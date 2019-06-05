Festival Royalty Candidates

These Crothersville Elementary School students are vying to be this weekend’s Red, White & Blue Festival Prince & Princess.

Front: Ava Hodge, daughter of Josh and Courtney Hodge; Teagan Cutshall, daughter of Derin and Tallas Cutshall; Hayden Pilgrim, daughter of Tiffany Reynolds; Olivia Justice, daughter of Jeremiah and Cassie Justice; Addison Greathouse, daughter of Jamy and Paula Greathouse; Shyla Steele, daughter of Shane and Crystal Steele.

Back: Sully Mitchell, son of Eric and Amanda Mitchell; Caleb Moeller, son of Chad and Amanda Moeller; Josh Reynolds, son of Ryan Reynolds and Crystal Brown; Kolton Blevins, son of Kyler and Carley Blevins; Triston Tatlock, son of Nicholas and Cassandra Tatlock; Kamren Maxie, son of Jimmy and Stacy Maxie.

The prince and princess will be announced from the festival stage Thursday evening.