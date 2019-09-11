Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1908-DN-118

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Melissa Jean Hamilton

Petitioner,

and

Billy Dean Hamilton,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Billy Dean Hamilton

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Billy Dean Hamilton, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on August 19, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: August 19, 2019

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Melissa Jean Hamilton

8/28, 9/4, 9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Taxpayers of Additional Appropriations

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Lexington Township, Scott County Indiana, that the proper legal officers will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting place of Lexington Fire Dept. 8060 E Main Lexington, Indiana at 6:00 p.m. on the 24th day of September 2019.

Fund name Amount

Township Assistance $5,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriation as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (Department). The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of the funds to support the appropriations within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Danny Basham

Lexington Township Trustee

9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of August 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Christie A Guthrie, $3192.00; Bedford Office Supply, $117.66; Herbert Walker, $175.00; Quill Corp, $228.95; Don Olive PSYD, $1650.00; Hackman Psychiatric Svcs, $2100.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $485.50; Business Info Systems, $505.16; Postmaster, $1245.60

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $1082.43; Maria Hendrix, $120.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $314.00; Indiana Supreme Court, $180.00; Phillips & Co, $250.00; Christie A Guthrie, $452.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, located at 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 PM. All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard by the Plan Commission in reference to the matters set out in the Description of Request below. Said Hearing may be continued as necessary.

Case Number: PC-2-19

Applicant: Umang Patel

Owners: Pramukh Real Estate Development, LLC.

Current Zoning of Property: B-2 General Business

Name of Development: Subway

Description of Request: Applicant requests plan approval of a new commercial structure with two proposed storefronts.

Property Location: 72-05-19-130-044.000-008 is located at 1110 W. McClain Avenue in Scottsburg, Indiana and contains approximately 0.36 acres.

Written or verbal (telephone) statements in favor of or against the above action may be addressed to the staff of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission located in Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170, or phone 812-722-1157. The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection, by appointment, during the regular working hours at the above address until two days prior to the hearing date.

April Ramoni

CFM Executive Director

City of Scottsburg

Advisory Plan Commission

9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour

In the Matter of the Application of Janice Jones

Case #: B.Z.A.-O-28-19

Date Filed: 8/27/19

Public Hearing Date: 9/24/19

For Development Standards Variance For Real Estate within the Jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPLICATION FOR DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS VARIANCE

The Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on an “Application for Development Standards Variance” for real estate within the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals. A copy of the application is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the application at the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is Janice Jones and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 105 South Street and fronts on South Street. The present zoning classification is R-1, Single Family Residential.

The applicant has requested a variance from development standards under the zoning code for the real estate because the petitioner wishes to vary from the allowable 4’ fence along the west & front side to 6’.

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: Shields Addition, 67 ½ W side 15-W.

This notice is provided pursuant to Titles 5 & 36 of the Indiana Code and Chapter 157 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour

In the Matter of the

Application of

Robert & Deborah Mann

For Development Standards Variance

For Real Estate within the Jurisdiction

of the Board of Zoning Appeals of

the City of Seymour, Indiana

Case #: B.Z.A.-O-29-19

Date Filed: 9/3/19

Public Hearing Date: 9/24/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPLICATION FOR DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS VARIANCE

The Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on an “Application for Development Standards Variance” for real estate within the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals. A copy of the application is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the application at the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is Robert & Deborah Mann and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 0.93 acres located at the 5900 E. Block C.R. 410 N. The present zoning classification is R-S, Suburban Residential District.

The applicant has requested a variance from development standards under the zoning code for the real estate because the petitioner wishes to allow an accessory structure to be constructed without a primary structure on the lot.

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: Lot 1, Eagle Pointe Subdivision.

This notice is provided pursuant to Titles 5 & 36 of the Indiana Code and Chapter 157 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

9/11 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the following project:

CITY OF AUSTIN BELT FILTER PRESS PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Furnish and deliver a – one (1) meter belt filter press Startup and operating training for all equipment furnished Installation of all equipment furnished

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 Attention: Clerk Treasurer until 3:00 PM. (local time) on October 1, 2019. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Belt Filter Press Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 3:00 pm on October 1, 2019, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102.

