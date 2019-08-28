Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

Before the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour

Annual Term: 2019

Case #: B.Z.A.-O-27-19

Date Filed: 8/26/19

Public Hearing Dates: 9/12/19 & 9/24/19

In the Matter of the Application of

Clark & Gwen Brown to Vary from Land Use Requirements for Real Estate within the jurisdiction Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Seymour, Indiana

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPLICATION FOR LAND USE VARIANCE

The Plan Commission of the City of Seymour, Indiana will hold a public hearing on the

12th day of September, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. & the Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana on an “Application to Vary from Land Use” for real estate within the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals. A copy of the application is on file and available for review at the Department of Planning & Zoning of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

The hearing is open to the public, all adjoining property owners, and any other interested person. Interested persons may appear and offer comments on the application during the hearing. Any person who chooses to submit written comments or objections may do so at the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301-309 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

The name of the applicant is Clark & Gwen Brown d/b/a PLUBE LLC and the owner is the same. The affected real estate is 900 N. Ewing Street and fronts on Ewing Street. The present zoning classification is C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

The applicant has requested a land use variance to allow the second floor to be built out for 4-5 apartments.

The legal description of the real estate affected is as follows: PT W/PT N/2 Lot 5 Block 25 & PT W/PT S/2 Lot 6 Block 25.

This notice is provided pursuant to Titles 5 & 36 of the Indiana Code and Chapter 157 of the Municipal Code of the City of Seymour, Indiana.

Jeremy Gray, Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeal

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 10th day of September, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name: AMOUNT

County Timber Fund-Other Services $82,354

Cumulative Capital Development-IT-Other Services $26,000

General Fund-IT-Other Services $26,000

General Fund-Veteran’s Affairs-Personal Services $5,200

LIT-Public Safety-Sheriff-Personal Services $32,830

General Fund-Sheriff-Personal Services $32,830

General Fund-Sheriff-Other Services $18,500

LIT Public Safety-Other Services $18,500

HB 1001 Match-Highway-Other Services $1,260,881

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: August 28th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School District 2 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Capital Projects Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18-6. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Complete details of the Capital Projects plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd2.k12.in.us.

Public Hearing Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Place: 375 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-6(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Complete details of the Bus Replacement plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd2.k12.in.us.

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School Distrcit 2 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Bus Replacement Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 2 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Public Hearing Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:30 p.m.

Public Hearing Place: 375 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-9(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 36C01-1907-EU-0048

In Re: The Estate Of

Jollie Ray Gibson

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Michael Gibson and Jill Volz were, on July 15, 2019, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Jolly Ray Gibson, deceased, who died on July 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 15, 2019

/s/ Melissa J/ Hayes

Clerk,

Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

Payne Law Office, LLC

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1906-MI-0041

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Karson Paul Kaptain

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Parent, Shawn Kaptain, whose mailing address is 5622 E. Stucker Road, Lexington, IN 47138 in Scott County, Indiana on behalf of the minor child Karson Paul Kaptain hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that the minor child’s name be changed from Karson Paul Kaptain to Paul Kaptain.

Shawn Kaptain

Petitioner

Dated: Aug. 7, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 a.m., 10/03/2019 Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/16/2019 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/16/2019. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/03/2019 at the Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Monday, October 05, 2020 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, January 31, 2020 .

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/03/2019 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/14/2019

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

721900001 72-04-15-100-016.001-001 $476.58 Judy Unger SW 1/4 NEqt 15-3-6 1.22a Watershed 613 N Moon Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900002 72-04-15-100-016.003-001 $342.84 Judy Unger SW1/4 NEqt 15-3-6 .78a Watershed The Property Behind 613 N Moon Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900005 72-10-02-200-011.000-001 $664.81 Raleigh Neace N1/2 NWqr 2-2-6 1.85a Tr 16 Watershed 3111 S Big Ox Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900007 72-02-16-200-008.007-002 $312.26 Grover And Sondra Stacey NW1/4 NWqr 16-4-7 (1.434ac) Property Behind 6790 Bogardus Rd, Austin 47102

