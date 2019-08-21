Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School District 1 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 1 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Capital Projects Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18-6. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 1 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Complete details of the Capital Projects plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd1.com.

Public Hearing Date: September 5, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Public Hearing Place: 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, IN 47102

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-6(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Complete details of the Bus Replacement plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.scsd1.com.

Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Scott County School Distrcit 1 that the proper officers of Scott County School District 1 will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020 proposed Bus Replacement Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Scott County School District 1 may adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Public Hearing Date: September 5, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 6:00pm

Public Hearing Place: 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, IN 47102

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-9(d).

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Austin Civil City, Scott County, Indiana that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at the location of the Austin City Hall, 80 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana, at 6 o’clock p.m., on the 9th day of September, 2019.

Fund Name Amount

Sanitation

Personal Services $10,000.00

Supplies $10,000.00

TOTAL for

Sanitation Fund $ 20,000.00

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriation as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of action taken

Dated: 8/15/2019

Chris Fugate

Clerk Treasurer

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF NUMBER OF MEMBERS APPOINTED TO THE SCOTTSBURG BOARD

OF PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the City of Scottsburg that the number of members of the Scottsburg Board of Public Works and Safety shall be five (5) members instead of three (3) members and shall consist of the Mayor of the City of Scottsburg and four persons appointed by the Mayor. Establishment of the five-member Board of Public Works and Safety is effective as of August 13, 2019.

Dated: August 13, 2019.

City of Scottsburg

By: William H. Graham, Mayor

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

AFFECTED OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE

DECLARATORY RESOLUTION AND

THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR

THE SOUTH/EAST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AREA

AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

Taxpayers of the City of Scottsburg (“City”) Redevelopment District (“District”) and all other persons affected hereby are notified that the Scottsburg Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”), at a meeting held on or about August 21, 1989, adopted a Declaratory Resolution establishing the South/East Economic Development Area (“Area”) and approving the Economic Development Plan (“Plan”) for the Area. The Declaratory Resolution also established an allocation area (“Allocation Area”) within the Area. The Commission will use incremental property taxes levied and collected in the Allocation Area in accordance with IC 36-7-14 and IC 36-7-25 for economic development projects in, serving or benefiting the Area. The Commission, following a public hearing on or about August 21, 1989, adopted a Confirmatory Resolution confirming the Declaratory Resolution. The Allocation Area has been enlarged by previous resolutions of the Scottsburg Redevelopment Commission, which amended the Declaratory Resolution and Redevelopment Plan previously adopted by the Commission. The Declaratory Resolution, the Confirmatory Resolution, the Plan, the previous amending resolutions, and supporting data, including maps and plats describing the Area can be inspected at the office of the Mayor, City Hall, 2. E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana. Notice is further given that the Commission on September 5, 2019, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., local time, at the Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Road, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, will consider an amendment to the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan to enlarge the Area and the Allocation Area. At that time, the Commission will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the proposed amendments, determine the appropriateness and reasonableness of the amendments when considered in relation to the Declaratory Resolution, as amended by the proposed resolution, and whether the plan for the Area conforms to the comprehensive plan for the City. At the time fixed for hearing or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission. At such hearing, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action on the proposed amendments to the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan.

Dated this 21st day of August, 2019.

SCOTTSBURG REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 9/4/2019

Andrea Lee, 5.00; Clerk of Courts – Annual Fees, 180.00; David Thomas, 631.60; Erin Groenenboom, 11.00; Houston, Thompson & Lewis PC, 2,595.50; Marsha Owens Howser, 86.48; Melissa Gladden, 93.28; Offices Gutierrez, 126.00; Quill Corp., 568.18; The Office Shop, 45.74; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 61.44; Tonya Mata, 73.60; Umpleby Attorneys PC, 1,562.50.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Case No: 72C01-1907-EU-000027

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

RONALD L. WALKER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Cory Walker and Tara Walker were, on August 5, 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Ronald L. Walker, deceased, who died on July 12, 2019. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 8/5/19

