Schneck Family Care Offering Free Breast Screenings In Scottsburg

Schneck Family Care wants to ensure that no woman goes without regular breast exams. A free Breast Screening will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, at Schneck Family Care Scott, 1366 North Gardner Street, in Scottsburg.

The event is designed to provide exams for women who may not have access to these services and includes a clinical breast exam (not a mammogram). All exams will be performed by qualified nurse practitioners.

To be eligible for the free Breast Screening, a woman must be at least 21 years old and have not had a breast exam during the last 12 months.

Per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations, individuals with Medicare, Medicaid, or similar replacement plans are not eligible for the free screening held during this event. Clinical Breast Exams are a covered benefit under these plans, and may be performed or ordered by the patient’s physician of choice.

A limited number of appointments are available for this event. To schedule your screening, call Schneck Family Care Scott at 812-752-7444. Screening times are limited so please call early.