721900008 72-02-19-400-043.000-002 $229.07 Jeremy W Mcintosh N1/2 SEqr 19-4-7 .233a Property Behind 45 W Harrod Rd, Austin 47102

721900009 72-02-20-400-025.000-002 $317.67 Ronald E Lamb Etal NEqt SEqr 20-4-7 .89a 936 E Harrod Rd, Austin 47102

721900010 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $23,155.03 Travis Jones SE1/4 NEqt 21-4-7 1.00a 5727 N Terry Rd, Austin 47102

721900011 72-02-32-100-018.000-002 $3,968.54 Leo Nease E1/2 NEqt 32-4-7 24.85a Watershed 3815 N Bogardus Rd, Austin 47102

721900013 72-03-35-100-007.000-002 $400.36 Ronald G And Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEqt 35-4-6 .05a Property North of 810 English Ave On Christie R, Austin 47102

721900017 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $15,332.88 Nathan Soliday SE1/4 NEqt 1-3-6 .50a 1107 W Van Campen Rd, Austin 47102

721900018 72-05-04-230-022.000-002 $4,673.34 Stacey Grover Richie Lot 39 Watershed 2557 N Easy St, Scottsburg 47170

721900019 72-05-04-230-058.000-002 $7,104.66 Grover L Stacey Richie Lots 10 11 12 Watershed 2633 Jeffrey St, Scottsburg 47170

721900026 72-05-08-420-062.000-002 $3,944.45 Chester Jr And Fredda Burns Green Acres Estates Lot 59 & Lot 97 & Lot 96 Watershed 1707 Green Acres Dr, Scottsburg 47170

721900030 72-03-25-330-031.001-003 $375.15 Michael W Terry & Et Al Harrod Add Lot 7 960 N First St, Austin 47102

721900031 72-03-25-340-017.000-003 $269.45 Kenny W Noble Harrod 2 Lot 69 121 Rural St, Austin 47102

721900032 72-03-25-340-082.000-003 $3,930.14 Christopher Cassano And Peggy Meek Christie Lot 79 436 Wilbur Ave, Austin 47102

721900033 72-03-25-340-083.000-003 $427.25 Bobbie Perry Christie Lot 80 Lot South of 942 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900034 72-03-25-340-084.000-003 $2,429.41 First National Acceptance Company Christie Lot 1 888 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900035 72-03-25-340-121.000-003 $2,524.30 Bulldog Investments Christie Lot 11 430 Broadway Ave, Austin 47102

721900036 72-03-25-340-123.000-003 $2,528.80 Bulldog Investments Christie Lot 6 480 Broadway St, Austin 47102

721900037 72-03-25-420-039.000-003 $1,132.08 James And Ollie Tores Gibson 3 Lot 95 1272 Mann Ave, Austin 47102

721900038 72-03-25-420-048.000-003 $263.31 Roger J And Katherine Stamper Gibson 2 Lot 76 1247 Clay St, Austin 47102

721900039 72-03-25-420-143.000-003 $2,149.10 Bulldog Investments Gibson 4 Pt Lot 154 634 Rural Street, Austin 47102

721900040 72-03-25-430-057.000-003 $3,289.77 Robert Barrett & Etal Rice 2 Lot 68 550 North St, Austin 47102

721900041 72-03-35-340-075.000-003 $1,650.56 Dana Gunter York Road Lot 12 1321 W Gibson Dr, Austin 47102

721900042 72-03-35-430-035.000-003 $3,060.00 Bulldog Investments Sw1/4 SEqr 35-4-6 .23a 311 S Dowling Dr, Austin 47102

721900043 72-03-35-430-038.000-003 $2,531.50 Sean Clemons Sw1/4 SEqr 35-4-6 .50 1106 York Rd, Austin 47102

721900044 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $8,103.64 Little Lester And Dorothy Rice 1 Lot 32 246 Rice St, Austin 47102

721900046 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $16,481.63 Blanche Treadway Blunt Lot 28 165 Blunt Ave, Austin 47102

