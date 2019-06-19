Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 7/3/2019

Alcorn Sage & Schwartz, 90.00; Christa West Law Office, 1,000.00; David Thomas, 594.00; Indiana State Bar Association, 138.00; J & C Printing, 143.92; Marsha Owens Howser, 282.28; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 90.08; Quill Corp., 268.45; The Office Shop, 143.58; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 61.44; Tonya Mata, 24.64; Umpleby Attorneys PC, 437.50

6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE 2019-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, INDIANA

RELATING TO BUSINESS LICENSES

WHEREAS, the Common Council of the City of Austin desires to establish a business license for any person engaging in business activities within the City of Austin (the “City”); and

WHEREAS, Indiana does not have any specific business license requirement; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Ind. Code §36-1-3-6, the City desires to establish a business license for the City.

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN as follows:

Section 1. Purpose: The purpose of this chapter is to provide a means for obtaining public information and compiling statistical information on existing and new business within the City, to regulate and ensure the legal conduct of businesses, and to assist in the effective administration of the health, fire, building, zoning, and other codes of the City.

Section 2. Definitions: In construing the provisions of this chapter, except when otherwise declared, or clearly from the context a different meaning is intended, the following definitions shall be applied:

A. “Engaging in business:”

The term “engaging in business” means commencing, conducting, or continuing in business, and the exercise of corporate or franchise powers, as well as liquidating a business when the liquidators thereof hold themselves out to the public as conducting such business. This section sets forth examples of activities that constitute engaging in business in the City and establishes safe harbors for certain of those activities so that a person who meets the criteria may engage in de minimus business activities in the City without having to pay a business license fee. The activities listed in this section are illustrative only and are not intended to narrow the definition of “engaging in business” in subsection 1. If an activity is not listed, whether it constitutes engaging in business in the City shall be determined by considering all the facts and circumstances and applicable law. Without being all inclusive, any one of the following activities conducted within the City by a person, or its employee, agent, representative, independent contractor, broker, or another acting on its behalf constitutes engaging in business and requires a person to register and obtain a business license.

i. Owning, renting, leasing, maintaining, or having the right to use, or using, tangible personal property, intangible personal property, or real property permanently or temporarily located in the City.

ii. Owning, renting, leasing, using, or maintaining, an office, place of business, or another establishment in the City.

iii. Soliciting Sales.

iv. Making repairs or providing maintenance or service to real or tangible personal property, including warranty work and property maintenance.

v. Providing technical assistance or service, including quality control, product inspections, warranty work, or similar services on or in connection with tangible personal property sold by the person or on its behalf.

vi. Installing, constructing, or supervising installation or construction of, real or tangible personal property.

vii. Soliciting, negotiating, or approving franchise, license, or other similar agreements.

viii. Collecting current or delinquent accounts.

ix. Picking up and transporting tangible personal property, solid waste, construction debris, or excavated materials.

x. Providing disinfecting and pest control services, employment and labor pool services, home nursing care, janitorial services, appraising, landscape architectural services, security system services, surveying, and real estate services including the listing of homes and managing real property.

xi. Rendering professional services such as those provided by accountants, architects, attorneys, auctioneers, consultants, engineers, professional athletes, barbers, baseball clubs and other sports organizations, chemists, consultants, psychologists, court reporters, dentists, doctors, detectives, laboratory operators, teachers, veterinarians.

xii. Meeting with customers or potential customers, even when no sales or orders are solicited at the meetings.

xiii. Training or recruiting agents, representatives, independent contractors, brokers or others, domiciled or operating on a job in the City, acting on its behalf, or for customers or potential customers.

xiv. Investigating, resolving, or otherwise assisting in resolving customer complaints.

xv. In-store stocking or manipulating products or goods, sold to and owned by a customer, regardless of where sale and delivery of the goods took place.

xvi. Delivering goods in vehicles owned, rented, leased, used, or maintained by the person or another acting on its behalf. If a person, or its employee, agent, representative, independent contractor, broker or another acting on the person’s behalf, engages in no other activities in or with the City but the following, it need not register and obtain a business license.

i. Meeting with suppliers of goods and services as a customer.

ii. Meeting with government representatives in their official capacity, other than those performing contracting or purchasing functions.

iii. Attending meetings, such as board meetings, retreats, seminars, and conferences, or other meetings wherein the person does not provide training in connection with tangible personal property sold by the person or on its behalf. This provision does not apply to any board of director member or attendee engaging in business such as a member of a board of directors who attends a board meeting.

iv. Renting tangible or intangible property as a customer when the property is not used in the City.

v. Attending, but not participating in a “trade show” or “multiple vendor events”.

vi. Conducting advertising through the mail.

vii. Soliciting sales by phone from a location outside the City. A seller located outside the City merely delivering good into the City by means of common carrier is not required to register and obtain a business license, if it engages in no other business activities in the City.

B. “Person” means any individual, firm, partnership, company, corporation, association, receiver, consignee, trustee in bankruptcy, trust, estate, joint venture, club, joint stock company, business trust, society or any group of individuals acting as a unit.

C, “Employee” means any person employed at any business location within the City and in addition includes all persons who are self-employed.