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by September 24, 2019.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations: City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with Heritage Engineering to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for supplying the equipment, startup of the equipment and installing the equipment.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least sixty (60) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

9/11, 9/18 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott County Superior Court

Cause No.: 7201-1908-PL-040

U.S. Bank National Association

Plaintiff

Vs

Vickey Lynn Gross

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

1230 Wade Street, Austin, IN 47102

and to the following Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown:

Vickey Lynn Gross, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff.

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: Marinosci Law Group, P.C., is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

9/4, 9/11, 9/18 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, 10/29/2019

Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom Local Time

Jackson County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 10/11/2019 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Jackson County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 10/11/2019. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/29/2019 at the Courthouse – 2nd Floor Courtroom and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Thursday, October 29, 2020 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/29/2019 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 09/04/2019

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Jackson County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Jackson County Treasurer.

361900001 36-54-14-300-021.002-001 $694.18 Shelton, David C & Belinda PT W 14-5-4 .266A A QCD WAS DONE ON 11/14/12 INS # 201208018 673 S Co Rd 100 W Brownstown 47220

361900002 36-64-19-100-032.001-001 $1,104.18 Cox, Cherie Mae PT SW NE 19-6-4 1A 4508 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900003 36-64-19-300-026.000-001 $745.07 Jones, Terry PT E1/2 SW 19-6-4 1.50A 4047 N Co Rd 460 W Freetown 47235

361900005 36-64-29-300-033.004-001 $297.14 Harrison, Chaz PT SE SW 29-6-4 .408A 3000 N Block Co Rd 360 W Freetown 47235

361900006 36-64-30-200-013.000-001 $2,996.39 McElfresh, Gerald J N PT NW 30-6-4 4A 3934 N Co Rd 460 W Freetown 47235

361900007 36-54-11-200-003.000-002 $1,838.47 Fariss, Daniel PT NW 11-5-4 1.48AC 515 N Ewing St Brownstown 47220

361900008 36-54-11-200-004.000-002 $461.82 Fariss, Daniel PT NW 11-5-4 1A 500 N Block Ewing St Brownstown 47220

361900009 36-54-11-304-047.000-002 $2,452.40 Hess, Debbie BTOWN IMP CO S1/2 44 121 S Clark St Brownstown 47220

361900010 36-54-11-304-066.000-002 $5,209.91 Niewedde, Tammie L BTOWN IMP CO 35 BTOWN IMP CO PT LOT 36 816 W Tanner St Brownstown 47220

361900011 36-54-11-440-019.000-002 $1,155.68 Christopher, James L Jr & Pamela Sue KELLERS 10 404 W Bridge St Brownstown 47220

361900013 36-54-14-313-007.000-002 $1,115.00 Crider Construction LLC LUCAS/ACKERMAN 54–3 900 S Block Main St Brownstown 47220

361900015 36-42-13-400-015.000-003 $2,516.36 Kessner, Mark Allen & Amber Nicole Hackney jt/rs PT SE 13-4-2 1.10A 6894 S Co Rd 1100 W Medora 47260

361900016 36-43-04-200-011.000-003 $167.20 Moore, Floyd PT NW NW 4-4-3 3A 4000 S Block Co Rd 925 W Medora 47260

361900017 36-43-04-300-020.004-003 $1,619.74 Riley, Tony Douglas Jr PT SW 4-4-3 1A. 4897 S Co Rd 825 W Medora 47260

361900018 36-43-08-800-008.000-003 $2,993.20 Myers, Michael K PT SE 8-4-3 23.665A. 5478 S Co Rd 925 W Medora 47260

