard Sales will be Saturday, Oct. 5. Yard sale locations will be advertised free of charge on the town’s Facebook page.

Deadline for submitting a yard sale location will be Sunday Sept 29.

To submit a yard sale residents can leave their name and sale location in a message on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page, or send a text, or call 812-390-8217 and leave a message, with their name and address.