/s/ Miss Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

/S/ Tinisha Bowles-Densford

Tinisha Bowles-Densford, #32520-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

E-mail: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioners

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 36C01-1907-EU-0048

In Re: The Estate Of

Jollie Ray Gibson

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Michael Gibson and Jill Volz were, on July 15, 2019, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Jolly Ray Gibson, deceased, who died on July 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: July 15, 2019

/s/ Melissa J/ Hayes

Clerk,

Jackson Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

Payne Law Office, LLC

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1908-DN-104

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Laura Kay Shepherd-Boyd

Petitioner,

and

Scott Alan Boyd,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Scott Alan Boyd

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Scott Alan Boyd, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on August 2, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: August 2, 2019

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Laura Kay Shepherd-Boyd

10469 E. New London Road

Lexington, IN 47138

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1906-MI-0041

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Karson Paul Kaptain

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Parent, Shawn Kaptain, whose mailing address is 5622 E. Stucker Road, Lexington, IN 47138 in Scott County, Indiana on behalf of the minor child Karson Paul Kaptain hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that the minor child’s name be changed from Karson Paul Kaptain to Paul Kaptain.

Shawn Kaptain

Petitioner

Dated: Aug. 7, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

TAX SALE

Scott County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 a.m., 10/03/2019 Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room Local Time

Scott County

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly, notice is hereby given that the following described property is listed for sale for delinquent taxes and/or special assessments. The county auditor and county treasurer will apply on or after 09/16/2019 for a court judgment against the tracts or real property for an amount that is not less than the amount set out below and for an order to sell the tracts or real property at public auction to the highest bidder, subject to the right of redemption. Any defense to the application for judgment must be filed with the Scott County Circuit Court and served on the county auditor and treasurer before 09/16/2019. The court will set a date for a hearing at least seven (7) days before the advertised date of sale and the court will determine any defenses to the application for judgment at the hearing. The county auditor and the county treasurer are entitled to receive all pleadings, motions, petitions, and other filings related to the defense to the application for judgment.

Such sale will be held on 10/03/2019 at the Courthouse – Commissioners’ Room and that sale will continue until all tracts and real property have been offered for sale.

Property will not be sold for an amount which is less than the sum of:

(A) the delinquent taxes and special assessments on each tract or item of real property; and

(B) the taxes and special assessments on the real property that are due and payable in the year of the sale, whether or not they are delinquent; and

(C) all penalties due on the delinquencies, and

(D) an amount prescribed by the county auditor that equals the sum of:

(1) twenty-five dollars ($25) for postage and publication costs; and

(2) any other costs incurred by the county that are directly attributable to the tax sale; and

(E) any unpaid costs due under IC 6-1.1-24-2(c) from a prior tax sale.

No property listed below shall be sold if, at any time before the sale, the Total Amount for Judgment is paid in full. If the real property is sold in the tax sale, the amount required to redeem such property will be 110% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed not more than six (6) months after the date of sale, or 115% of the minimum bid for which the tract or real property was offered at the time of sale, if redeemed more than six (6) months after the date of sale, plus the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the real property plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on the amount by which the purchase price exceeds the minimum bid on the property. All taxes and special assessments upon the property paid by the purchaser subsequent to the sale, plus five percent (5%) per annum interest on those taxes and special assessments, will also be required to be paid to redeem such property.

In addition, IC 6-1.1-25-2 (e) states the total amount required for redemption may include the following costs incurred and paid by the purchaser or the purchaser’s assignee or the county before redemption: (1) The attorney’s fees and cost of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (2) The costs of title search or examining and update the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property. The period of redemption shall expire on Monday, October 05, 2020 for certificates sold in the tax sale. For certificates struck to the county, the period of redemption may expire Friday, January 31, 2020 .

If the tract or item of real property is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

The Auditor and Treasurer specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to 10/03/2019 or during the duration of the sale.