Section 3. License – Required:

A, No person shall engage in business activity in the City without first having obtained a valid license to do so. Application for a license is made by submitting an application to the Clerk-Treasurer. The application shall include payment of the license fee prescribed by this chapter. Every license granted under this chapter shall be posted in a conspicuous place in the place of business of the licensee. Any license issued under this chapter shall be personal and nontransferable. In case business is transacted at two or more separate places by one licensee, a separate license for each place of business shall be required. A change of place of business shall require the filing of a new application with the Business License Service and, upon approval by the City of the new place of business, a new license shall be issued for the new place of business.

B. Notwithstanding any contrary provision, a business license under this chapter may not be issued to any person using or occupying any real property in violation of the provisions of the City’s Municipal Code, including zoning, building, and fire regulations and all amendments thereto.

C. Licenses granted under this chapter are nontransferable and may not be transferred to the new owner when a licensed business changes ownership.

Section 4. Exemptions: A business license shall not be required for:

A. Any activities of a temporary nature, such as contests, circuses, shows, auctions or other business licensed under another ordinance of the city;

B. Any agency of the United States, the State of Indiana or political subdivision thereof;

C. Nonprofit associations, clubs, or corporations maintained for the purpose of organized sports, charity, public school-related activities, or municipal-related activities, including police or fire department reserve organizations;

D. Vendors not otherwise engaged in business in the city who rent a booth or space, or are otherwise a participant, at a city-sanctioned or sponsored event;

E. Minors doing business or operating a business concern where no other person is employed by the minor, such as babysitting or lawn mowing.

F. Individual real estate agents, provided that the brokerage has a business license.

G. Any person or business whose annual value of products, gross proceeds of sales, or gross income of the business in the City is equal to or less than $2,000 and who does not maintain a place of business within the City shall be exempt from the general business license requirements in this chapter. This exemption does not apply to regulatory license requirements or activities that require a specialized permit.

Section 5. Payment of Fees – License Term or Expiration: The fee for the license required by this chapter shall be $15.00. Each annual license fee herein provided for shall become due and payable on the date established by the Clerk-Treasurer. The annual license fee amount may be prorated to accommodate setting an expiration date for a license that matches the expiration date established for the business by the Clerk-Treasurer.

Section 6. Authority of the City – Violations; Enforcement; and Penalties:

A. The City shall have the authority to enforce the provisions of this chapter with appropriate action, including but not limited to revocation or non-renewal of a business license issued under this chapter.

B. Any person engaged in business as defined in this chapter without having its business license shall be guilty of a violation of this chapter for any day during which such person is so engaged in business.

C. Violation of this Chapter is subject to a fine of up to $2,500 for each violation.

Section 7. Severability: If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such invalidity shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 8. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall become effective from and after its passage by the Council and after publication as required by law.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Common Council of the City of Austin, Indiana on the 10th day of June 2019 by a vote of 5 to 0.

Common Council

City of Austin, Indiana

Brandon White, President

Attest:

Chris Fugate, Clerk-Treasurer

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Austin for his approval or veto pursuant to Indiana Code § 36-4-6-15 and 16, this 10th day of June 2019 at 6:10 p.m.

Chris Fugate

Clerk-Treasurer

This Ordinance having been passed by the legislative body and presented to me is approved by me and duly adopted, pursuant to Indiana Code § 36-4-6-16(a)(1), this 10th day of June 2019 at 6:10 p.m.

Dillo Bush, Mayor

Attest:

Chris Fugate, Clerk-Treasurer

PREPARED BY:

Joshua Stigdon

Houston, Thompson and Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1906-ES-005

In The Matter Of The Supervised Administration Of The Estate Of Christina Coy, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2019, Jacquelaine Risner was appointed Administratrix of the estate of Christina Coy, deceased, who died intestate on May 22, 2019. The name and address of the attorney representing the Administratrix is: Matthew S. Jacobs, Attorney at Law, 430 Watt Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130, Telephone: (812) 285-1200.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this June 7, 2019.

CLERK OF THE SCOTT COUNTY COURTS

Matthew S. Jacobs

Attorney For The Administratrix.

6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF SCOTT,

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-0005

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF EVA PIERCEFIELD, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on March 18, 2019, Carol Brashear was appointed Executrix of the Estate of Eva Piercefield, deceased, who died on February 14, 2019.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Jeffersonville, Indiana March 18, 2019.

Carol Brashear

Executrix of the Estate of Eva Piercefield, deceased

Attorney for Estate:

Stephen W. Voelker

Voelker Law Office

417 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47131

6/19, 6/26, 7/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

CITY OF AUSTIN SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Modifying Existing Splitter Boxes 1 and 2

Construction of a Chemical Storage Building and 5,400-gallon storage tank

Replacing the existing pumps and controls at Lift Station No. 1

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 attention: Clerk Treasurer until 5:00 PM. (local time) on July 8, 2019. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Sanitary Sewer System Improvements Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 5:00 pm on July 8, 2019, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. Bidders should note that City Hall closes daily at 4:00 pm. Bidders not wishing to deliver their bid to City Hall by this closing time, may turn their bid in at the City of Austin Board of Works meeting which will take place at 5:00 pm at the Austin City Hall on July 8, 2019 (i.e., the established bid opening time).

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by June 24, 2019.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 1:00 P.M. (Local Time) on June 27, 2019 at the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plan sets may be purchased for a non- refundable fee of $60 per set. Checks shall be made payable to Heritage Engineering. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with the Engineering firm to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner, in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder. The low, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2010) included with the Specifications. Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement. A copy of the proposed Financial Statement to be submitted with the bid is included in the bid documents section to these specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Supplemental General Conditions of the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non-Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Bidders shall complete the E-verify affidavit contained within the contract documents.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

6/12, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT I

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1904-SC-139

Claimant

Leslie & Barbara Schroer.