721900047 72-03-36-120-086.000-003 $2,547.48 Danny And Linda Vanover Blunt Pt Lot 6 & Pt Lot 7 505 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900049 72-03-36-120-136.000-003 $2,044.61 Burlin Terry And Junior Terry Morgan Lot 31 605 Church St, Austin 47102

721900050 72-03-36-120-143.000-003 $1,030.75 Christopher Cassano Morgan Lot 39 160 Paulanna Ave, Austin 47102

721900051 72-03-36-130-015.000-003 $3,298.00 Bulldog Investments Mann Pt Lot 15 214 E Main St, Austin 47102

721900052 72-03-36-130-044.000-003 $414.10 Bulldog Investments Mann Pt Lot 26 234 Mann Ave, Austin 47102

721900054 72-03-36-230-005.000-003 $2,958.83 Bulldog Investments SW1/4 NWqr 36-4-6 .30a 366 English Ave, Austin 47102

721900055 72-03-36-230-010.000-003 $2,429.80 Bulldog Investments SW1/4 NWqr 36-4-6 .4a 510 English Ave, Austin 47102

721900057 72-03-36-330-018.000-003 $15,755.65 Ronald And Nettie Jane Mcintosh Buchanan Lot 55 147 S Fifth St, Austin 47102

721900058 72-03-36-330-063.000-003 $2,130.00 Ruth Ison And Franklin Ison Sr Buchanan Lot 78 415 W Cross St, Austin 47102

721900059 72-03-36-340-023.000-003 $2,617.06 Johnny Wayne And Ruth Athena Johnson Blk C Allendale Lot4 & S 1/2 Lot 3 222 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900060 72-03-36-340-083.000-003 $700.26 Bulldog Investments Blk D Allendale Lot 16 333 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900061 72-03-36-340-084.000-003 $2,549.90 Bulldog Investments Blk D Allendale Lot 15 345 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900062 72-03-36-340-101.000-003 $1,641.80 Bulldog Investments Allendale 2 Lot 10 353 S Third St, Austin 47102

721900064 72-03-36-430-034.000-003 $1,349.24 Michael And Margaret Barrett South, Austin Lot 30 & Sw1/4 SEqr 36-4-6 (0.17ac) 428 S Railroad St, Austin 47102

721900066 72-02-02-300-006.001-004 $3,689.57 Shannon Moore Nw1/4 SWqr 2-4-7 (2.00ac) 8260 N Whitsitt Rd, Deputy 47230

721900067 72-02-11-400-059.000-004 $990.92 Alma Gail Gibson E1/2 SEqr 11-4-7 3.95 A 7269 N Sunnyside Rd Deputy, 47230

721900068 72-02-15-300-013.001-004 $505.01 George L And Adrian White N1/2 SWqr 15-4-7 2.00a 6346 N Terry Rd, Austin 47102

721900071 72-02-34-100-021.000-004 $9,803.27 Countryside Homes Inc Ne1/4 NEqt & Se1/4 NEqt & Sw1/4 NEqt 34-4-7 42.66a Watershed 2737 E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900073 72-02-34-200-026.003-004 $266.01 Carol Sue Weaver NWqr 34-4-7 (3.054ac) Watershed Parking Lot For 2576 E State Rd 256, Austin 47102

721900074 72-02-34-230-009.000-004 $4,323.64 Leo Nease Spellman S Pt Lot #2 Watershed 2061 E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900075 72-02-34-400-049.000-004 $253.72 Timothy Lee Hoard NW1/4 SEqr 34-4-7 .284 Watershed E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900083 72-05-11-300-012.001-004 $1,113.34 Phyllis A & Jessie A & James G Hall W1/2 SWqr 11-3-7 2a Watershed 3093 E Blocher Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900084 72-06-05-300-010.000-004 $3,259.92 Ruthie Napier & Et Al Se1/4 SWqr 5-3-8 13.30 A Watershed 6343 E Blocher North St, Lexington 47138

