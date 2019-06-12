Festival Royalty

Kolton Blevins and Teagan Cutshall (front) were named this year’s Red, White & Blue Festival Prince & Princess. He is the son of Kyler & Carly Blevins; she is the daughter of Derin & Tallas Cutshall.

In back at left are runners-up Kameron Maxie, Olivia Justice, Triston Tatlock and Ava Hodge.

All contestants raised over $4,000 which will be split between the Red, White & Blue Festival and the event sponsor, Crothersville FFA.