This notice of real property tax sale, and the tax sale itself are undertaken and will be conducted pursuant to the requirements of the laws of the State of Indiana which regulate the sale of land for delinquent taxes, pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-24-1 et seq.

The County does not warrant the accuracy of the street address or common description of the property, and a misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Minimum bid amounts are prescribed by law and are subject to change prior to the auction date.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

Dated: 08/14/2019

Registration For Bidding On the Tax Sale:

If you are interested in bidding on the tax sale for an Indiana county, you may register online at http://legacy.sri-taxsale.com/Tax/Indiana/Registration/. This registration is good for all counties that SRI services. You need to register only once for all counties. Make sure to bring the completed form with you to each sale. This will speed up the registration process for you the morning of the sale. If you do not have access to a computer with internet service you may register the morning of the sale.

Please arrive the morning of the tax sale at least 30 minutes before the beginning time to be assured you will receive your bid number before the start of the sale.

Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1 a business entity that seeks to register to bid at the Scott County Tax Sale must provide a certificate of good standing or proof of registration in accordance with IC 5-23 from the Secretary of State to the Scott County Treasurer.

721900001 72-04-15-100-016.001-001 $476.58 Judy Unger SW 1/4 NEqt 15-3-6 1.22a Watershed 613 N Moon Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900002 72-04-15-100-016.003-001 $342.84 Judy Unger SW1/4 NEqt 15-3-6 .78a Watershed The Property Behind 613 N Moon Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900005 72-10-02-200-011.000-001 $664.81 Raleigh Neace N1/2 NWqr 2-2-6 1.85a Tr 16 Watershed 3111 S Big Ox Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900007 72-02-16-200-008.007-002 $312.26 Grover And Sondra Stacey NW1/4 NWqr 16-4-7 (1.434ac) Property Behind 6790 Bogardus Rd, Austin 47102

721900008 72-02-19-400-043.000-002 $229.07 Jeremy W Mcintosh N1/2 SEqr 19-4-7 .233a Property Behind 45 W Harrod Rd, Austin 47102

721900009 72-02-20-400-025.000-002 $317.67 Ronald E Lamb Etal NEqt SEqr 20-4-7 .89a 936 E Harrod Rd, Austin 47102

721900010 72-02-21-100-065.000-002 $23,155.03 Travis Jones SE1/4 NEqt 21-4-7 1.00a 5727 N Terry Rd, Austin 47102

721900011 72-02-32-100-018.000-002 $3,968.54 Leo Nease E1/2 NEqt 32-4-7 24.85a Watershed 3815 N Bogardus Rd, Austin 47102

721900013 72-03-35-100-007.000-002 $400.36 Ronald G And Vickie Raichel SW1/4 NEqt 35-4-6 .05a Property North of 810 English Ave On Christie R, Austin 47102

721900017 72-04-01-100-034.000-002 $15,332.88 Nathan Soliday SE1/4 NEqt 1-3-6 .50a 1107 W Van Campen Rd, Austin 47102

721900018 72-05-04-230-022.000-002 $4,673.34 Stacey Grover Richie Lot 39 Watershed 2557 N Easy St, Scottsburg 47170

721900019 72-05-04-230-058.000-002 $7,104.66 Grover L Stacey Richie Lots 10 11 12 Watershed 2633 Jeffrey St, Scottsburg 47170

721900026 72-05-08-420-062.000-002 $3,944.45 Chester Jr And Fredda Burns Green Acres Estates Lot 59 & Lot 97 & Lot 96 Watershed 1707 Green Acres Dr, Scottsburg 47170

721900030 72-03-25-330-031.001-003 $375.15 Michael W Terry & Et Al Harrod Add Lot 7 960 N First St, Austin 47102

721900031 72-03-25-340-017.000-003 $269.45 Kenny W Noble Harrod 2 Lot 69 121 Rural St, Austin 47102