721900090 72-06-06-500-005.018-004 $627.94 Thomas Byron Sleepe III of N1/2 6-3-8 2.293a Tr. 18 2873 Newman Rd, Lexington 47138

721900091 72-06-08-210-030.000-004 $434.41 Karlyn C Hoard Blocher Lot 55 Watershed Lot South of Firehouse 91984 Blocher Rail Rd), Lexington 47138

721900092 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $6,681.50 James Achelpohl Blocher Lot 7 Watershed 1846 N Blocher Railroad St, Lexington 47138

721900093 72-06-08-210-053.000-004 $175.76 James Achelpohl of NWqr 8-3-8 .02a 1846 N Blocher Railroad St, Lexington 47138

721900097 72-05-36-200-019.000-005 $4,145.67 Winston Jr And Ermal A Barger S1/2 NWqr 36-3-7 5.133a Watershed 2338 S State #3 Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900098 72-06-16-200-010.002-005 $536.10 Martin Lee McCrady W1/2 NWqr 16-3-8 1.91a Watershed Front Part of 807 N Reid Rd, Lexington 47138

721900099 72-06-17-200-029.000-005 $485.30 Janet D Kiefer & Barry R Kiefer NE1/4 NWqr 17-3-8 .326a Watershed 852 N State #3 Rd, Lexington 47138

721900100 72-06-26-100-001.002-005 $1,320.72 Paula G Berry NEqt 26-3-8 50.67a Watershed 1392 S Horner E Rd, Lexington 47138

721900101 72-06-27-300-022.000-005 $504.98 Kenneth Salkeld SE1/4 SWqr 27-3-8 1.355a Watershed Lot East of 1998 Getty Rd, Lexington 47138

721900104 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $25,679.17 Zap Distributing LLC Rolling Acres (Lot 8) Watershed 5314 E Ervin Rd, Lexington 47138

721900105 72-06-34-320-028.000-005 $1,590.61 Richard K Hayes Nw1/4 SWqr 34-3-8 4.886a (Survey) Watershed 8203 E Main St, Lexington 47138

721900108 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $422.95 Elmer R Hall of NEqt 8-2-8 .30a Watershed Property Behind 4172 S Charlestown Rd, Lexington 47138

721900109 72-08-63-100-015.002-005 $746.94 Reginald C And Dianna K Tucker Clarks Grant 263 2.00 Watershed 7063 E State #362 Rd Nabb 47147

721900110 72-08-91-500-006.005-005 $1,047.79 M&M Investment Group LLC Clarks Grant 291 2.001a Tract 2 Watershed 5226 E Kinderhook, Scottsburg 47170

721900111 72-08-95-300-035.000-005 $1,932.22 Russell Harbold Clarks Grant 295 6.90a 5187 S Slate Ford Rd, Lexington 47138

721900113 72-08-97-300-006.777-005 $5,754.23 Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation Personal Property (Grain System & Machine Shed) 5039 E Kinderhook Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900114 72-04-13-600-020.003-007 $224.97 Sylvia M Litkenhous SW1/4 NWqr NW1/4 SWqr & W1/2 NE1/4 SWqr 13-3-6 .20a Watershed South Part of 422 N Boatman Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900130 72-05-19-440-033.000-008 $896.22 Jimmy & Angela M Hutton Smith Lot 33 & Pt Lot 34 Watershed 737 Ray St, Scottsburg 47170

721900131 72-05-19-440-058.000-008 $830.03 Julie B Barnard Smith 2 Lot 65 Watershed West Lot of 608 S Hazzard St, Scottsburg 47170

721900132 72-05-19-440-059.000-008 $1,732.86 Julie B Barnard Smith 2 Lot 68 Watershed 608 S Hazzard St, Scottsburg 47170

721900133 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $735.27 Alfred E And Irene M Johnson Craig Pt Lot 15 (Street) Watershed Rd In Front of 450 And 456 N Main St, Scottsburg 47170

721900134 72-05-20-230-001.001-008 $1,663.90 Jeanette L Emanuel Etal Centerville Lot 3 Watershed 366 N Main St, Scottsburg 47170

