Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

5-C AUTO

867 W YORK RD PO BOX 26

AUSTIN IN 47102

THE FOLLOWING WILL BE SOLD FOR CHARGES ON JUNE 28, 2019 AT 9:00 A.M.

2014 Chevrolet

VIN 1GCZGTCA5E1191585

$1,650

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of May 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Language Training Center Inc, $431.25; Christie A Guthrie, $1124.00; Comcast, $243.04; Quill Corp, $564.72; Bedford Office Supply, $104.84; Blondies Pizzeria, $149.90; Pewter Hall, $85.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1375.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $542.83; Phillips & Co, $210.00; Visa, $871.97; AmyMarie Travis-Lucas, $64.95

Superior Court II

Christie Guthrie, $504.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $987.04; Postmaster, $2802.60; South Central IN Interpreting, $1906.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on June 26, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7217109 Beer Wine & Liquor

Restaurant (210—1) RENEWAL

VIRGINIA WHITE 38 E MCCLAIN, Scottsburg IN

D/B/A THE PUB

DL7204833 Beer Wine & Liquor — Package Store RENEWAL

BULL’S CORK & BOTTLE INC., 530 N GARDNER ST. Scottsburg IN

D/B/A BULL’S CORK & BOTTLE

CHARLES L BULINGTON, 1115 EMERALD DR., Scottsburg, President

PATRICIA BURLINGTON, 1115 EMERALD DR., Scottsburg, Secretary

CH7229936 Beer Wine & Liquor — Catering Hall RENEWAL

MONTGOMERY FARMS INC., 1107 EAST RADIO TOWER ROAD, Scottsburg IN

D/B/A

DALLAS MONTGOMERY, 1122 RADIO TOWER ROAD, Underwood, President

JANINE MONTGOMERY, 1122 RADIO TOWER ROAD, Underwood, Secretary

LEGAL NOTICE

TO: Darrin Stidham

Leslie Stidham

ORDER FOR REMOVAL OF UNSAFE BUILDING

RE: Removal of buildings, including residence and out buildings, located at

40 E. Walnut Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

You are hereby notified that after inspection of your property located at the 40 E. Walnut Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, it has been determined that all buildings upon this property are unsafe buildings, as that term is defined in Section 18-102 of the Scottsburg City Code. This Order for removal of all buildings on the property is given to you pursuant to terms of the Unsafe Building Law for the City of Scottsburg adopted as Ordinance No. 2003-14 and included in the City Code of Scottsburg, Indiana as Chapter 18, Article III.

In accordance with terms of the Ordinance, you are further notified as follows:

The address of the unsafe premises is 40 E. Walnut Street, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. You are to remove all buildings on that property from the premises and clean all debris from the property no later than July 31, 2019. A hearing will be held before the hearing authority, which is the Scottsburg Board of Public Works and Safety, on June 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., at City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. At that time, the hearing authority will make findings and take action to:

Affirm the Order;

Rescind the Order; or

Modify the Order, but unless the person to whom the Order was issued, or counsel for that person, is present at the hearing, the hearing authority may modify the Order in only a manner that makes its terms less stringent. You are entitled to appear at the hearing with or without legal counsel, present evidence, cross-examine opposing witnesses, and present arguments. If the Order is affirmed at the hearing and is not complied with by you, the City of Scottsburg may seek the civil penalties available to it and to be assessed against you under said Ordinance. You have an obligation under Section 18-127 of the City Code to notify persons who take or agree to take a substantial property interest in the unsafe premises of the terms of the Order before transferring that interest and you also have an obligation under Section 18-127 to notify the City of Scottsburg Enforcement Authority with copies of the transfer document and with information relating to the transferee. The name, address and telephone number of the Enforcement Authority is James Richey, Safety Director for the City of Scottsburg, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, Telephone Number: 812-752-4343.

Dated: June 12, 2018.

James Richey,

Safety Officer

Department Of Safety,

Scottsburg, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:30PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-3-19

Applicant: John Cornett

Owners: John Cornett

Zoning District: R-1 Single Family Residential

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests of variance of approximately seven and one half (7.5) feet on each of two (2) proposed lots from Article 3.B.4.a.2 of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which states that the minimum street frontage is seventy (70) feet in a Single Family Residential district.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance for the purpose of dividing the property into two parcels.

Description of Property Affected: 72-04-24-110-003.009-008 is located at 209 N Crystal Gail Heights in Scottsburg, IN and contains .42 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 722-1157.