5542 E State Road 250

Brownstown, IN 47220

vs.

Defendant

Sarah Smith

508 East South Street

Frankfort, IN 46041

NOTICE OF FILING OF SMALL CLAIM ACTION

To: Sarah Smith, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on April 10, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Notice of Claim and on June 3, 2019 a Praecipe for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendant, whoever they may be, showing that the whereabouts of defendant, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by appearing at the hearing in this matter, which hearing is scheduled for July 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Jackson Superior Court 1, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Susan D. Bevers, #23540-49

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

6/19, 6/26, 7/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1709-DC-00125

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Helen M. Calhoun,

Petitioner,

and

David A. Calhoun,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: David A. Calhoun

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, David A. Calhoun, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Sept. 8, 2017 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: June 12, 2019

Helen M. Calhoun

Petitioner

6/12, 6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1810-JT-67

72D01-1810-JT-66

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KM – DOB 3/3/2005

NM – DOB 11/3/2006

AND

Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

(Biological Father)

Anna Turner

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Norris Dean McPike, Jr. Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 7/25/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

6/12, 6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1905-EU-00017

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Eugene H. Stidham was, on the 28th day of May, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, deceased, who died on February 14, 2018. The personal representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court Supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated May 29, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47179

(812) 742-2344

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS REGARDING DETERMINATION TO ISSUE BONDS OF JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

The taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”) are hereby given notice that the County Council determined, at its meeting held May 15, 2019, to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000 (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance: (a) renovations, improvements and upgrades to the existing County Courthouse, the County Courthouse Annex Building, the County Jail and any other County-owned buildings, including, but not limited to, various roofing, window painting, parking lot improvements, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, security and IT system repairs, upgrades, replacements or improvements; (b) acquisition of equipment to be used in connection with the operation of various County offices, including, but not limited to, copiers, printers, computers, servers, IT equipment and upgrades, voting machines and related equipment, and miscellaneous office furniture; (c) purchasing, updating and/or replacing certain public safety vehicles and equipment; (d) renovation, repair, maintenance or improvement of certain County bridges; and (e) miscellaneous capital improvement, renovation and/or equipping projects at one or more facilities operated or to be operated by the County, and all projects related to the foregoing and incidental expenses in connection therewith (collectively, the “Project”). The proceeds of the Bonds will also be used to pay preliminary expenses related to such Project and all related and incidental expenses incurred in connection therewith, and to pay the costs of selling and issuing the Bonds.

The proposed Bonds will have a maturity no earlier than July 1, 2020 and the final maturity no later than 20 years after the issue date of the Bonds and will bear interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 4.00% per annum, the exact rate or rates to be determined by bidding. The Bonds will be payable from ad valorem property taxes levied and collected on all taxable property within the County.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2019.

Jackson County, Indiana

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1906-MI-0028

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Joshua C. Lykins

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Joshua C. Lykins, whose mailing address is 975 Woodland Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Joshua C. Lykins to Joshua Caleb Cox.

Joshua C. Lykins

Petitioner

Dated: June 3, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

6/12, 6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No. 72001-1906-0N-000076

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

REINALDO SALINAS

Petitioner

and

MARIA IVETTE MORALES-GONZALES

Respondent.

PUBLICATION

BE IT KNOWN, That on the 4th day of June, 2019, the above named petitioner by counsel, Joseph Leon Payne, filed in the office of the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, in the State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against the above named Respondent and the said Petitioner having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the Respondent, Maria Ivette Morales-Gonzales, upon diligent inquiry, is Alturas De Olimpo Calle pica flor, #119 Buzon 516, Guayma, P.R. 00784 and that said cause of action is for dissolution of marriage and that the Respondent is a necessary party thereto and whereas said Petitioner having by endorsement on said petition required said respondent to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the Respondent fails to do so judgment by default may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, by order of said Court, the said defendant, above named is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against her and that unless Maria Ivette Morales-Gonzales appears and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the petition.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE LLC

377 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDLANA

In the Matter of the Estate of Brenda L. Bush, Deceased

Cause N0. 72C01-1905-EU- 014

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Joseph Leon Payne was, on May 10, 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda L. Bush, deceased, who died on, May 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/14/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDLANA

In the Matter of the Estate of Jonathan Edward Coomer Deceased

Cause No. 72C01-1905-EU-0018

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Roger D. Coomer was, on May 28, 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate 0f Jonathan Edward Coomer, deceased, who died on, March 23, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/29/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

In the Matter 0f the Estate of L.G. Stangle a/k/a L.G. Strangle, Deceased

Cause N0. 72C01-1905-EU- 0015

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Janice Capps was, on May , 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate of L.G. Stangle a/k/a L.G. Strangle, deceased, who died on, May 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/20/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

6/12, 6/19 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL BOND SALE NOTICE

Sealed proposals will be received by the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (“City”), at the offices of the City’s financial advisor, c/o Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors, LLC, 8365 Keystone Crossing, Suite 300, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240, (317) 465-1500 or via e-mail to bids@bakertilly.com,, on or before 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on the 11th day of July, 2019, for the purchase of the bonds of the City designated as “Waterworks Revenue Bonds of 2019” in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $1,100,000. Bidders may bid a net discount not to exceed 1% of the par value of the bonds. The bonds will bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed 5% (the exact interest rate or rates will be determined by bidding). Interest will be payable semiannually on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2020. Interest will be calculated on a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months. Said bonds will be dated as of the date of delivery of the bonds, will be in minimum denominations of $100,000 and in integral multiples of $5,000 thereafter and will mature semiannually on January 1 and July 1 on the dates and in the amounts as provided by the City at least 24 hours prior to the time of the sale.

