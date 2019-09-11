City Inks Deal To Bring Development To Downtown Scottsburg Square

Two empty buildings on the west side of the courthouse square in downtown Scottsburg will soon be filled with a main level restaurant and upper floor converted to up-scale apartments.

Mayor William Graham said that 64 and 80 S. Main Street have been sold to Sprigler Downtown Scottsburg, LLC. The real estate transaction closed last Tuesday, Sept. 3. These buildings formerly were home to restaurants, most notably the restaurant known as Company’s Coming and then Jeeve’s.

Sprigler Downtown Scottsburg is affiliated with The Sprigler Company, which is a major developer in the New Albany and Floyd County area, Graham said.

Scottsburg has been working with Sprigler for the past few months on this multi-use development project which will bring 3-4 higher end residential apartments on the upper floor of the buildings and a full-service restaurant being located on the first floor of the buildings, he noted.

“Sprigler has estimated the investment in this project to be several hundred thousand dollars, which will first involve a major rehabilitation and remodel of the buildings,” Graham said.

Mayor Graham stated that he is excited to see this development on the City Square.

“This is exciting because it is a major investment in the downtown community and shows that a major developer has optimism and faith in a successful business venture in the downtown,” said Graham. “The additional traffic in the downtown generated by the restaurant and residents of the apartments should benefit the entire downtown community.

The city recently requested, and received, a zoning variance to allow multi-use of the buildings for both residential and commercial purposes.

In addition to the purchase of the buildings, Sprigler Downtown Scottsburg LLC purchased the restaurant liquor license held by the city.

“Approximately 2 years ago the city purchased that license (previously held by a restaurant at the same location) to use as an economic development tool in order to lure a full-service restaurant to the downtown area,” said Graham. “That plan appears to have come to fruition since one of the conditions of the sale to Sprigler was its pledge that a full-service restaurant be located on the first floor of the buildings.”

Sprigler will make arrangements with its restaurant tenant so that the tenant can use the license at that location. The restaurant plans to offer a full menu and bar as a result of having that license.

“The license being available was a critical piece of the development project according to Sprigler, and is vital to getting a full service restaurant to open at that location,” added the mayor.

The identity of the restaurant operator was not disclosed as details of the lease are still being negotiated, according to Sprigler.

“The City anticipates working with the restaurant operator to ensure a successful startup of this new business in Scottsburg,” said the mayor. “In the meantime, the community should see construction activity begin in the immediate future.”