ISP Arrest Scottsburg Man On Drug Charges

On Thursday, June 13, Troopers Cameron Collins and Justin Smith served an arrest warrant on a Scottsburg man for drugs and also found him in possession of additional drugs when arrested, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

Leroy Dewayne Whitaker, 52, of 308 N. Meridian Street in Scottsburg was arrested at his residence after troopers received a warrant from Scott Circuit Court as a result of an investigation that began earlier on June 6.

During that early June investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Whitaker’s residence and located several drug related items including syringes, oxycodone pills and over 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

“During that search, Whitaker was not at his residence, and officers filed for an arrest warrant,” Hulls said.

On Thursday, Troopers Collins and Smith found Whitaker at his residence and served the arrest warrant. During the arrest, Whitaker was found in possession of additional methamphetamine as well as suspected heroin, Huls reported.

ISP arrested Whitaker and transported him to Scott County Jail where he is facing the felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance (two counts), possession of heroin, possession of oxycodone, and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.