Citizen Tips Continue To Lead To More Drug Arrests In Scott County

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said vigilance and calls from Scott County residents is helping his department make drug arrests.

On Monday June 10, Captain Joe Guarneri with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ironwood Drive as a result of a citizen’s call of an unconscious male. The officer’s investigation resulted in the arrest of Ronald Smith, 18, of Scottsburg for unlawful possession of a syringe.

That same day Deputy Joe Baker conducted a traffic stop in Scottsburg. His investigation resulted in two individuals being arrested on drug related and gun possession charges.

Kevin Brown, 46, of Scottsburg was arrested for being a serous violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Tyler Blackwell, 30, of Scottsburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, obstruction of justice and false informing.

On Tuesday, June 11, reserve Deputy Todd Hooker was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Werewolf Lane as a result of a citizen’s phone call. Following his investigation, Luis Alameda, 37, from Clarksville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.

That same day, Deputy Johnney Coomer and Deputy Joe Baker responded to Rosewalk Drive on a tip involving illegal drug activity. Their investigation led to the arrest of a Irvin Banks, 34 of Scottsburg on drug related charges.

Banks faces charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia as well as an outstanding warrant for driving while suspended.

All those arrested were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.