721900135 72-05-20-240-037.000-008 $706.53 Harold Hardin & Charles L Beckley Kerton Lot 101 Watershed 286 E Kerton St, Scottsburg 47170

721900136 72-05-20-310-070.000-008 $1,601.80 Bridgestone Properties LLC Wardell South W Pt Lot 206 & W Pt Lot 205 & E Pt Lot 207 Watershed 157 Cherry St, Scottsburg 47170

721900137 72-05-20-340-033.000-008 $1,112.86 Travis W Jones Terrell Lot 324 Watershed 60 E Davis St, Scottsburg 47170

721900138 72-05-20-340-064.000-008 $902.50 Southern Indiana Home Properties LLC Terrell Lot 371 Watershed 807 S First St, Scottsburg 47170

721900139 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $2,260.53 Virginia Rinen Ceralde Rutherford W Pt Lot 407 Watershed 180 E Madison St, Scottsburg 47170

721900140 72-05-30-110-001.001-008 $188.66 Blue Dog LLC Century Subdivision, Part Lot #1 (0.04ac) A Lane South of 725 S Gardner St, Scottsburg 47170

Total Properties: 87

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 14th day of August, 2019.

Tammy Stout Johnson

Auditor, Scott County, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

SSK Communities, Rosewood Pointe

will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 9th day of September 2019 at 9:30 am at 1231 Birchtree ln. Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1998 Liberty

LOCATED AT 550 Rosewalk dr. lot #3 Scottsburg, IN 47170.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

SSK Communities, Amberly Pointe

will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 10th day of September 2019 at 9:30 am at 1231 Birchtree ln. Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1998 Fleetwood REFLECTION

VIN: TNFLW26A81652,

LOCATED AT 1224 BIRCHTREE LANE SCOTTSBURG IN 47170.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

SSK Communities, Beechwood Pointe

will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 9th day of September 2019 at 9:30 am at 1231 Birchtree ln. Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

Mobile Home ONLY, 2003 Dutch

Vin # NTA1215616,

LOCATED AT 1301 West York Rd. # 16 Austin IN 47102.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

SSK Communities, Beechwood Pointe

will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 9th day of September 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at 1231 Birchtree ln. Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1999 Clayton

VIN: CLA045300TN,

LOCATED AT 1301 West York Rd. #3 Austin IN 47102.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Request for Qualifications for Design-Build Contract for Jackson County Work Release Center Project

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, Indiana (the “Commissioners”), on behalf of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), requests any design-builder (as defined in Indiana Code Section 5-30-1-4, as amended) which is interested in being considered by the County as the design-builder with respect to the Jackson County Work Release Center Project (the “Project”), as defined and described in more detail in the Request for Qualifications for Design-Build Contract, dated as of August 28, 2019 (the “RFQ”), to submit Verified Statements of Qualifications for the Project (each, a “Respondent”).

Verified Statements of Qualifications shall be received by the County until 1:00 PM, applicable Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Office of the Jackson County Auditor, which is located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220, Attention: Kathy S. Hohenstreiter. Any response which Ms. Hohenstreiter in her sole and complete discretion believes to be received after this deadline may be returned to the Respondent without consideration by the County. If responses are mailed, the post office becomes the agent of the Respondent and not that of the County. DO NOT FAX RESPONSES OR SEND RESPONSES BY ELECTRONIC MAIL. FACSIMILE RESPONSES OR RESPONSES RECEIVED VIA EMAIL ARE NOT ACCEPTED AND WILL BE RETURNED TO THE RESPONDENT WITHOUT CONSIDERATION BY THE COUNTY.

Each response to the RFQ that the County and the 2019 Jackson County Work Release Center Design-Build Technical Review Committee (the “TRC”) will determine to be a qualified response must be in accordance with the RFQ, all of which is incorporated herein by reference, and all of the provisions of Indiana Code 5-30, as amended and as applicable to the RFQ process. Each response to the RFQ must also be submitted by a person or entity satisfying the definition of a design-builder or team as defined in Indiana Code 5-30-1, as amended (each, a “Design-Builder”).