If a potential bidder has questions related to the City, the financing or submission of bids, questions should be submitted by email to the addresses above no later than two days before sale by 11:30 a.m. (EDT). (The sale is anticipated to occur on July 11, 2019). To the best of the City’s ability, all questions will be addressed by the City and sent to potential bidders no later than two days prior to sale by 5:00 p.m. (EDT time). Additionally, upon request, the written responses will be emailed to any other interested bidder. Bidders should review this notice and submit any questions in advance of this deadline to submit questions.

All or a portion of the bonds may be issued as one or more term bonds, upon election of the successful bidder. Such term bonds shall have a stated maturity or maturities of January 1 or July 1, in the years as determined by the successful bidder through the final maturity as described above for the bonds. The term bonds shall be subject to mandatory sinking fund redemption and final payment(s) at maturity at 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest to the redemption date, on dates consistent with the schedule provided.

The bonds of this issue maturing on or after January 1, 2028 are redeemable at the option of the City on August 1, 2027, or any date thereafter, on thirty (30) days’ notice, in whole or in part, in the order of maturity as determined by the City and by lot within a maturity, at face value, with no premium, plus in each case accrued interest to the date fixed for redemption.

Principal is payable at the office of a registrar and paying agent to be designated by the City. Interest shall be paid by check mailed to the registered owners or by wire transfer to depositories. The bonds will be issued in fully registered form.

Each bid must be for all of said bonds and must state the rate or rates of interest in multiples of 1/8 or 1/100 of 1%. Any bids specifying two or more interest rates shall also specify the amount and maturities of the bonds bearing each rate, but all bonds maturing on the same date shall bear the same single interest rate. The rate on any maturity shall be equal to or greater than the rate on the immediately preceding maturity. The award will be made to the best bidder complying with the terms of sale and offering the lowest net interest cost to the City, to be determined by computing the total interest on all of the bonds to their maturities and adding thereto the discount bid, if any, and deducting therefrom the premium bid, if any. Although not a term of sale, it is requested that each bid show the net dollar interest cost to final maturity and the net effective average interest rate on the entire issue. No conditional bid or bids for less than 99% of the par value of the bonds will be considered. The right is reserved to reject any and all bids. In the event no satisfactory bids are received at the time of the sale, the sale will be continued from day to day thereafter, without further advertisement for a period of thirty (30) days during which time no bid which provides a higher net interest cost to the City than the best bid received at the time of the advertised sale will be considered.

Each bid must be on a customary bid form which shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed to the undersigned ClerkTreasurer and marked “Bid for City of Scottsburg Waterworks Revenue Bonds of 2019.” The winning bidder will be notified and instructed to submit a good faith deposit which may consist of either a certified or cashier’s check or a wire transfer in the amount of $11,000 (“Deposit”). If a check is submitted, it shall be drawn on a bank or trust company which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and shall be submitted to the City (or shall wire transfer such amount as instructed by the City) not later than 3:30 p.m. (Scottsburg time) on the next business day following the award. In either case, the Deposit shall be payable to the “City of Scottsburg, Indiana,” and shall be held as a guaranty of the performance of the bid. No interest on the Deposit will accrue to the successful bidder. In the event the successful bidder fails to honor its accepted bid, the Deposit will be retained by the City. The successful bidder will be required to make payment for such bonds in Federal Reserve funds or other immediately available funds and accept delivery of the bonds within five days after being notified that the bonds are ready for delivery, at such bank in the City of Indianapolis, Indiana, or the City, as the purchaser shall designate, or at such other location which may be mutually agreed to by the City and such bidder. It is anticipated that the bonds will be ready for delivery within thirty days after the date of the sale and if not ready for delivery within forty-five days after the sale date, the purchaser shall be entitled to rescind the sale and obtain the return of the Deposit. The successful bidder will be required to sign an investment letter, the proposed form of which can be obtained from the City’s municipal advisor. The opinion of Ice Miller LLP, Bond Counsel of Indianapolis, Indiana, approving the legality of the bonds, together with a transcript of the bond proceedings, and closing certificates in the usual form showing no litigation, will be furnished to the successful bidder at the expense of the City.

All provisions of the term sheet of the City for the bonds are incorporated herein. As set forth in the term sheet, the winning bidder agrees by submission of its bid to assist the City in establishing the issue price of the bonds under the terms outlined therein and shall execute and deliver to the City at closing an “issue price” certificate, together with the supporting pricing wires or equivalent communications, with such modifications as may be appropriate or necessary, in the reasonable judgment of the winning bidder, the City and Bond Counsel.

The bonds may be issued, at the option of the successful bidder, by means of a book-entry-only system with no physical distribution of bond certificates made to the public. In this case, one bond certificate for each maturity will be issued to and registered in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of The Depository Trust Company, New York, New York (“DTC”), and immobilized in its custody. The successful bidder, as a condition of delivery of the bonds, shall be required to deposit the bond certificates with DTC, registered in the name of Cede & Co., nominee of DTC.