721900032 72-03-25-340-082.000-003 $3,930.14 Christopher Cassano And Peggy Meek Christie Lot 79 436 Wilbur Ave, Austin 47102

721900033 72-03-25-340-083.000-003 $427.25 Bobbie Perry Christie Lot 80 Lot South of 942 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900034 72-03-25-340-084.000-003 $2,429.41 First National Acceptance Company Christie Lot 1 888 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900035 72-03-25-340-121.000-003 $2,524.30 Bulldog Investments Christie Lot 11 430 Broadway Ave, Austin 47102

721900036 72-03-25-340-123.000-003 $2,528.80 Bulldog Investments Christie Lot 6 480 Broadway St, Austin 47102

721900037 72-03-25-420-039.000-003 $1,132.08 James And Ollie Tores Gibson 3 Lot 95 1272 Mann Ave, Austin 47102

721900038 72-03-25-420-048.000-003 $263.31 Roger J And Katherine Stamper Gibson 2 Lot 76 1247 Clay St, Austin 47102

721900039 72-03-25-420-143.000-003 $2,149.10 Bulldog Investments Gibson 4 Pt Lot 154 634 Rural Street, Austin 47102

721900040 72-03-25-430-057.000-003 $3,289.77 Robert Barrett & Etal Rice 2 Lot 68 550 North St, Austin 47102

721900041 72-03-35-340-075.000-003 $1,650.56 Dana Gunter York Road Lot 12 1321 W Gibson Dr, Austin 47102

721900042 72-03-35-430-035.000-003 $3,060.00 Bulldog Investments Sw1/4 SEqr 35-4-6 .23a 311 S Dowling Dr, Austin 47102

721900043 72-03-35-430-038.000-003 $2,531.50 Sean Clemons Sw1/4 SEqr 35-4-6 .50 1106 York Rd, Austin 47102

721900044 72-03-36-120-012.000-003 $8,103.64 Little Lester And Dorothy Rice 1 Lot 32 246 Rice St, Austin 47102

721900046 72-03-36-120-067.000-003 $16,481.63 Blanche Treadway Blunt Lot 28 165 Blunt Ave, Austin 47102

721900047 72-03-36-120-086.000-003 $2,547.48 Danny And Linda Vanover Blunt Pt Lot 6 & Pt Lot 7 505 N Church St, Austin 47102

721900049 72-03-36-120-136.000-003 $2,044.61 Burlin Terry And Junior Terry Morgan Lot 31 605 Church St, Austin 47102

721900050 72-03-36-120-143.000-003 $1,030.75 Christopher Cassano Morgan Lot 39 160 Paulanna Ave, Austin 47102

721900051 72-03-36-130-015.000-003 $3,298.00 Bulldog Investments Mann Pt Lot 15 214 E Main St, Austin 47102

721900052 72-03-36-130-044.000-003 $414.10 Bulldog Investments Mann Pt Lot 26 234 Mann Ave, Austin 47102

721900054 72-03-36-230-005.000-003 $2,958.83 Bulldog Investments SW1/4 NWqr 36-4-6 .30a 366 English Ave, Austin 47102

721900055 72-03-36-230-010.000-003 $2,429.80 Bulldog Investments SW1/4 NWqr 36-4-6 .4a 510 English Ave, Austin 47102

721900057 72-03-36-330-018.000-003 $15,755.65 Ronald And Nettie Jane Mcintosh Buchanan Lot 55 147 S Fifth St, Austin 47102

721900058 72-03-36-330-063.000-003 $2,130.00 Ruth Ison And Franklin Ison Sr Buchanan Lot 78 415 W Cross St, Austin 47102

721900059 72-03-36-340-023.000-003 $2,617.06 Johnny Wayne And Ruth Athena Johnson Blk C Allendale Lot4 & S 1/2 Lot 3 222 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900060 72-03-36-340-083.000-003 $700.26 Bulldog Investments Blk D Allendale Lot 16 333 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900061 72-03-36-340-084.000-003 $2,549.90 Bulldog Investments Blk D Allendale Lot 15 345 S Second St, Austin 47102