To obtain a copy of the RFQ or any other available additional information regarding the Project or to ask any questions regarding the RFQ or the Project, please contact the design criteria developer for the Project (the “Design Criteria Developer”), whose contact information is as follows:

Mark Beebe AIA

mbeebe@lancerbeebe.com

LANCER + BEEBE, LLC

220 North College

Indianapolis, IN 46202

(317) 750-5373

The RFQ contains, but is not limited to, the following:

1) A description of the Project, including the size and function of the facilities that are the subject of the Project, the maximum budget and the anticipated schedule;

A description of the source selection process, including:

The process for communications between the Respondents and the County, including, but not limited to, communications with the TRC and any agent of either the County or the TRC;

The schedule for the source selection process;

The TRC evaluation procedure; and

A description of submission requirements;

The general qualifications for the Respondent, including;

Appropriate experience with similar projects;

Team experience with design-build delivery;

Organizational resources and depth of the Respondent;

The licensing requirements for the Respondent selected by the County for the Project;

The insurance requirements for the Respondent selected by the County for the Project;

The financial strength and bonding capacity of the Respondent selected by the County for the Project;

The Respondent’s history of contracting with or hiring minority business enterprises and women’s business enterprises; and

The Respondent’s litigation and disputes history.

The Project specific qualifications for the Respondent, including;

The Respondent’s experience with the facilities or building types that is the subject of the Project;

The Respondent’s performance record, including quality, schedule and cost of each project;

The Respondent’s proposed team composition, including the team’s past experience working together;

The Respondent’s current capacity to manage the Project;

The Respondent’s proposed key project personnel; and

The Respondent’s client and project references.

A description of the TRC’s Qualifications Statement evaluation process, which includes;

An established rating system that complies with Indiana Code Section 5-30-5-4, as amended, and Indiana Code Section 5-30-5-5, as amended; and

The process that the Owner will conduct with Respondents with respect to submission of a Verified Statement of Qualifications in response to the RFQ.

All of the information set forth in the RFQ as described in clauses (1) through and including (5) above are incorporated into this notice by reference. In addition to the foregoing information, a qualified response submitted by Respondents must include all of the information required by Indiana Code Section 5-30-5-3, as amended.

No Pre-Submittal Conference is scheduled for the Qualifications Phase of this Project.

Unless otherwise specifically authorized by the Design Criteria Developer, as of the date of this Notice, all communication between any Respondent and the County), any member of the Board of Commissioners of the County (each, a “Commissioner” and collectively, the “Commissioners”), any member of the Council of the County, any other elected or appointed official of the County, the TRC or any of the TRC members, any employees of the County or any agents or representatives of the County, the Commissioners, the TRC or the Council of the County shall be conducted through only the Design Criteria Developer. Any Respondent who otherwise contacts any employee, agent or elected or appointed official of the County or any member of the TRC between the date of this RFQ and the award of the Design-Build Contract (as defined in the RFQ) is subject to disqualification at the sole and complete discretion of the County

All responses to the RFQ received by the date and time set forth above, which shall be determined solely by the County in its sole and complete discretion, will initially be reviewed by the Design Criteria Developer for compliance with the RFQ. The TRC will shortlist to no more than three (3) most highly qualified Design-Builders, who will be invited to submit Design-Build Proposals at a later date. The County intends to award a single Design-Build Contract for the Project on the basis of Best Value as set forth in Indiana Code Section 5-30-7-6, as amended.

Each of the County and the TRC reserves the right to reject for any reason and for no reason at all any and all responses received to the RFQ and to be the sole judges of the value and merit of the responses offered. The County reserves the right to terminate for any reason and for no reason at all the Project prior to executing the Design-Build Contract. If such termination occurs, the County shall not be liable for any costs incurred by any of the Respondents with respect to any response to this RFQ or any submission of a Design-Build Proposal.

Dated: August 28, 2019

Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1908-EU-000055

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Matthew R. Butler was, on the 19th day of August, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael D. Butler, deceased, who died on the 18th day of June, 2019, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 19th day of August, 2019.

