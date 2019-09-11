Learn About Essential Oils At Library Seminars

The Jackson County Public Library is presenting a program on Essential Oils at the Crothersville, Medora, and Seymour libraries.

People who are interested in learning more about the benefits and use of essential oils are encouraged to attend one or more sessions led by volunteer Kimberly Sooy.

•Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Crothersville Library with registration requested by Sept. 12

•Thursday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the Medora Library with registration requested by Sept. 17

•Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Seymour Library with registration requested by Sept. 19

Register by going to www.myjclibrary.org/events or calling the Seymour Library at 812-523-INFO (4636), Crothersville Library at 812-793-2927 or Medora Library at 812-966-2278. Programs with no or low attendance after the registration deadline may be cancelled