721900062 72-03-36-340-101.000-003 $1,641.80 Bulldog Investments Allendale 2 Lot 10 353 S Third St, Austin 47102

721900064 72-03-36-430-034.000-003 $1,349.24 Michael And Margaret Barrett South, Austin Lot 30 & Sw1/4 SEqr 36-4-6 (0.17ac) 428 S Railroad St, Austin 47102

721900066 72-02-02-300-006.001-004 $3,689.57 Shannon Moore Nw1/4 SWqr 2-4-7 (2.00ac) 8260 N Whitsitt Rd, Deputy 47230

721900067 72-02-11-400-059.000-004 $990.92 Alma Gail Gibson E1/2 SEqr 11-4-7 3.95 A 7269 N Sunnyside Rd Deputy, 47230

721900068 72-02-15-300-013.001-004 $505.01 George L And Adrian White N1/2 SWqr 15-4-7 2.00a 6346 N Terry Rd, Austin 47102

721900071 72-02-34-100-021.000-004 $9,803.27 Countryside Homes Inc Ne1/4 NEqt & Se1/4 NEqt & Sw1/4 NEqt 34-4-7 42.66a Watershed 2737 E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900073 72-02-34-200-026.003-004 $266.01 Carol Sue Weaver NWqr 34-4-7 (3.054ac) Watershed Parking Lot For 2576 E State Rd 256, Austin 47102

721900074 72-02-34-230-009.000-004 $4,323.64 Leo Nease Spellman S Pt Lot #2 Watershed 2061 E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900075 72-02-34-400-049.000-004 $253.72 Timothy Lee Hoard NW1/4 SEqr 34-4-7 .284 Watershed E State #256 Rd, Austin 47102

721900083 72-05-11-300-012.001-004 $1,113.34 Phyllis A & Jessie A & James G Hall W1/2 SWqr 11-3-7 2a Watershed 3093 E Blocher Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900084 72-06-05-300-010.000-004 $3,259.92 Ruthie Napier & Et Al Se1/4 SWqr 5-3-8 13.30 A Watershed 6343 E Blocher North St, Lexington 47138

721900090 72-06-06-500-005.018-004 $627.94 Thomas Byron Sleepe III of N1/2 6-3-8 2.293a Tr. 18 2873 Newman Rd, Lexington 47138

721900091 72-06-08-210-030.000-004 $434.41 Karlyn C Hoard Blocher Lot 55 Watershed Lot South of Firehouse 91984 Blocher Rail Rd), Lexington 47138

721900092 72-06-08-210-036.000-004 $6,681.50 James Achelpohl Blocher Lot 7 Watershed 1846 N Blocher Railroad St, Lexington 47138

721900093 72-06-08-210-053.000-004 $175.76 James Achelpohl of NWqr 8-3-8 .02a 1846 N Blocher Railroad St, Lexington 47138

721900097 72-05-36-200-019.000-005 $4,145.67 Winston Jr And Ermal A Barger S1/2 NWqr 36-3-7 5.133a Watershed 2338 S State #3 Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900098 72-06-16-200-010.002-005 $536.10 Martin Lee McCrady W1/2 NWqr 16-3-8 1.91a Watershed Front Part of 807 N Reid Rd, Lexington 47138

721900099 72-06-17-200-029.000-005 $485.30 Janet D Kiefer & Barry R Kiefer NE1/4 NWqr 17-3-8 .326a Watershed 852 N State #3 Rd, Lexington 47138

721900100 72-06-26-100-001.002-005 $1,320.72 Paula G Berry NEqt 26-3-8 50.67a Watershed 1392 S Horner E Rd, Lexington 47138

721900101 72-06-27-300-022.000-005 $504.98 Kenneth Salkeld SE1/4 SWqr 27-3-8 1.355a Watershed Lot East of 1998 Getty Rd, Lexington 47138