361900021 36-52-23-100-002.001-003 $1,012.87 Lane, Tracy & Marvina W1/2 NE 23-5-2 17.69A. (CHANGED PER SURVEY WITH DEED TO STRIEGEL INS # 200305490 & WITH FIXING QCD TO HOLMES 200305309 & WITH GRANT OF EASEMENT (WATER) 200305491) RELEASE OF CONTRACT INS # 201206141 ON 08/28/12 1087 S Co Rd 1250 W Norman 47264

361900022 36-52-24-400-014.000-003 $341.90 Staggs Properties, LLC PT SE 24-5-2 25A 10000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900023 36-52-25-100-001.000-003 $812.30 Staggs Properties, LLC PT NE 25-5-2 24.04A 10900 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900024 36-52-25-100-001.001-003 $2,010.88 Staggs Properties, LLC PT N1/2 NE 25-5-2 .96A. 10908 W Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900025 36-52-25-200-007.002-003 $302.19 Hessig, Michael A PT NW 25-5-2 .88A. 11000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900026 36-52-36-400-008.001-003 $352.22 George, Jennifer NE SE R/W 36-5-2 1AC 3393 S Co Rd 1125 W Medora 47260

361900028 36-53-23-200-020.007-003 $894.03 Edwards, Roy D PT NW 23-5-3 2.34 A 1260 S Co Rd 740 W Medora 47260

361900030 36-53-29-300-009.001-003 $2,611.30 Brewster, Martin A W1/2 SW 29-5-3 1A 9986 W Co Rd 300 S Medora 47260

361900032 36-53-30-200-007.007-003 $1,505.73 Cowles, Casey L PT NW 30-5-3 5A. 10000 W Block Co Rd 250 S Medora 47260

361900034 36-53-33-100-003.002-003 $745.18 Saunders, Patricia A PT NE 33-5-3 1.28A. 8100 W Co Rd 350 S Medora 47260

361900036 36-53-34-102-006.000-004 $471.93 Hanner, Steve GREENLAWN 65′ LOT 20 1/2 LOT 19 115 & 125 W 3rd St Medora 47260

361900037 36-53-34-103-016.001-004 $372.50 Beesley, Chad McMillan 19–2 100 N Block Elm St Medora 47260

361900038 36-53-34-103-017.000-004 $808.47 Beesley, Chad A & Kristina K MCMILLAN 17,18 148 N Elm St Medora 47260

361900039 36-53-34-104-001.000-004 $2,459.51 Isaacs, Jo-ann ZOLLMAN ADD 31–4, 32–4 176 & 200 Mill St Medora 47260

361900040 36-53-34-104-016.000-004 $354.50 Baird, Penny A 34.04-5-3 ZOLLMAN PT 22-3 100 Block David St Medora 47260

361900041 36-53-34-401-010.000-004 $602.90 Bowman, Patricia A & Gary L 34.05-5-3 LOT 70-I 109 E Riley St Medora 47260

361900042 36-53-34-401-052.000-004 $770.72 Miller, Tess Lynnette 66–G 71 1/2′ N END E SIDE 6 114 S David St Medora 47260

361900043 36-53-34-401-057.000-004 $266.74 Johnson, Fredrick S Contract To Jamie & Aimee Caudill 139–L 46 E Washington St Medora 47260

361900044 36-53-34-401-096.000-004 $423.16 Farmer, James David & Elizabeth Ann WRIGHT 167–U 173 S Mill St Medora 47260

361900045 36-53-34-402-007.000-004 $692.86 Turner, M Lynn 110–V 140 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900046 36-53-34-402-008.000-004 $771.07 Antoine, Kendra J 34.06-5-3 LOT 108V & PT LOT 109 169 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900047 36-53-34-402-018.000-004 $502.51 Hess, Deborah A 10′ E SIDE LOT 207, 25′ W SIDE 208 25′ W SIDE LOT 209-W 158 W Scott St Medora 47260

361900048 36-53-34-402-049.000-004 $340.67 Harris, Gina M JOHN R JACKSON 14 79 S Elm St Medora 47260

