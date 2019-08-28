STING! Six Arrested For Dealing Meth

Earlier this year Detective Paul Clute with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to work undercover drug investigations by Sheriff Jerry Goodin. The focus was on methamphetamine dealers under the code name, ‘Operation Eye Opener, Chapter 1’. As a result, numerous undercover drug purchases for dealing in illegal drugs were made, Goodin said.

After concluding the preliminary investigations they were turned into the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office which filed charges and the first round of arrests began last week.

“Six individuals have been arrested over the last several days,” reported the sheriff.

Charged with dealing methamphetamine were:

•Tanea Carnes, 34, of Scottsburg

•Daniel Robinson, 32, of Scottsburg

•James White, 34, of Scottsburg

•Travis Baker, 42, of Austin

•Jenny Stamper, 44, of Austin

•Aaron Couch, 30, of Otisco

“More investigations are occurring and more arrests are coming, that is why this is called Chapter 1,” said Goodin. “If you have dealt drugs in Scott County over the last couple of months you should be very worried.”

Since Jan.1 of this year, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 141 persons for drug related offenses.

“The public’s tips and information have been tremendous and is helping lead the push to eliminate drugs in Scott County,” said Goodin.