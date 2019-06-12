Family Fun At Flag Wavin’ Festival

The weather was near ideal, the rain held off (for the most part), and good sized crowds enjoyed the past weekend’s 44th Crothersville Red, White & Blue Festival.
Contests and family oriented activities are always a hallmark of the patriotic salute to the nation’s flag.
The baby contest, sponsored by ACTS (Actors Community Theatre of Seymour, was a big crowd draw on the festival’s opening night.
Winners include
Boys Birth-3 Months: 1st, Jaxson Henderson, son of Karlie & Caleb Henderson of Crothersville; 2nd, Zarian Barnett, son of Evan & Alex Barnett of Crothersville; 3rd, Asher Eltingham, son of Tiffany & Cody Eltringham of North Vernon.
Girls Birth-3 Months: 1st, Zaylah Schryer daughter of Destiny & Caleb Schryer of Crothersville. No 2nd & 3rd place was awarded.
Boys 4-6 Months: 1st, John Boyd, son of Brandi Boyd of Freetown; 2nd, Cameron Coomer son of Chealsea Mills & Jordan Coomer of Scottsburg; 3rd, Reid Briner, son of Darin & Leigha Briner of Crothersville.
Girls 4-6 Months: 1st, Sofia McIntosh, daughter of Julia McIntosh of Scottburg; 2nd, Terra Becker, daughter of Chris Becker & Kenzie Berry of Crothersville; 3rd, Addalyn Burnett, daughter of Nikaila Burnett & Brady Lesnet of Crothersville.
Boys 6-12 Months: 1st, Luke Mullins, son of Kessie Davidson and Brian Mullins of Lexington; 2nd, Cade Barnett, son of Corey & Krista Barnett of Scottsburg; 3rd, Remington Doyle, son of Kylee King & Ronnie Doyle of Vallonia.
Girls 6-12 Months: 1st, Letty Wehmiller, daughter of Kara & Lucas Wehmiller of Seymour; 2nd, Remington Burns, daughter of Eric & Erin Burns of Crothersville; 3rd, Emberlee Muncy, daughter of Dedra & Kyle Muncy of Crothersville.
Boys 12-24 Months: 1st, Jaxon Anderson son of Ethan & kelsie Anderson of Seymour; 2nd, Daxton Alsup son of Samantha Prather of Seymour; 3rd, Zayne Silva, son of Felix & Kayelee Silva of Austin.
Girls 12-24 Months: 1st, Annabella Stucker, daughter of Tedd & Sarah Stucker of Seymour; 2nd, Lydia Elliott, daughter of Brooke Stanley & Zach Elliott of Crothersville; 3rd, Huntley Spicer, daughter of Jimmy & Amber Spicer of Lexington.
Boys 24-36 Months: 1st, Odes Densford son of Charles & Tina Densford of Crothersville; 2nd, Keller Blevins, son of Carly & Kyler Blevins of Crothersville.
Girls 24-36 Months: 1st Kya Gibson daughter of Shane & Nikkie Gibson of Lexington; 2nd, Alexa Eltringham, daughter of Tiffany & Cody Eltringham of North Vernon.
Little Mister RW&B: 1st, Aiden Green, son of Kayla Smith of Scottsburg; 2nd, Blaydin Coomer, son of Brittany Coomer of Austin.
Little Miss RW&B: 1st, Emryne Bowling, daughter of Casey & Hannah Bowling of Seymour; 2nd, Faith Lee, daughter of Rebecca Wheeler of Crothersville; 3rd, Kinley Burns, daughter of Eric & Erin Burns of Crothersville.
The Antique Tractor display organized by Floyd Barger held a ‘Peoples Choice’ award. Winners were a charcoal gasifier garden tractor shown by Dale Southerland, a 1962 International Farmall 560 shown by Kaylinda Hoevener, and a 1953 John Deere Model 40 shown by Dennis & Rosemary Edens,
The annual Red, White & Blue Festival parade was another main attraction on Saturday.
Parade award winners were:
Animal Unit: Brooklyn Robbins.
Antique car/Truck: Don Stice of Paris Crossing.
4-wheeler: Kayla Gambrel of Seymour.
Commercial Unit: Jackson County Library Bookmobile.
Float: Cub Scouts & Boys Scouts of Crothersville.
Horse & Rider: Jackson County Sheriff’s Posse.
Marching Unit: Danny Russell of Carmel portraying Abraham Lincoln.
Antique Tractor: Kalynda Hoevener of Crothersville.
Best Overall: Pete & Becky Henry of Crothersville.