361900049 36-53-34-402-052.000-004 $793.10 Moore, Michael Wayne JOHN R JACKSON 21 116 S Jackson St Medora 47260

361900050 36-43-13-100-002.002-005 $349.96 Wright, Mark G. & Vicki PT NE 13-4-3 1.10A. 5000 W Block Co Rd 600 S Vallonia 47281

361900052 36-45-23-200-024.002-006 $576.16 Wilson, John D E1/2 SE NW 23-4-5 2.32AC 7302 S Co Rd 550 E Crothersville 47229

361900053 36-65-10-203-001.000-007 $308.60 Waltz, Teresa TINDERS ADD LOT 28, 29, 30 6631 Mill St Cortland 47228

361900055 36-65-10-203-033.000-007 $1,795.42 Isaacs, Keith Marvin CORTLAND PT LOT 2 & LOT 3 10.01-6-5 4053 E State Rd 258 Seymour 47274

361900058 36-75-33-600-013.000-007 $2,231.21 Shuler, Sue Ann PT NW 33-7-5 2.49AC TRACT 1 3227 E Co Rd 875 N Seymour 47274

361900060 36-66-22-401-061.000-008 $716.54 Skinner, Bryan & Kristina D White jt/rs PEBBLE BROOKE SUB IV, LOT 136 1093 Mockingbird Ln Seymour 47274

361900061 36-66-27-100-011.000-008 $1,392.46 Miller, Gladys Faye PT NE 27-6-6 1.91A 3831 N Co Rd 1040 E Seymour 47274

361900066 36-66-15-400-023.009-009 $31,280.75 QBD Properties LLC COMMERCE PARK LOT 9 2710 Montgomery Dr Seymour 47274

361900067 36-66-15-400-024.000-009 $36,476.48 Stacey, Grover & Sondra E N 1/2 N 1/2 NE NE 22-6-6 4.59A PT SEC 15 4990 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900069 36-66-17-102-041.000-009 $3,804.36 Wilson, Ruth EASTBROOK LOTS 47 & S1/2 LOT 48-B 713 Devon Ct Seymour 47274

361900070 36-66-17-201-010.000-009 $2,143.45 Waggoner, Twana & Jessie Walker t/c PT BLK 49, LEININGER 802 Hustedt St Seymour 47274

361900071 36-66-17-201-093.000-009 $1,683.77 Brasher, David LEININGER ADD LOT 17 BLK 41 707 Hustedt St Seymour 47274

361900074 36-66-17-206-070.000-009 $1,373.34 Ackenback, Derek M.W. SHIELDS ADD 44′ LOT 247-W W SIDE LOT 516 E 2nd St Seymour 47274

361900077 36-66-17-319-023.000-009 $1,172.88 Chew, Frances A & Patrick J LOT 301 SHIELDS BLK W 321 East St Seymour 47274

361900078 36-66-17-322-033.000-009 $2,877.99 Boling, Larry & Kathleen PT LOTS 14,15, BLK 53 302 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900079 36-66-17-322-063.000-009 $2,222.69 Sajvin, Melanie D Cruz SHIELDS 3–52 311 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900080 36-66-17-322-083.000-009 $1,908.10 Mace, Elizabeth D SHIELDS 25′ S1/2 LOT 3 BLK 51 223 S Vine St Seymour 47274

361900081 36-66-17-403-065.000-009 $1,997.07 Bryant, Ellis GLENLAWN LOT 78 605 Centennial St Seymour 47274

361900083 36-66-17-403-142.000-009 $2,075.66 Dean, Roger & Donna Bensheimer jt/rs PT SW SE 17-6-6 .14A 300 Block Hancock St Seymour 47274

361900085 36-66-17-404-030.000-009 $2,265.36 Engleking, Tammi J MARLEYS LOT 14 & E/PT LOT 15 1009 Orchard Dr Seymour 47274

361900086 36-66-18-102-033.000-009 $2,673.20 Smith, Orville Sonny & Douglas L Smith PT NE 18-6-6 .38A 845 N Elm St Seymour 47274

