Town To Turn Up Pressure On Foundry Owner For Building Improvement

After the town razed two derelict buildings he owned in July, no work has been down by Ashley Aluminum Foundry owner Hubert Ashley Jr. on the exposed portion of his remaining building.

“We will fix the building so it is pleasing to passersby” is what Bobby Ashley told the Crothersville Town Council at their July 2 meeting.

A month after the town razed two of Ashley’s derelict buildings, no progress has been made on any of the remaining building renovation.

Citing public safety concerns, the town had two buildings next to Ashley Foundry torn down and the rubble cleared in mid-July. That left the north side of Hubert Ashley Jr.’s property exposed, which shows brick that’s partially covered, a red-painted wall and a flimsily raised roof.

In June and July council meetings, the town and Ashley agreed on a purchase of the properties for $1.

During the July 2 council meeting discussed the plan with Ashley and his son, Bobby.

The council told the Ashleys they were going to remove the unsafe portion of the buildings at 117 and 119 S. Armstrong St. Then after those come down, the town and the Ashleys would meet to form a list of repairs that would need to be made to 125 S. Armstrong St., which houses Ashley Foundry.

If the Ashleys would make the repairs or show that they are making reasonable attempts to make the repairs, the town would purchase the property where the buildings have been removed for $1, and the town would be responsible for the $35,000.

If the repairs are not made in a reasonable time, the Ashleys would be sent a bill for the demolition and removal of the derelict buildings.

At that Juky meeting the Ashley’s agreed.

During a special meeting recently, the town council agreed that is not visually appealing to people driving along U.S. 31.

Town attorney Jeff Lorenzo suggested the town should develop a list of what has to done to the property, make a list of demands for Ashley to meet and have him sign it. Then Ashley would be given a certain amount of time to make the improvements.

Councilman Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson, a lifetime construction worker, agreed to compile the list and then have Lorenzo put it in letter form and send to Ashley.

“I don’t think he’ll like my list, but it’s going to be true,” Robinson said of Ashley.

“It just needs to be comprehensive so that he understands what it is that he’s supposed to be doing,” Lorenzo said.

Robinson said if the property doesn’t become appealing, there will be a $35,000 lien against Ashley’s property at 125 S. Armstrong St.

Council President Danieta Foster said the improvements need to be made as soon as possible because the roofs on Ashley’s buildings are not in good shape.

Robinson agreed.

“It appears to me like he needs to remove both roofs and attach a new roof,” he said. “Both roofs have fallen in, and they are getting worse by the day. If we happen to have a fierce wind, we would have to worry about the top roof. It would be gone.”

The exposed roof is held up by 2-by-4s.

“I don’t know who in the world built that, but they don’t know what they were doing,” Robinson said.

Bricks also have fallen off of Ashley’s building from where the two buildings were demolished.

“So they are not going to have any wall to support a roof,” Robinson said.

If the town winds up purchasing the properties where the buildings were demolished, it will discuss options of what to place there. A public area, a parking lot and several other things have been discussed.