April Ramoni,

Executive Secretary,

Board of Zoning Appeals

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that Ordinance Number 2019-4 was adopted by the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg on June 3, 2019, which provides for repeal and replacement of Article III of Chapter 94 of the City Code of the City of Scottsburg. The Ordinance reads as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019–4

THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG TREE ORDINANCE

BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Scottsburg that Article III of Chapter 94 of the City Code of the City of Scottsburg is repealed and replaced in its entirety by the following:

Article III. Trees

Sec. 94-51. Definitions

Street Trees: “Street Trees” are herein defined as trees, shrubs, bushes, and all other woody vegetation on land lying between property lines on either side of all streets, alleys, avenues and lanes within the City.

Park Trees: “Park Trees” are herein defined as trees, shrubs, bushes, and all other woody vegetation in public parks having individual names, and all areas owned by the City including squares and public grounds, or to which the public has free access as a park.

Sec. 94-52. Creation and Establishment of a City Tree Board

There is hereby created and established a City Tree Board for the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, which shall consist of five to seven members, who shall be residents of Scott County, and who shall be appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the City Council. The Board will include at least one City employee.

The Tree Board shall meet at least quarterly at any location selected by the Board.

Sec. 94-53. Term of Office

The term of the persons to be appointed by the Mayor shall be three years. In the event that a vacancy shall occur during the term of any member, his successor shall be appointed for the unexpired portion of the term.

Sec. 94-54. Compensation

Members of the board shall serve without compensation.

Sec. 94-55. Duties and Responsibilities

It shall be the responsibility of the Board to study, investigate, recommend, develop and/or update annually, and administer a written plan for care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in parks, along streets and in other public areas. Such plan will be presented annually to the City Council and upon their acceptance and approval shall constitute the official comprehensive city tree plan for the City of Scottsburg.

The Board, when requested by the City Council, shall consider, investigate, make findings, report, and recommend upon any special matter or question coming within the scope of its work.

Sec. 94-56. Operation

The Board shall choose its own officers, make its own rules and regulations, and keep a journal of its proceedings. A majority of the members shall be a quorum for the transaction of business.

Any application for permit or approval from the Tree Board shall be directed to the office of the City of Scottsburg Clerk-Treasurer.

Sec. 94-57. Street Tree Species to be Planted

The City Tree Board shall develop and maintain a list of desirable trees for planting along streets as Street Trees in three size classes based on mature height: small (under 20 feet); medium (20 to 40 feet); and large (over 40 feet). Lists of trees not suitable for planting shall also be created by the Tree Board.

Sec. 94-58. Spacing

The spacing of Street Trees will be in accordance with the three species size classes listed in Section 94-57 of this Ordinance, and no trees may be planted closer together than the following: Small Trees, 30 feet; Medium Trees, 40 feet; and Large Trees, 50 feet; except in special plantings designed or approved by a landscape architect.

Sec. 94-59. Distance from Curb and Sidewalk

The distance trees may be planted from curbs or curblines and sidewalks will be in accordance with the three species size classes listed in Section 94-57 of this Ordinance, and no trees may be planted closer to any curb or sidewalk than the following: Small Trees, 2 feet; Medium Trees, 3 feet; and Large Trees, 4 feet.

Sec. 94-60. Distance from Street Corners and Fireplugs

No Street Tree shall be planted closer than 35 feet of any street corner, measured from the point of nearest intersecting curbs or curblines. No Street Tree shall be planted closer than 10 feet of any fireplug.

Sec. 94-61. Utilities

No Street Trees other than those species listed as Small Trees in the list referenced in Section 94-57 of this Ordinance may be planted under or within 10 lateral feet of any overhead utility wire, or over or within 5 lateral feet of any underground water line, sewer line, transmission line or other utility. Any plantings within 10 lateral feet of overhead or underground utility lines must be coordinated with a representative of the utility owner.

Persons planting trees must abide by the Indiana Dig Law, IC 8-1-26, by calling 811 to locate underground utilities two (2) full business days prior to breaking ground.

Sec. 94-62. Public Tree Care

The City shall have the right to plant, prune, maintain, and remove trees, plants, and shrubs within the lines and rights of way of all streets, alleys, avenues, lanes, squares and public grounds, as may be necessary to insure public safety or to preserve or enhance the symmetry and beauty of such public grounds.

It shall be unlawful for any person to damage, cut, carve or transplant any Street Tree or Park Tree, or to fasten or attach in any way any rope, wire, sign, poster, handbill or other object. It shall further be unlawful for any person or firm, other than as appointed by the City or Tree Board to prune, spray, treat, top or remove any Street Tree, Park Tree or other tree on public property without having first acquired authorization from the Tree Board.

This Section does not prohibit the planting of Street Trees by adjacent property owners providing that the selection and location of said trees is in accordance with Sections 94-57 through 94-61 of this Ordinance and with the permission of the City Tree Board.