361900087 36-66-18-104-052.001-009 $162.20 Stockelman, John W & Michelle SWOPE ADD PT LOT 33 BLK A W 7th St Seymour 47274

361900088 36-66-18-311-059.000-009 $1,554.77 Heitz, Sandra G BERRY ADD LOT 49-3 430 Kessler Blvd Seymour 47274

361900089 36-66-18-311-120.000-009 $4,862.40 Rodenberger, H Ken WESTOVER W PT 84 WESTOVER W PT 85 819 W 5th St Seymour 47274

361900091 36-66-18-401-010.000-009 $1,867.23 Cardenas, Juan Jose Rodriguez & Yazmin Rodriguez M.W. SHIELDS W1/2 LOT 1201/2 BLK W 518 N Chestnut St Seymour 47274

361900092 36-66-19-101-038.000-009 $263.70 Bolte, Paul D & Lora Kelly BUTLER LOT 4-M 700 W Block Brown St Seymour 47274

361900093 36-66-19-101-095.000-009 $3,896.92 DSV SPV1, LLC BUTLER LOTS 3 & 4 IN BLK R 518 W Jackson St Seymour 47274

361900094 36-66-19-101-128.000-009 $4,103.37 AMP Real Estate Solutions, LLC BUTLER S1/2 LOT 23-G 713 S Pine St Seymour 47274

361900095 36-66-19-102-116.000-009 $2,144.82 Toborg, Doug D & Sheila J PLATTERS ADD LOT 1 BLK 15 1001 W Oak St Seymour 47274

361900098 36-66-20-201-070.000-009 $784.83 Golland, Bernard C PFINGST LOT 37 BLK 4 104 E Laurel St Seymour 47274

361900099 36-66-20-201-097.000-009 $1,925.17 Mellencamp, Matilda Sue PFINGST 1-7 625 S Broadway St Seymour 47274

361900100 36-66-20-202-063.000-009 $332.00 Hood, Chalant & Lonzavis Turman Wehrkamp’s 2nd Replat Common Parking Area 600 Block Ross St Seymour 47274

361900101 36-66-20-204-061.000-009 $2,198.83 Reynolds, Justin Ryan & Kerri PARK GARDENS 31 815 Evergreen Dr Seymour 47274

361900104 36-52-11-300-027.000-010 $1,759.55 Wellman, Glenda J S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 8A. 12796 W Base Rd Norman 47264

361900105 36-52-11-300-027.001-010 $612.40 Wellman, Autumn Lynn & Kayla Joyce Wellman jt/rs S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 2A 12826 West Base Road Norman 47264

361900106 36-52-11-300-027.002-010 $479.39 Wellman, Glenda J S PT W1/2 SW 11-5-2 1A. 12000 W Block Base Rd Norman 47264

361900107 36-52-12-400-015.002-010 $230.05 Luedeman, Vickie L W PT E1/2 SE 12-5-2 1.034A 11212 W Us Hwy 50 Norman 47264

361900110 36-53-04-300-013.007-010 $6,321.28 Cummings, Phillip & Wesley M Cummings t/c PT NE SW 4-5-3 24.46A. 8564 W Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900112 36-53-04-900-013.012-010 $370.55 Cummings, Phillip & Wesley Cummings t/c PT SE 4-5-3 15.89AC 8000 W Block Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900113 36-53-04-900-013.013-010 $1,986.41 Cummings, Phillip & Zoe L PT SE 4-5-3 3.08AC 8600 W Block Co Rd 150 N Medora 47260

361900114 36-53-14-100-001.001-010 $457.40 Underwood, Karen E N1/2 NE 14-5-3 1A. 251 S Co Rd 650 W Medora 47260

361900115 36-53-16-400-025.000-010 $4,079.77 Burton, Timothy P & Angela R PT SE SE 16-5-3 26.37A. 8121 W Co Rd 75 S Medora 47260