CUSIP identification numbers may be printed on the bonds, but neither the failure to print such numbers on any bond nor any error with respect thereto shall constitute cause for failure or refusal by the successful bidder therefor to accept delivery of and pay for the bonds in accordance with the terms of its bid. No CUSIP identification number shall be deemed to be a part of any bond or a part of the contract evidenced thereby and no liability shall hereafter attach to the City or any of its officers or agents because of or on account of such numbers. All expenses in relation to the printing of CUSIP identification numbers on the bonds shall be paid for by the City; provided, however, that the CUSIP Service Bureau charge for the assignment of said numbers shall be the responsibility of and shall be paid for by the successful bidder. The successful bidder will also be responsible for any other fees or expenses it incurs in connection with the purchase of the bonds.

The bonds are being issued under the provisions of IC 8-1.5 for the purpose of providing funds to be applied on the costs of the current refunding of certain outstanding Waterworks Bond Anticipation Notes of 2018 of the City. The bonds will be payable solely out of a special fund from the net revenues of the waterworks of the City. In the opinion of bond counsel, under the federal statutes, decisions, regulations and rulings existing on this date, the interest on the bonds is excludable from gross income for purposes of federal income taxation.

The City has outstanding certain Waterworks Refunding Revenue Bonds of 2016, dated April 19, 2016, now outstanding in the amount of $2,170,000 and maturing semiannually over a period ending July 1, 2036 (“Outstanding Bonds”). The bonds now being offered will rank on a parity with the Outstanding Bonds. The City has reserved the right to issue additional bonds ranking on a parity with the bonds now being offered, upon certain terms and conditions specifically set forth in the ordinance authorizing issuance of the bonds.

The bonds are subject to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 as in effect on the date of their issuance (“Code”) which imposes limitations on the issuance of obligations like the bonds under federal tax law. The City has covenanted to comply with those limitations to the extent required to preserve the exclusion of interest on the bonds from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The City has designated the bonds for purposes of Section 265(b) of the Code to qualify for the $10,000,000 annual exception from the 100% disallowance, in the case of banks and other financial institutions, of the deduction for interest expense allocable to tax-exempt obligations.

The City has not prepared an official statement, but further information relative to the bonds and the City may be obtained upon application to the Municipal Advisor, Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors, LLC, 8365 Keystone Crossing, Suite 300, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. The successful bidder will be required to sign an investment letter addressed to the City to the effect that it is a sophisticated investor and understands the terms of and security for the bonds.

Dated this 19th day of June, 2019.

/s/ Jan Hardy,

Clerk-Treasurer,

City of Scottsburg, Indiana

6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL NOTICE OF BOND SALE

$1,500,000

JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that separate electronic and sealed bids will be received on behalf of the Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”) in care of the County’s financial advisor, Reedy Financial Group, P.C., 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1690, Indianapolis, IN 46204, 317-820-3440 (telephone), 812-522-9494 (facsimile), mcochran@reedyfinancialgroup.com (e-mail) (the “Financial Advisor”), in the manner as set forth herein for the purchase of the bonds of the County designated as “Jackson County, Indiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019” (the “2019 Bonds”) in the aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000, bearing interest at a rate or rates which produce a yield not exceeding four percent (4.00%) per annum.

TYPES OF BIDS ALLOWED. Bidders may submit a sealed bid (facsimile and e-mail allowed) to the County’s financial advisor at the address described above until 12:00 p.m., E.D.T. (Indianapolis Time) on July 10, 2019.

FORM, MATURITY AND PAYMENT OF BONDS. Interest on the 2019 Bonds shall be calculated on the basis of twelve (12) thirty (30)-day months for a three hundred and sixty (360)-day year and shall be payable semi-annually on January 1 and July 1 in each year, commencing January 1, 2020. The 2019 Bonds will be issued as fully registered bonds in book-entry-only form in denominations of $5,000 each or any integral multiples thereof, not exceeding the aggregate principal amount of such 2019 Bonds maturing in any one year, and when issued, may be registered in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), New York, New York. If Cede & Co. is the registered owner of the 2019 Bonds, purchasers of beneficial interests in the 2019 Bonds will not receive physical delivery of bond certificates and ownership by the Beneficial Owners of the 2019 Bonds will be evidenced by book-entry only. As long as Cede & Co. is the registered owner of the 2019 Bonds as nominee of DTC, payments of principal and interest will be made directly to such registered owner, which will in turn, remit such payments to the DTC Participants for subsequent disbursement to the Beneficial Owners. The County shall not have any liability for the failure of DTC or any DTC Participant to remit the payment or provide any notice to any Beneficial Owner of 2019 Bonds. The 2019 Bonds shall be numbered consecutively from 2019R-1 upward, shall bear an original issue date which shall be the date the 2019 Bonds are issued and shall mature on the years and amounts as follows:

MATURITY SCHEDULE

Maturity Principal Maturity Principal

Date Amount Date Amount*

1/1/2020 1/1/2022 255,000

7/1/2020 235,000 7/1/2022 260,000

1/1/2021 240,000 1/1/2023 260,000

7/1/2021 250,000

Estimated, subject to change.

The County reserves the right to adjust principal amounts within maturities to achieve approximate level annual debt service levy of the County based upon the rates bid by the successful bidder, the County’s current debt service levy and the County’s anticipated debt service levy during the term of the 2019 Bonds. In addition, the County reserves the right to decrease the entire principal amount of the 2019 Bonds issued based on the actual interest rates bid by the successful bidder. If the maximum principal amount of the 2019 Bonds issued decreases, the County reserves the right to adjust principal amounts within maturities based on the parameters set forth in this paragraph.

