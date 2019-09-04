Tri-County Conservation Club Frying Fish Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club will hold their monthly Fish Fry & Chili Supper this Saturday, Sept. 7, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call in orders will be taken by calling 812-498-4448. The menu will consist of fish sandwiches, chili, french fries, desserts and drinks.

This is an open to the public fundraiser and you do not need to be a member to participate.

The Tri-County Conservation Club is located southwest of Crothersville at 8705 E 800 S.