361900116 36-62-14-301-002.000-010 $1,681.70 Lucas, Cora PT S1/2 SW IMP 14-6-2 .90A 12570 W State Rd 58 Norman 47264

361900117 36-62-14-301-006.000-010 $2,446.74 Lucas, Cora NE COR NE SW IMP 14-6-2 1A 5467 Moon St Norman 47264

361900118 36-62-14-400-025.000-010 $1,214.20 Lucas, Cora Jean PT SW SE 14-6-2 11.23A 5189 N Co Rd1250 W Norman 47264

361900125 36-63-29-401-033.000-010 $493.57 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING PT N1/2 6 CLEARSPRING IMP 7 3367 N Sugar St Norman 47264

361900126 36-63-29-401-035.000-010 $295.12 Charles, Linda J Contract To Jeff & Ann Powell CLEARSPRING S1/2 6 3000 N Block Sugar St Norman 47264

361900127 36-64-07-202-034.000-011 $979.30 Abel, Curtis James PT W1/2 NW 7-6-4 .403A QCD FROM JUSTIN R FISH ON 07/25/13 INS # 201306245 & QCD FROM JEFF & TERESA WAGGONER ON 07/25/13 INS # 201306246 6842 Union St Freetown 47235

361900128 36-64-07-303-009.000-011 $200.91 Burnside, Jason W 7.03-6-4 JONES-FREEPORT PT LOTS 1E & 3E 6000 N Block Union St Freetown 47235

361900129 36-64-07-303-014.000-011 $2,517.21 Burnside, Jason W 7.03-6-4 JONES FREEPORT PT LOTS 1E & 3E 6712 N Union St Freetown 47235

361900130 36-64-07-304-014.000-011 $4,008.48 Vasquez, Ray & Angie PT NW 7.04-6-4 1.0054A. 6674 N Poplar St Freetown 47235

361900131 36-73-14-200-002.000-011 $230.35 Lutes, C. Wayne S PT SW SW 14-7-3 12A 11000 N Block County Road 650 Freetown 47235 W

361900132 36-73-26-400-018.001-011 $598.76 Reed, Ernest William Matthew N1/2 SE 26-7-3 7.02A. 9314 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900133 36-73-36-300-011.000-011 $5,783.07 Greathouse, Gary Wayne PT N1/2 SW 36-7-3 44.080A. 8298 N State Rd 135 Freetown 47235

361900135 36-74-27-200-009.000-011 $328.95 Dinsmore, Frederick PT NW 27-7-4 .50A 2237 W State Rd 58 Seymour 47274

361900138 36-74-31-100-003.005-011 $598.89 Flynn, Edward J JR & Debra L PT SE NE 31-7-4 4.50A. 8479 N Co Rd 425 W Freetown 47235

361900139 36-66-01-200-005.002-012 $6,100.66 Douglas, Mary L Revoc Trust Michael Hopkins PT NW 1-6-6 4A TRACT 3 7853 N Co Rd 1200 E Seymour 47274

361900140 36-66-03-100-019.000-012 $952.61 Spurgeon, Chester L. & Debra J. LOT 5 PT N1/2 SE 3-6-6 1.34A 7512 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900142 36-66-05-304-026.000-012 $2,226.22 Hoene, Janice L SEC 1 PT SW SW 5-6-6 .48A. 400 Block Redding Rd Seymour 47274

361900143 36-66-05-304-044.000-012 $1,369.87 Hallam, Martin Joel LOT 39 ROCKFORD HEIGHTS SEC. II 400 Block Alisa Ave Seymour 47274

361900144 36-66-10-403-016.000-012 $759.21 Phillips, Brandon P LAWYER PLAT TRACT 16 2A. 3000 Block Stardust Ln Seymour 47274

361900147 36-76-25-200-011.000-012 $553.34 Robbins, Richard C Sr & Katherine L PT NW 25-7-6 1.18A 12327 E Co Rd 1000 N Seymour 47274