As an alternative to part or all of the above series of maturities, the County will consider bids for a term bond or bonds, subject to mandatory sinking fund redemption by lot prior to maturity consistent with the dates and the amounts set forth above at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption without premium.

All payments of interest on the 2019 Bonds will be paid by check or draft mailed one business day prior to each interest payment date, to the registered owners of the 2019 Bonds as of the first (1st) day of the month in which such interest is payable at the address as it appears on the registration books kept by the Registrar and/or Paying Agent as of the first (1st) day of the month of the interest payment date or at such other address as is provided to the Registrar and/or Paying Agent in writing by such registered owner. Principal on the 2019 Bonds will be payable at the principal corporate trust office of the Paying Agent. Notwithstanding the foregoing, so long as DTC or its nominee is the registered owner of the 2019 Bonds, principal of and interest on the 2019 Bonds will be paid directly by the Paying Agent to DTC as provided hereinabove.

[The 2019 Bonds have been, or will be, designated as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” for purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.]

REDEMPTION PROVISIONS. The 2019 Bonds are not subject to redemption prior to maturity.

INTEREST RATES. Each bid must be for all of the 2019 Bonds and must state the rate or rates of interest therefor, not exceeding the maximum per annum interest rate hereinbefore specified. Such interest rate or rates must be in multiples of one-eighth (1/8) or one-hundredth (1/100) of one percent (1.00%). Bids specifying more than one interest rate must also specify the amount and maturities of the 2019 Bonds bearing each rate. All 2019 Bonds maturing on the same date shall bear the same rate of interest and the interest rate bid on any maturity of 2019 Bonds shall be equal to or greater than the interest rate bid on any and all prior maturities of 2019 Bonds. Although not a term of sale, it is requested that each bid show the net dollar cost to final maturity and the net effective interest rate on the entire issue.

BIDDING DETAILS. No conditional bid or bids for less than 99% of the par value of the 2019 Bonds, will be considered. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in any bid. If no acceptable bid is received on the date fixed for sale of the 2019 Bonds, the sale may be continued from day to day thereafter without further advertisement for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days, but if so continued, no bid will be accepted which offers an interest cost which is equal to or higher than the best bid received at the time fixed for the sale.

Bidders shall submit bids in either of the two following ways:

Customary Bid Form. Bidders may submit a sealed bid on a customary bid form which shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed or sent by facsimile to the Financial Advisor, Reedy Financial Group, P.C., P.O. Box 943, Seymour, IN 47274, 317-820-3440 (telephone), (812) 522-9494 (facsimile), mcochrane@reedyfinancialgroup.com, and marked “Bid for the Jackson County, Indiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019.”

PARITY. Bidders may submit electronic (as explained below) proposals via PARITY, in the manner described below, until the time designated for the sale. No bid will be received after the time for receiving bids specified above. To the extent any instructions or directions set forth in PARITY conflict with this Notice, the terms of this Notice shall control. For further information about PARITY, potential bidders may contact the Financial Advisor, Reedy Financial Group, P.C., P.O. Box 943, Seymour, IN 47274, 317-820-3440 (telephone), (812) 522-9494 (facsimile), mcochran@reedyfinancialgroup.com, or i-Deal LLC, at 1359 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10018, telephone (212) 849-5021..

BASIS FOR AWARD. The sale of the 2019 Bonds will be awarded to the bidder making a bid that conforms to the specifications herein and which produces the lowest Net Interest Cost to the County. The lowest Net Interest Cost is determined by computing the total interest on all of the 2019 Bonds to their maturities based upon the schedule provided herein and deducting therefrom the premium bid, if any and adding thereto the discount bid, if any. In the event of a bidder’s error in interest cost calculations, the interest rates, premium, if any, and discount, if any, set forth or incorporated by reference in the Official Bid Form will be considered as the intended bid.

GOOD FAITH DEPOSIT. The successful bidder will be required to deliver to the financial advisor on behalf of the County a certified or cashier’s check, wire transfer consisting of immediately available funds to the County as instructed by the financial advisor on behalf of the County, or a financial surety bond in the amount of $1,500 (the amount of such check or financial surety bond being referred to hereinafter as the “Deposit”) within 24 hours after the bid is accepted. If a check is submitted, it must be drawn on a bank or trust company, which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance County. If a financial surety bond is used, it must be from an insurance company. In either case, the Deposit must be submitted to the County or its Financial Advisor prior to the Sale Time in order to qualify to bid and shall be made payable to “Jackson County, Indiana,” to be held uncashed in the case of a check or not drawn upon in the case of a financial surety bond as a guarantee of the good faith of the bidder. The checks of unsuccessful bidders will be returned immediately following the award of the 2019 Bonds. No interest will be allowed on any checks. If the 2019 Bonds are awarded to a bidder who has submitted a financial surety bond to the County, then such bidder must submit its Deposit to the County in the form of a certified or cashier’s check (or a wire transfer consisting of immediately available funds to the County as instructed by the financial advisor on behalf of the County) not later than 3:30 p.m. (local time) on the next business day following the award by the County. If such check or wire transfer is not received by that time, the financial surety bond may be drawn upon by the County to satisfy the Deposit requirements.