Sec. 94-63. Tree Topping

It shall be unlawful as a normal practice for any person, firm, or city department to top any Street Tree, Park Tree, or other tree on public property. Topping is defined as the severe cutting back of limbs to stubs larger than three inches in diameter within the tree’s crown to such a degree so as to remove the normal canopy and disfigure the tree. Trees severely damaged by storms or other causes, or certain trees under utility wires or other obstructions where other pruning practices are impractical may be exempted from this Ordinance at the determination of the City Tree Board.

Sec. 94-64. Trees on Private Property

The City shall have the right to cause the removal of any dead or diseased trees on private property within the City, when such trees constitute a hazard to life and/or property, harbor insects or disease which constitutes a potential threat to other trees within the city, or are injurious to sewers, electric power lines, gas lines, water lines, or other public improvements.

The City Tree Board will notify in writing the owners of such trees. Removal shall be done by said owners at their own expense within sixty days after the date of service of notice. In the event of failure of owners to comply with such provisions, the City shall have the authority to remove such trees and charge the cost of removal to the property owner.

Every owner of any tree overhanging any street or right-of-way within the City shall prune the branches so that such branches shall not obstruct the light from any street lamp or obstruct the view of any street intersection and so that there shall be a clear space of fourteen feet (14’) above the surface of the street and eight feet (8’) above the surface of the sidewalk. The City shall have the right to prune any tree or shrub on private property that does not meet these conditions, or when it interferes with the proper spread of light along the street from a street light or interferes with visibility of any traffic control device or sign.

No tree is to be planted where it will block line of sight for traffic. No tree is to be planted in the public right-of-way without the express written permission of the Tree Board.

Sec. 94-65. Interference with City Tree Board

It shall be unlawful for any person to prevent, delay or interfere with the City Tree Board, or any of its agents, while engaging in and about the planting, cultivating, mulching, pruning, spraying, or removing of any Street Trees, Park Trees, or trees on private ground, as authorized in this Ordinance.

Sec. 94-66. Tree Service License and Bond

It shall be unlawful for any person or firm to engage in the business or occupation of pruning, treating, or removing Street or Park Trees within the City without first applying for and procuring a license. The license fee shall be $25 annually in advance; provided, however, that no license shall be required of any public service company, including electric, telephone, internet, gas, water or sewer utilities, or City employee doing such work in the pursuit of their public service endeavors, or members of the Tree Board and their designees. Before any license shall be issued, each applicant shall first file evidence of liability insurance in the minimum amount of $300,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 property damage indemnifying the City for any person injured or property damaged resulting from work involving Street or Park Trees.

Sec. 94-67. Review by the City Council

The City Council shall have the right to review the conduct, acts and decisions of the City Tree Board. Any person may appeal from any ruling or order of the City Tree Board to the City Council who may hear the matter and make final decision.

Sec. 94-68. Penalty

Any person or entity found in violation of the provisions of this Article shall be fined up to $2,500.00 for each violation. The City may also seek an injunction to prevent violation of this Article.

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its passage, approval by the Mayor and publication.

Passed and adopted this 3rd day of June, 2019.

AYES NAYS

/s/Stanley Allen

/s/Karen Gricius

/s/William G. Hoagland

/s/John Konkler

/s/Charles Rose

Attest:

/s/Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer

/s/William H. Graham

Presiding Officer

Scottsburg Common Council

Presented by me to the Mayor of the City of Scottsburg on the 3rd day of June, 2019, at the hour of 6:33 p.m.

/s/Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer

This ordinance approved and signed by me on the 3rd day of June, 2019, at the hour of 6:33 p.m.

/s/William H. Graham

Mayor

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Scott County, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bid packets for the construction of the following project:

CITY OF AUSTIN SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Modifying Existing Splitter Boxes 1 and 2

Construction of a Chemical Storage Building and 5,400-gallon storage tank

Replacing the existing pumps and controls at Lift Station No. 1

Sealed bids may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street Austin, Indiana 47102 attention: Clerk Treasurer until 5:00 PM. (local time) on July 8, 2019. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin Sanitary Sewer System Improvements Project” and the name and address of the Bidder. All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

After the hour of 5:00 pm on July 8, 2019, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The place of opening shall be the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. Bidders should note that City Hall closes daily at 4:00 pm. Bidders not wishing to deliver their bid to City Hall by this closing time, may turn their bid in at the City of Austin Board of Works meeting which will take place at 5:00 pm at the Austin City Hall on July 8, 2019 (i.e., the established bid opening time).

