Tip Leads State Police To Austin Bank Robbery Suspect

Jason Elliott

At approximately 1:35 a.m. this past Saturday, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested Jason Elliott, 44, of Ramsey, in Crawford County in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at First Savings Bank in Marengo on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9.

ISP detectives report that their investigation revealed Elliott also allegedly committed the bank robbery at the Stock Yards Bank in Austin shortly after 2 p.m. on July 19, according to State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Indiana State Police Detectives received a tip from an anonymous person who saw the ISP Facebook post about the bank robbery in Marengo. The information provided helped to identify Elliott, Ringle reported.

Detectives were able to track down Elliott late Friday night at his residence at 8380 Jill Circle NW, Ramsey. Some of the money that was allegedly stolen from First Savings Bank in Marengo was recovered, he said.

Elliott was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail where he is currently being held on charges of robbery and theft.

Ringle said the is investigation on-going.

Investigating ISP Officers include 1st Sergeant Juli Schnell, Detective Chuck Pirtle, Detective Matt Busick and Sergeant Mark Green.