721900104 72-06-30-300-015.000-005 $25,679.17 Zap Distributing LLC Rolling Acres (Lot 8) Watershed 5314 E Ervin Rd, Lexington 47138

721900105 72-06-34-320-028.000-005 $1,590.61 Richard K Hayes Nw1/4 SWqr 34-3-8 4.886a (Survey) Watershed 8203 E Main St, Lexington 47138

721900108 72-07-08-100-001.003-005 $422.95 Elmer R Hall of NEqt 8-2-8 .30a Watershed Property Behind 4172 S Charlestown Rd, Lexington 47138

721900109 72-08-63-100-015.002-005 $746.94 Reginald C And Dianna K Tucker Clarks Grant 263 2.00 Watershed 7063 E State #362 Rd Nabb 47147

721900110 72-08-91-500-006.005-005 $1,047.79 M&M Investment Group LLC Clarks Grant 291 2.001a Tract 2 Watershed 5226 E Kinderhook, Scottsburg 47170

721900111 72-08-95-300-035.000-005 $1,932.22 Russell Harbold Clarks Grant 295 6.90a 5187 S Slate Ford Rd, Lexington 47138

721900113 72-08-97-300-006.777-005 $5,754.23 Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation Personal Property (Grain System & Machine Shed) 5039 E Kinderhook Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900114 72-04-13-600-020.003-007 $224.97 Sylvia M Litkenhous SW1/4 NWqr NW1/4 SWqr & W1/2 NE1/4 SWqr 13-3-6 .20a Watershed South Part of 422 N Boatman Rd, Scottsburg 47170

721900130 72-05-19-440-033.000-008 $896.22 Jimmy & Angela M Hutton Smith Lot 33 & Pt Lot 34 Watershed 737 Ray St, Scottsburg 47170

721900131 72-05-19-440-058.000-008 $830.03 Julie B Barnard Smith 2 Lot 65 Watershed West Lot of 608 S Hazzard St, Scottsburg 47170

721900132 72-05-19-440-059.000-008 $1,732.86 Julie B Barnard Smith 2 Lot 68 Watershed 608 S Hazzard St, Scottsburg 47170

721900133 72-05-20-220-008.003-008 $735.27 Alfred E And Irene M Johnson Craig Pt Lot 15 (Street) Watershed Rd In Front of 450 And 456 N Main St, Scottsburg 47170

721900134 72-05-20-230-001.001-008 $1,663.90 Jeanette L Emanuel Etal Centerville Lot 3 Watershed 366 N Main St, Scottsburg 47170

721900135 72-05-20-240-037.000-008 $706.53 Harold Hardin & Charles L Beckley Kerton Lot 101 Watershed 286 E Kerton St, Scottsburg 47170

721900136 72-05-20-310-070.000-008 $1,601.80 Bridgestone Properties LLC Wardell South W Pt Lot 206 & W Pt Lot 205 & E Pt Lot 207 Watershed 157 Cherry St, Scottsburg 47170

721900137 72-05-20-340-033.000-008 $1,112.86 Travis W Jones Terrell Lot 324 Watershed 60 E Davis St, Scottsburg 47170

721900138 72-05-20-340-064.000-008 $902.50 Southern Indiana Home Properties LLC Terrell Lot 371 Watershed 807 S First St, Scottsburg 47170

721900139 72-05-20-340-067.000-008 $2,260.53 Virginia Rinen Ceralde Rutherford W Pt Lot 407 Watershed 180 E Madison St, Scottsburg 47170

721900140 72-05-30-110-001.001-008 $188.66 Blue Dog LLC Century Subdivision, Part Lot #1 (0.04ac) A Lane South of 725 S Gardner St, Scottsburg 47170

Total Properties: 87

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true list of lots and land returned delinquent for the nonpayment of taxes and special assessments for the time periods set forth, also subsequent delinquent taxes, current taxes and costs due thereon and the same are chargeable with the amount of tax, etc., with which they are charged on said list.