All interested citizens are invited to attend, and should any citizens require special provisions, such as handicapped modifications or non-English translation personnel, the City will provide such provisions if the request is made by June 24, 2019.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 1:00 P.M. (Local Time) on June 27, 2019 at the Austin City Hall, 82 West Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. All prime contractors, subcontractors, small, minority or women owned enterprises and other interested parties are invited to attend.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

City of Austin, Indiana, 82 West Main Street, Austin Indiana. Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Plan sets may be purchased for a non- refundable fee of $60 per set. Checks shall be made payable to Heritage Engineering. Bidders must be listed Plan Holders with the Engineering firm to submit a Bid for this Project.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the Owner, in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate bid, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder. The low, responsive, responsible bidder must not be debarred, suspended, or otherwise be excluded from or ineligible for participation in federally assisted programs under Executive Order 12549.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms included in the Specifications. Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96 (Revised 2010) included with the Specifications. Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement. A copy of the proposed Financial Statement to be submitted with the bid is included in the bid documents section to these specifications. The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

Wage rates on the project shall not be less than the federal wage scale published by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bidders on this work shall be required to comply with the provisions of the President’s Executive Order No. 11246, as amended. The Bidders shall also comply with the requirements of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 entitled Construction Contractors – Affirmative Action Requirements. A copy of 41 CFR Part 60 – 4 may be found in the Supplemental General Conditions of the Contract Documents and Specifications.

The Bidders attention is also called to the “Minority/Women Business Participation” requirements contained in the Project Specifications. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has adopted a State goal of 10% participation for minority and women owned businesses for construction related or purchase related contracts for the work.

The Contractor must meet guidelines and practices established by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and appropriate federal regulations including: 1) Executive Order 11246, 2) Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968, as amended, 3) Certification of Non-Segregated Facilities, 4) OMB Circular A-102, 5) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 6) Section 504, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 7) Age Discrimination Act of 1975, 8) Executive Order 12138, 9) Conflict of Interest Clause, 10) Retention and Custodial Requirements for Records Clause, 11) Contractors and Subcontractors Certifications, and others that may be appropriate or necessary.

Contract procurement is subject to the federal regulations contained in the OMB Circular A-102, Sections B and O and the State of Indiana requirements contained in IC-36-1-9 and IC-36-1-12.

Bidders shall complete the E-verify affidavit contained within the contract documents.

Any contract(s) awarded under this Advertisement for Bids are expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement for Bids or any resulting contract.

Mayor Dillo Bush

City of Austin

82 West Main Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1709-DC-00125

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Helen M. Calhoun,

Petitioner,

and

David A. Calhoun,

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: David A. Calhoun

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, David A. Calhoun, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Sept. 8, 2017 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: June 12, 2019

Helen M. Calhoun

Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1810-JT-67

72D01-1810-JT-66

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KM – DOB 3/3/2005

NM – DOB 11/3/2006

AND

Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

(Biological Father)

Anna Turner

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Norris Dean McPike, Jr. Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 7/25/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1905-EU-00017

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF EDITH IRENE STIDHAM, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Eugene H. Stidham was, on the 28th day of May, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, deceased, who died on February 14, 2018. The personal representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court Supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated May 29, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47179

(812) 742-2344

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS REGARDING DETERMINATION TO ISSUE BONDS OF JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

The taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”) are hereby given notice that the County Council determined, at its meeting held May 15, 2019, to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000 (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance: (a) renovations, improvements and upgrades to the existing County Courthouse, the County Courthouse Annex Building, the County Jail and any other County-owned buildings, including, but not limited to, various roofing, window painting, parking lot improvements, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, security and IT system repairs, upgrades, replacements or improvements; (b) acquisition of equipment to be used in connection with the operation of various County offices, including, but not limited to, copiers, printers, computers, servers, IT equipment and upgrades, voting machines and related equipment, and miscellaneous office furniture; (c) purchasing, updating and/or replacing certain public safety vehicles and equipment; (d) renovation, repair, maintenance or improvement of certain County bridges; and (e) miscellaneous capital improvement, renovation and/or equipping projects at one or more facilities operated or to be operated by the County, and all projects related to the foregoing and incidental expenses in connection therewith (collectively, the “Project”). The proceeds of the Bonds will also be used to pay preliminary expenses related to such Project and all related and incidental expenses incurred in connection therewith, and to pay the costs of selling and issuing the Bonds.

The proposed Bonds will have a maturity no earlier than July 1, 2020 and the final maturity no later than 20 years after the issue date of the Bonds and will bear interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 4.00% per annum, the exact rate or rates to be determined by bidding. The Bonds will be payable from ad valorem property taxes levied and collected on all taxable property within the County.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2019.