361900148 36-76-30-400-046.000-012 $545.67 Edwards, Johnny & Brenda Sue PT SE 30-7-6 1A 9426 N Co Rd 760 E Seymour 47274

361900150 36-66-07-401-011.000-013 $1,578.94 Cooksey, Doris I GREENACRES SUB LOT 2 217 E 15th St Seymour 47274

361900151 36-66-07-404-022.000-013 $290.27 Collier, April WOODSTOCK 81–E 203 E 13th St Seymour 47274

361900152 36-66-07-404-024.000-013 $3,351.12 Siefker, Linda WOODSTOCK LOT 83-E 211 E 13th St Seymour 47274

361900155 36-66-08-305-014.000-013 $988.16 McIntosh, Hal D & Mary Ellen NOBLITT PRUITT LOTS 13 & 14 1010 N Blish St Seymour 47274

361900157 36-66-08-404-026.000-013 $2,780.11 Calvo, Leisha Lopez WILDWOOD COURT LOT 11 1000 Wildwood Ct Seymour 47274

361900158 36-63-05-500-003.001-014 $2,035.94 Peters, Larry W & Stella L PT N 1/2 NE 5-6-3 3.67A. 7749 N Co Rd 975 W Norman 47264

361900160 36-63-06-300-009.000-014 $571.36 Parker, Harold G & Kathy M PT NE SW 6-6-3 1.4A 10650 W Co Rd 760 N Norman 47264

361900163 36-63-08-300-013.000-014 $418.44 Branaman, Ronald G & Lisa G PT S 1/2 NW 8-6-3 18A 6059 N Co Rd 975 W Norman 47264

361900164 36-72-24-200-006.000-014 $215.53 Sprague, Timothy Lee SW NW 24-7-2 5.20A 10657 N Co Rd 1200 W Norman 47264

361900165 36-73-27-201-015.000-014 $428.87 Wyatt, Michael UPPER HOUSTON PT LOT 11, LOT 23, 24 9800 N Block First St Norman 47264

361900166 36-73-28-200-013.001-014 $393.34 Smallwood, Autumn PT E 1/2 NW 28-7-3 1A. 8485 W Co Rd 1000 N Norman 47264

361900169 36-46-03-200-024.001-015 $1,099.22 Marling, James L & Lucille J PT NW 3-4-6 2.50A AFFIDAVIT TO TRANSFER TO REAL ESTATE 11/14/13 INS # 201308763 10134 E Co Rd 400 S Crothersville 47229

361900170 36-46-03-300-034.000-015 $1,688.46 Hensley, Kevin G. & Tanita G. PT SW 3-4-6 1A. 10190 E Co Rd 500 S Crothersville 47229

361900171 36-46-04-101-015.000-015 $1,547.07 Southern Indiana Home Properties, LLC RETREAT LOT 24 IMP 25 4172 S Co Rd 1010 E Crothersville 47229

361900172 36-46-13-200-001.002-015 $423.70 Clay, Jessica D PT NE NW 13-4-6 1.25A. & Marianna Cravens Joint Revocable Trust 12000 E Block Co Rd 600 S Crothersville 47229

361900174 36-46-29-300-016.003-015 $1,418.57 Couch, Mary E PT SW 29-4-6 1A 8413 S Co Rd 850 E Austin 47102

361900175 36-46-32-100-005.001-015 $1,252.93 Johnson, Gregory W PT NE 32-4-6 2A. 8574 E Co Rd 925 S Austin 47102

361900177 36-46-33-300-018.000-015 $2,658.19 Miller, Marshall E. PT S SW 33-4-6 1A 9927 S Co Rd 900 E Austin 47102

361900178 36-56-11-100-006.000-015 $941.51 Temple, Richard A PT NE 11-5-6 .90A CONTRACT : TIMMY L ROBBINS JR INS # 200300196 RECORDED 59/1024 544 N Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900179 36-56-15-400-017.000-015 $1,332.12 Hildreth, Robert J & Elise C SE COR SE SE 15-5-6 2A 1008 S Co Rd 1100 E Seymour 47274