In the event the bidder to whom the 2019 Bonds are awarded shall fail or refuse to comply with the provisions of the bid and this notice, such Deposit shall become the property of the County and shall be taken and considered as liquidated damages of the County on account of such failure or refusal.

The successful bidder will be required to make payment for the 2019 Bonds in Federal Reserve or other immediately available funds and accept delivery of the 2019 Bonds within five (5) days after being notified that the 2019 Bonds are ready for delivery, at a bank designated by the County. Any premium bid must be paid in cash at the time of delivery as a part of the purchase price of the 2019 Bonds. The 2019 Bonds will be ready for delivery within sixty (60) days after the date on which the award is made, if not deliverable within that period, the successful bidder will be entitled to rescind the sale and the good faith check will be returned. Any notice of rescission must be in writing. At the request of the County, the successful bidder shall furnish to the County, simultaneously with or before delivery of the 2019 Bonds, a certificate in form satisfactory to the County regarding the price at which a substantial amount of 2019 Bonds of each maturity was re-offered to the public, if applicable.

CUSIP identification numbers will not be printed on the 2019 Bonds.

AUTHORITY, PURPOSE AND SOURCE OF SECURITY. The 2019 Bonds are being issued under the provisions of the Indiana Code 36-2-6-18 for the purpose of procuring funds to pay all or a portion of: (a) renovations, improvements and upgrades to the existing County Courthouse, the County Courthouse Annex Building, the County Jail and any other County-owned buildings, including, but not limited to, various roofing, window painting, parking lot improvements, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, security and IT system repairs, upgrades, replacements or improvements; (b) acquisition of equipment to be used in connection with the operation of various County offices, including, but not limited to, copiers, printers, computers, servers, IT equipment and upgrades, voting machines and related equipment, and miscellaneous office furniture; (c) purchasing, updating and/or replacing certain public safety vehicles and equipment; (d) renovation, repair, maintenance or improvement of certain County bridges; and (e) miscellaneous capital improvement, renovation and/or equipping projects at one or more facilities operated or to be operated by the County, and all projects related to the foregoing and incidental expenses in connection therewith, together with the expenses necessarily incurred in connection therewith, including the expenses incurred in connection with the sale and issuance of the 2019 Bonds.

The principal of and interest on the 2019 Bonds will be payable as a general obligation of the County from ad valorem property taxes to be levied on all taxable property in the County, and the 2019 Bonds constitute an indebtedness of the County within the provisions and limitations of the Constitution of the State of Indiana.

BOND DELIVERY. At the time of delivery of the 2019 Bonds, the approving opinion of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Indianapolis, Indiana, bond counsel, as to the validity of the 2019 Bonds, together with a transcript of bond proceedings, the printed 2019 Bonds and closing certificates in the customary form showing no litigation, will be furnished to the successful bidder at the expense of the County. In addition, unless bond counsel is able, on the date of delivery, to render an opinion to the effect that (1) under existing laws, regulations, judicial decisions and rulings, interest on the 2019 Bonds is excludable from gross income under Section 103 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for federal income tax purposes, and (2) the interest on the 2019 Bonds is exempt from income taxation in the state of Indiana for all purposes except the state financial institutions tax, the successful bidder shall have the right to rescind the sale, and in such event the good faith deposit will be returned.

In the event that the County fails to receive a bid on the Bonds from at least three Underwriters (as hereinafter defined), the County shall so advise the successful bidder for the Bonds (such successful bidder, the “Purchaser”). If the Purchaser is an Underwriter intending to resell all or any portion of the Bonds to the Public (as hereinafter defined), the Purchaser must, prior to acceptance of its bid by the County, either (i) agree in writing to neither offer nor sell any of the Bonds to any person at a price that is higher than the initial offering price for each maturity of Bonds during the Holding Period (as hereinafter defined) for any maturity of the Bonds or (ii) request in writing that the County treat the first price at which 10% of a maturity of the Bonds (the 10% test) is sold to the public as the issue price of that maturity, applied on a maturity-by-maturity basis. For purposes of this Notice of Sale Bonds, (a) the term “Public” shall mean any person (including an individual, trust, estate, partnership, association, company, or County) other than an Underwriter or a related party to an Underwriter, (b) the term “related party” means any two or more persons who have greater than 50 percent common ownership, directly or indirectly, (c) the term “Underwriter” means (i) any person that agrees pursuant to a written contract with the County (or with the lead underwriter to form an underwriting syndicate) to participate in the initial sale of the Bonds to the Public, and (ii) any person that agrees pursuant to a written contract directly or indirectly with a person described in clause (i) of this paragraph to participate in the initial sale of the Bonds to the Public (including a member of a selling group or a party to a retail distribution agreement participating in the initial sale of the Bonds to the Public), (d) the term “Underwriters” means more than one Underwriter, and (e) the term “Holding Period” means the period starting on the date the County awards the Bonds to the Purchaser (the “Sale Date”) and ending on the earlier of (i) the close of the fifth business day after the Sale Date, or (ii) the date on which the Underwriter has sold at least 10% of each maturity of the Bonds to the Public at prices that are no higher than the initial offering price for such maturity of the Bonds. Any underwriter executing and delivering an Official Bid Form with respect to the Bonds agrees thereby that if its bid is accepted by the County (i) it shall accept such designation and (ii) it shall enter into a contractual relationship with all participating underwriters of the Bonds for purposes of assuring the receipt of each such participating underwriter of the Final Official Statement. The Purchaser shall be responsible for providing (i) in writing the initial reoffering prices and other terms, if any, to the Municipal Advisor as and at the time requested and (ii) a certification verifying information as to the bona fide initial offering prices of the Bonds to the Public and sales of the Bonds appropriate for determination of the issue price of, and the yield on, the Bonds under Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as and at the time requested by the County’s bond counsel.

