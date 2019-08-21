Meth Found; Deputies Jail 4 Non-Locals

Two Louisville, KY men were incarcerated on drug charges last Sunday, Aug. 11, Deputies Johnney Coomer, Skylar Thompson and Darin Marshall along with Austin City Police Officer Cody Newsome responded to an address in Austin on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Talking with the men, they provided the deputies their names and addresses. However, as authorities checked further, they discovered that the information provided was false.

During a search of the vehicle over an ounce of methamphetamine was seized, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

Arrested were:

•Lamont Porter, 26, of Louisville, KY charged with false informing, driving without a license, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and he was held on a Kentucky warrant.

•James Chandler, 46, of Louisville, KY was charged with false informing, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and trafficking with an inmate.

Two more out-of-area people were incarcerated on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Deputy Coomer conducted a traffic stop in the Scottsburg area. Talking with the occupants of the vehicle led to the arrest of two people for outstanding warrants and also drug related charges.

•Samantha Cornett, 24, of Jeffersonville, was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Clark County, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. •Kyle Cook, 24, of Louisville, KY was incarcerated on two out of county warrants.