361900180 36-56-23-100-001.000-015 $1,560.07 Bratcher, Vanessa Lynn NW COR NW NE 23-5-6 1A 1141 S Us Hwy 31 Seymour 47274

361900181 36-56-25-400-024.000-015 $590.94 Davis, Jerry L & Michelle A PT NE SE 25-5-6 1.8A. 12868 E State Rd 250 Crothersville 47229

361900182 36-56-26-200-025.000-015 $4,221.46 Fee, Joseph W PT NW 26-5-6 2.14AC 2298 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361900183 36-56-26-300-020.000-015 $2,189.35 Fee, Joseph & Will PT NE SW & PT SE NW 26-5-6 1.55A 2500 S Us Hwy 31 Crothersville 47229

361900186 36-46-10-304-022.000-016 $2,579.94 Meek, Russell & Mary J – Life Estate , James A Meek ,David L Meek, Charlotte F Baker T/C KOVENER’S LOT 14 Charlotte F. Baker TC 209 W Myers St Crothersville 47229

361900187 36-46-10-304-031.000-016 $2,721.94 Stacey, Grover & Sondra E1/2 U.S.SHOE CORP. LOT 2 U.S.SHOE CORP LOT 1 500 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900188 36-46-10-304-032.000-016 $557.90 Haggadone, Ida E & Amos Plaster jt/rs PT E1/2 SW 10-4-6 .13A QCD FROM WALTER G & MELANIE J WAYT ON 07/13/12 INS # 201205037 412 W Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900189 36-46-10-304-075.000-016 $2,225.60 Jones, Travis W OWENS ADD LOTS 29 & 30 304 Mill St Crothersville 47229

361900190 36-46-10-401-016.000-016 $652.21 Fessel, Kyle Thomas PT TRACTS B & C 10-4-6 .33A 610 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

361900191 36-46-10-401-041.000-016 $482.61 Far South Properties Inc Contract To Teresa Shepherd LOT 11 GARLAND AKERS 3RD ADD & LOT 12 GARLAND 3RD ADD. 605 E Walnut St Brownstown 47220

361900192 36-46-10-402-038.000-016 $297.11 Kallembach, James E & Rosemary G BLAU 2ND PT NE SE LOT 3 10-4-6 206 E Walnut St Crothersville 47229

361900193 36-46-10-402-073.000-016 $5,246.81 Jones, Wesley Edward & Shynna Jent jt/frs PETERS W1/2 LOT 5 & 6 301 N Vine St Crothersville 47229

361900194 36-46-10-403-018.000-016 $2,787.75 Womack, Howard V & Daisy M E 1/2 LOT 40 IN DAVIS ADD. 202 E Howard St Crothersville 47229

361900195 36-46-10-403-118.000-016 $390.33 Uniontown Victory Tabernacle Church Inc Contract To Paul A & Kelly S Hensley 10.07-4-6 APPLEGATE LOTS 11, 12 & 13 110 Short St Crothersville 47229

361900196 36-46-15-101-001.000-016 $1,000.58 Riley, Otis DANIELS LOTS 3 & 4 601 E Moore St Crothersville 47229

361900197 36-46-15-101-012.001-016 $537.39 Densford, Courtney DANIELS LOT 12 & DANIELS PT LOT 13 204 Central Ave Crothersville 47229

361900198 36-46-15-101-028.000-016 $1,627.18 Hodge, Jonathan E & Mary L Cordes t/c frs PT W1/2 NE NE 15-4-6 .18A 307 Moore St Crothersville 47229

361900199 36-55-13-200-004.001-017 $859.19 Sawyer, Glen C & Stephanie M PT NW 13-5-5 2.31A 17 S Co Rd 600 E Seymour 47274

Total Properties: 140

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 4th day of September, 2019.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Auditor, Jackson County Indiana.

9/4, 9/11, 9/18 hspaxlp