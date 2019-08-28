18-Year-Old Arrested After Online Threats to Police Officers

An 18-year-old Austin teen is in custody after making threats to police officer on social media. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Scott County Deputy Joe Baker began an investigation of threats being made towards police officers.

This investigation led to charges being filed by the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office against Mark Puckett, 18, of Austin, for intimidation against a public official.

In the online video Puckett is seen and heard in rambling sentences railing against law enforcement. The threats began, it is believed according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin, after an Austin Police case which resulted in the arrest of a relative of Puckett.

In the one and a half minute video viewed on social media, Puckett is heard to say “F— the police. FTP, man…Free my cousin…There’ll be hell to pay…Probably a dead cop… That’s not a threat, that’s a promise…We will black bag them all.”

On Saturday, Aug. 17, Deputy Baker learned that Puckett was in Kentucky. Local law enforcement contacted the Kentucky State Police and they were able to locate and arrest Mark Puckett, according to Goodin.

Puckett was incarcerated in the Hart County Jail near Horse Cave in Kentucky north of Mammoth Cave National Park and was extradited to Scott County Jail last Thursday.