Given under my hand and seal this 14th day of August, 2019.

Tammy Stout Johnson

Auditor, Scott County, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0037-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0037-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $63,300.32

Cause Number: 72D01-1803-MF-000013

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, N.A. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK), AS TRUSTEE, FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2000-1

Defendant: ELAINE E. ESTEP A/K/A ELAINE ESTEP and WILLIAM E. ESTEP A/K/A WILLIAM ESTEP, INDIANA HOME CENTER AND STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 36 township 4 north of range 6 east, described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 36, township 4 north of range 6 east and running thence east with the section line 627 feet to a railroad spike in the west right of way line of the Penn Central Railroad, thence north 25 degrees and 53 minutes west with said railroad line 447 feet to a steel pipe and The True Place of Beginning of this description, thence south 68 degrees and 31 minutes west 119.9 feet to a steel pipe in the east line of public Road, thence north 26 degrees and 07 minutes west with said road line 114 feet to a steel pipe, thence north 64 degrees and 30 minutes east parallel with the south line of the John Trulock South Addition to the town of Austin, Indiana, a distance of 120 feet to a steel pipe in the west right of way line of the Penn Central Railroad, thence South 25 degrees and 53 minutes east with said railroad line 122.4 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3/10 of an acre, more or less (TRACT F), Which real property includes a former manufactured home which has become affixed and/or attached to the real property and is now an improvement thereon, and title to which passes with the real property.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-430-036.001-003

462 PLUM ST, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Barry T Barnes, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0038-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0038-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $36,057.62

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000013

Plaintiff: PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DANNIE D. NEACE, DECEASED

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT #1 IN BLOCK F IN ALLENDALE ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF AUSTIN, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK #1 AT PAGE 6 IN THE RECORDER’S OFFICE OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-36-340-037.000-003

205 S 1ST ST, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0039-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0039-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $57,873.59

Cause Number: 72D01-1905-MF-000017

Plaintiff: FIRSTBANK

Defendant: CLARENCE L. BLANKENSHIP

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERS 31 AND 32 IN GREEN ACRES ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 161, IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-08-420-035.000-002

1431 N. GREEN ACRES DR, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Joshua Stigdon, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 29501-72

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC, Attorney Law Firm

812-752-5920

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0040-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0040-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $24,567.16

Cause Number: 72D01-1708-MF-000039

Plaintiff: CHRIS MCGEHEE

Defendant: CINDY LAMASTER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Description of a tract of land of 2.137 acres, a part of the East half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, West of Goshen Road and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the corner-in-common to Tracts 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Zent Farm Division, Chris McGehee, owner, as recorded in Inst. #2006121 of the Scott County Recorder’s Office, thence North Od 50M 33S West, with the line dividing Tract 5 and Tract 6, for a distance of 387.92 Feet to a set 5/8 inch diameter iron pin and cap #50269; thence North 89D 09M 25S East, along the south line of Tract 3 of the Zent Partition Map Inst. #2006106, for a distance of 240.00 Feet to a set iron pin and cap; thence South OD 50M 33S East, with the line dividing Tract 6 and Tract 7, for a distance of 387.92 Feet to a set PK nail on the centerline of a 50.00 Feet wide Easement Right-Of-Way; thence South 89D 09M 27S West, along the centerline of the easement road, 240.00 Feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 2.137 Acres and subject to all easements of record and apparent. Subject also to a 50.00 Feet Building Line and Utility Easement running 50.00 Feet from and parallel with the road frontage lot line increasing to 75.00 Feet along the arc of the radius from the center of the Cul-De-Sac and a 15.00 Feet Utility Easement running 15.00 Feet from and parallel with the remaining interior lot lines.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-26-500-001.012-005

1300 S. GOSHEN ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Cary J. Hurst, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 20176-22

Lorch Naville Ward LLC, Attorney Law Firm

812-949-1000

