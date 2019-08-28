Sherry Bridges Receives State Tourism Hoosier Hospitality Award

Retired Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival director Sherry Bridges receives a ‘Hoosier Hospitality Award’ from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

The Crothersville woman who directed the Red, White & Blue Festival for 24 years was among those who received a ‘Hoosier Hospitality Award’, for her leadership during the recent Indiana Office of Tourism ceremony at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.

In presenting the award, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch noted, “Sherry has elected to retire from her position as coordinator and she will be dearly missed. She makes a point to talk to absolutely everyone that attends the festival and vendors say they come back each year because she makes them feel like family. She invites civic organizations, school fundraising teams, and government organizations to partner with the festival to make the event something the entire county can both benefit from and be proud of. Sherry has always seen the importance of marketing outside of Jackson County, to make sure that the festival is marketed to as many potential visitors as possible.”

This year’s Crothersville Red, White and Blue Festival was Bridges’ final time serving as director. After filling that role for 24 of the 44 years of the festival and serving 37 total years on the festival committee, Bridges announced her retirement along with five others: Doris Kovener (44 years), Terry Prine (43 years), Bobby Deal (20 years), Marion Gill (12 years) and Cami Brumett (four years).

“Our Hoosier Hospitality Award recipients represent the best of our state from the tourism industry,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office Of Tourism. “These individuals dedicate their time and service to showcase to visitors and their communities what a great place Indiana is to work, live and visit.”

Receiving the award, however, was bittersweet, Bridges said. “I was saying goodbye to a job, but it wasn’t a job. It was an honor to serve my community for all of those years,” she said.

The Red, White and Blue Festival celebrates patriotism and Old Glory. It brings the small southeastern Jackson County community together the second weekend in June.