MELISSA J. HAYES

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1908-DN-118

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Melissa Jean Hamilton

Petitioner,

and

Billy Dean Hamilton,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Billy Dean Hamilton

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Billy Dean Hamilton, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on August 19, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: August 19, 2019

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Melissa Jean Hamilton

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0037-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0037-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $63,300.32

Cause Number: 72D01-1803-MF-000013

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK), AS TRUSTEE, FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-1

Defendant: ELAINE E. ESTEP A/K/A ELAINE ESTEP and WILLIAM E. ESTEP A/K/A WILLIAM ESTEP, INDIANA HOME CENTER AND STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 36 township 4 north of range 6 east, described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 36, township 4 north of range 6 east and running thence east with the section line 627 feet to a railroad spike in the west right of way line of the Penn Central Railroad, thence north 25 degrees and 53 minutes west with said railroad line 447 feet to a steel pipe and The True Place of Beginning of this description, thence south 68 degrees and 31 minutes west 119.9 feet to a steel pipe in the east line of public Road, thence north 26 degrees and 07 minutes west with said road line 114 feet to a steel pipe, thence north 64 degrees and 30 minutes east parallel with the south line of the John Trulock South Addition to the town of Austin, Indiana, a distance of 120 feet to a steel pipe in the west right of way line of the Penn Central Railroad, thence South 25 degrees and 53 minutes east with said railroad line 122.4 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3/10 of an acre, more or less (TRACT F), Which real property includes a former manufactured home which has become affixed and/or attached to the real property and is now an improvement thereon, and title to which passes with the real property.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-430-036.001-003

462 PLUM ST, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Barry T Barnes, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0038-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0038-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $36,057.62

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000013

Plaintiff: PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DANNIE D. NEACE, DECEASED

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT #1 IN BLOCK F IN ALLENDALE ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF AUSTIN, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK #1 AT PAGE 6 IN THE RECORDER’S OFFICE OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-340-037.000-003

205 S 1ST ST, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0039-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0039-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $57,873.59

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000017

Plaintiff: FIRSTBANK

Defendant: CLARENCE L. BLANKENSHIP

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERS 31 AND 32 IN GREEN ACRES ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 161, IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-08-420-035.000-002

1431 N. GREEN ACRES DR, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Joshua Stigdon, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC, Attorney Law Firm

812-752-5920

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0040-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0040-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $24,567.16

Cause Number: 72D01-1708-MF-000039

Plaintiff: CHRIS MCGEHEE

Defendant: CINDY LAMASTER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Description of a tract of land of 2.137 acres, a part of the East half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, West of Goshen Road and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the corner-in-common to Tracts 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Zent Farm Division, Chris McGehee, owner, as recorded in Inst. #2006121 of the Scott County Recorder’s Office, thence North Od 50M 33S West, with the line dividing Tract 5 and Tract 6, for a distance of 387.92 Feet to a set 5/8 inch diameter iron pin and cap #50269; thence North 89D 09M 25S East, along the south line of Tract 3 of the Zent Partition Map Inst. #2006106, for a distance of 240.00 Feet to a set iron pin and cap; thence South OD 50M 33S East, with the line dividing Tract 6 and Tract 7, for a distance of 387.92 Feet to a set PK nail on the centerline of a 50.00 Feet wide Easement Right-Of-Way; thence South 89D 09M 27S West, along the centerline of the easement road, 240.00 Feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 2.137 Acres and subject to all easements of record and apparent. Subject also to a 50.00 Feet Building Line and Utility Easement running 50.00 Feet from and parallel with the road frontage lot line increasing to 75.00 Feet along the arc of the radius from the center of the Cul-De-Sac and a 15.00 Feet Utility Easement running 15.00 Feet from and parallel with the remaining interior lot lines.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-26-500-001.012-005

1300 S. GOSHEN ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Cary J. Hurst, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 20176-22

Lorch Naville Ward LLC, Attorney Law Firm

812-949-1000