The County has not prepared an official statement or other offering material in connection with the sale of the 2019 Bonds. The purchaser of the 2019 Bonds will be required to certify that it is a sophisticated investor and that it is will not sell, convey, pledge or otherwise transfer the Bonds without compliance with applicable securities laws. The County will not execute and deliver a continuing disclosure agreement in connection with the issuance of the 2019 Bonds.

Dated this 19th day of June, 2019.

JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

6/19, 6/26 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0031-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0031-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $69,579.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1901-MF-000003

Plaintiff: FIFTH THIRD BANK

Defendant: MATTHEW PEACOCK AKA MATTHEW L. PEACOCK AKA MATTHEW LEE PEACOCK and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN JENNNGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA: TRACT #11- “CUTSHALL ESTATES” A PART OF THE NORTH HALF OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, 2ND PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY. INDIANA. AND ALSO BEING A PART OF THE LAND OF LEROY HUMPHREY AS DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 9700027, AND SHOWN AS TRACT “11” ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY RECORDED IN PLAT CABINET 1, SLIDE 162, OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF S4-T3N-R7E-2ND PM, SAID CORNER BEING MARKED BY A STEEL ROD: THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST (BEARINGS BASED ON THAT OF THE GRANTOR’S EAST LINE AS DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 9700027, OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA) 1022.77 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 1616.84 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST 836.65 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH HALF OF SAID SECTION; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 02 SECONDS, WEST WITH SAID LINE 1030.64 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST WITH SAID LINE 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST (THRU A STEEL ROD AT 20.00 FEET) 436.00 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST 200.00 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 57 SECONDS EAST (THRU A STEEL ROD AT 416.00 FEET) 436.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES. This property includes a manufactured home that has been affixed to the land.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-500-002.011-002

1607 EAST CUTSHALL ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Caryn Beougher, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23887-29

Anselmo Lindberg Oliver LLC,

Attorney Law Firm

630-453-6960

6/19, 6/26, 7/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0032-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0032-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $149,061.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1808-MF-000040

Plaintiff: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC

Defendant: DONALD POWELL and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Grant No. 295 of the Illinois Grant described as follows: Commencing on the South line of said grant at the Intersection of Kinderhook and Slate Ford Roads and running thence with Slate Ford Road the following courses:, North 20 degrees 09 minutes West 881.08 feet; North 17 degrees 31 mInures West 265.94 feet North 23 degrees 59 minutes West 168.00 feet; North 20 degrees 58 minutes West 1,041.25 feet; North 3 degrees 46 minutes West 54.00 feet to a steel rod and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING:, thence South 76 degrees 08 minutes West 132.55 feet thence North 80 degrees 41 minutes West 225.00 feet; thence South 06 degrees 41 minutes West 227.00 feet; thence South 75 degrees 66 minutes West 92.7 feet; thence North 11 degrees 10 minutes West 188.70 feet thence North 77 degrees 16 minutes East 150.00 feet; thence North 56 degrees 21 minutes East 108.68 feet; thence North 68 degrees 36 minutes East 115.60 feet; thence South 39 degrees 48 minutes East 224.00 feet: thenoe South 58 degrees 34 minutes East 189.59 feet thence North 86 degrees 00 minutes East 52.45 feet to a steel rod In Slate Ford Road; thence South 3 degrees 46 minutes East 20 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 2.75 acres, subject to all legal highways. Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-08-95-600-010.000-005

5018 SOUTH SLATE FORD ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm

513-322-7000

6/19, 6/26, 7/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0033-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0033-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $43,962.23

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000057

Plaintiff: CENTRA CREDIT UNION

Defendant: JAMES HARVEY and CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the south half of Lot Number Two (2) of the Ka man Addition to the City of Scottsburg, and a part of the southeast fourth of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, 2nd principal meridian, being an unplatted tract lying within the corporate limits of the City of Scottsburg, all in Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land of Gary W. LaFountain described in Document Number 2004529 and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 020433 in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 136, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of Lot Number Three (3) in the Kaltman Addition to the City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, said corner being marked by a steel post, thence north 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east (the bearing of the east line of said lot is assumed north and is the reference meridian) with the west line of Elm Street (through the southeast corner of Lot Number Two (2) of said Addition at 75.01 feet) 87.22 feet to a steel rod, thence north 88 degrees 50 minutes 59 seconds west 153.03 feet to a steel rod, thence South 01 degrees 19 minutes 12 seconds west (through the south line of said lot at 12.59 feet) 87.21 feet to a steel rod in the north line of Lot Number Three (3) of said addition thence south 88 degrees 50 minutes 59 seconds east 155.04 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.04 acres in Lot Number (2) of said addition and 0.27 acres in the southeast fourth of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 3 North, Range 7 East 2nd principal meridian for a total 0.31 acres and being subject to all legal rights-ofway in Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-30-140-042.001-008

930 SOUTH ELM STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Septtimous Taylor II, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18326-82

Septtimous Taylor Attorney At Law, Attorney Law Firm

270-684-1606

6/19, 6/26, 7/3 hspaxlp