Jackson County, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1906-MI-0028

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Joshua C. Lykins

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Joshua C. Lykins, whose mailing address is 975 Woodland Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Joshua C. Lykins to Joshua Caleb Cox.

Joshua C. Lykins

Petitioner

Dated: June 3, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No. 72001-1906-0N-000076

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

REINALDO SALINAS

Petitioner

and

MARIA IVETTE MORALES-GONZALES

Respondent.

PUBLICATION

BE IT KNOWN, That on the 4th day of June, 2019, the above named petitioner by counsel, Joseph Leon Payne, filed in the office of the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, in the State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against the above named Respondent and the said Petitioner having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the Respondent, Maria Ivette Morales-Gonzales, upon diligent inquiry, is Alturas De Olimpo Calle pica flor, #119 Buzon 516, Guayma, P.R. 00784 and that said cause of action is for dissolution of marriage and that the Respondent is a necessary party thereto and whereas said Petitioner having by endorsement on said petition required said respondent to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the Respondent fails to do so judgment by default may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, by order of said Court, the said defendant, above named is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against her and that unless Maria Ivette Morales-Gonzales appears and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the petition.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE LLC

377 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDLANA

In the Matter of the Estate of Brenda L. Bush, Deceased

Cause N0. 72C01-1905-EU- 014

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Joseph Leon Payne was, on May 10, 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda L. Bush, deceased, who died on, May 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/14/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDLANA

In the Matter of the Estate of Jonathan Edward Coomer Deceased

Cause No. 72C01-1905-EU-0018

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Roger D. Coomer was, on May 28, 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate 0f Jonathan Edward Coomer, deceased, who died on, March 23, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/29/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

In the Matter 0f the Estate of L.G. Stangle a/k/a L.G. Strangle, Deceased

Cause N0. 72C01-1905-EU- 0015

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Janice Capps was, on May , 2019, appointed as Administrator of the Estate of L.G. Stangle a/k/a L.G. Strangle, deceased, who died on, May 1, 2019. The Administrator is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons Who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Date: 5/20/19

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Attorney for Estate:

Joseph Leon Payne,

6439-72

PAYNE LAW OFFICE, LLC.

377 West Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

(812) 794-4100

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1905-EU-0016

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

GRACE O. REARDON, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Linda D. Keys was on May 20, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Grace O. Reardon, deceased, who died on May 2, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 5-20-19

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate Grace O. Reardon

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

COUNTY OF JACKSON,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1901-EU-000003

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF ROGER A. DIXON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Carolyn S. Dixon is, on the 14th day of January, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger A. Dixon, deceased, who died testate on December 1, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 14th day of January, 2019.

Melissa Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 19-013178

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4

Plaintiff,

vs.

Shanon R. Riley, AKA Shanon Riley, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley:

BE IT KNOWN, that Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4, the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision.

Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 2591 Lakeview Drive, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE is hereby given that sealed bids will be received as follows:

BY: JACKSON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FOR: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL REROOF

Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud during the July 2, 2019 Commissioners meeting at 6:00 pm.

Meeting:

Annex Building

220 East Walnut Street

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids shall be received in the Jackson County Auditor’s Office the day prior to the opening:

Bids shall be delivered by 4:00 pm on July 1, 2019 to the Auditor’s Office at:

Jackson County Auditor

220 South Main Street Suite 118

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids received after the date and time set for receipt and opening of bids as herein indicated will be returned unopened.

Bids will be received for contracts as follows:

Reroof of the existing Jackson County Jail

Bids shall be in full accordance with the construction Documents which are now on file with the Owner and may be examined by prospective Bidders at the following location:

Auditors Office

111 South Main Street Suit 118

Brownstown, IN 47220

Bids shall include BID SECURITY in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check in the amount of a sum no less than 5% of the bid sum including all alternates. All roofing contractors/installers must be pre-qualified to bid, by manufacturer, at least seven days prior to the bid date.

Bidders must be in attendance for the walk around of roofing project with owner rep. Meeting is set June 7, 2019 at 9:30 am at the jail.

150 E. St. Rd. 250

Brownstown, IN 47220.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bidding.

Should a successful Bidder withdraw his bid of fail to satisfactorily execute all of the requirements and enter into a written contract within ten (10) days after Notice of Acceptance of his bid, the Owner may declare the Bid Security forfeited, not as penalty, but as liquidated damages.

The successful Bidder shall furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond from an approved surety company, which will remain in full force and effect for a period of one (1) year after date of final acceptance of work. Performance and Payment bonds shall be in an amount equal to the following percentage of the Contract Sum: One hundred percent (100%).

