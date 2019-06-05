44th Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival This Weekend

The Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival kicks off June 6 for a flag waving salute to Old Glory and military service veterans. This year’s event is June 6-8 held at the Crothersville Community School grounds.

The is the 44th festival for the annual patriotic salute tagged as

“Indiana’s Most Patriotic Festival”, said festival director Sherry Bridges. “Our Community takes pride in honoring our veterans and Old Glory.”

Terry Prine will be master of ceremonies throughout the three-day festival, Bobby Deal is entertainment director.

Steel Horse Midway Attractions will be kicking off the festival this evening (Wednesday) June 5 for “Family Fun Night”. Discount bracelets can be purchased at The Peoples Bank in Crothersville for $13. Hours on Wednesday will be 5-9 p.m. Wristbands purchased on Wednesday at the ticket booth are $15. Wristbands purchased Thursday through Saturday will also be $15. Hours Thursday & Friday are 5-10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10 p.m.

Always a crowd draw is the Baby Contest. This contest is open for everyone. Registration will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the CHS Gym. Judging begins at 5 p.m. Categories are, birth to three months, four to seven months, eight to 12 months, 13 to 24 months, 25 to 36 months and 37 to 48 months. First and second will be awarded to a boy and a girl in each category. Entry fee is $5.00. Winners will be announced from the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Registration for Little Mr & Miss RWB are for boys and girls ages three to five at 3 p.m. with judging beginning at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $10. The Twins Contest is for ages birth to 36 months. Registration is also at 3 p.m. with judging at 5 p.m. All winners will be announced from the stage at 6:30 p.m.

The RWB Baby Contest is sponsored by ACTS (Actors Community Theater Seymour).

Booths open Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The 44th RWB Prince and Princess will be crowned at 5:30. The 43rd Prince Jude Howard and Princess Bella Riley will crown the new royalty. Crothersville FFA is sponsoring this event.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. as the community pauses to remember our local veterans. “It will be a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Those who undauntedly and courageously contributed to the defense of our nation,” said Bridges The festival committee will have a veterans memorial table set up and the community is welcome to bring pictures of their family and friends in remembrance of their military service.

Also, on hand Thursday will be Buddy Bat from Louisville. Buddy will assist with handing out the awards and visiting with his fans. “Make sure to get your picture taken with Buddy Bat,” said Bridges.

Taking the stage at 7 p.m. will be Chasity Morris with Karaoke.

Starting at 8 p.m. and closing out the night is a newcomer to the festival, Jackson County’s own Justyn Underwood.

Dillon Maschino is organizing the RWB Car Show starting Friday, June 7, at 5 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 and the winner of the best car will win half of the entry fee money. The cars will be set up in the elementary parking lot. Sponsors of the event are Maschino’s Car Detailing and Beauty From The Ashes Tattoos.

Country Kickers will kick off the night at 5:30 in front of the stage.

Grandview Junction has become a favorite of the community festival and they will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by Real Country Band at 7:30 p.m.

It wouldn’t be a festival without Crothersville’s Southern Comfort. The home town boys will take the stage at 8:30 p.m

The Festival starts early Saturday morning, June 8, with the Crothersville FFA serving breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and drink beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the FFA Booth.

The Crothersville-Vernon Twp. Fire Department will sponsor the Waterball Contest with registration starting at 8 a.m. with “hoses up” at 9 a.m.. The contest will set up on South Preston Street in front of the school. The fireman will also be cooking their famous fish sandwiches serving from the Firehouse on Moore Street, Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

At 8:30 a.m. kids ages six to 12 can participate in the 1 mile Mini Kids Run. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. John Riley is organizing this event and all proceeds benefit the Crothersville Elementary travel basketball teams.

Hammacher Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m with, “Arts in the Ville”. Food and cold drinks will be available.

At 11 a.m. will be a Pork Burger Eating Contest. Participants will see how many FFA Pork Burgers they can eat in 10 minutes. Kids will try at 11 a.m. and the adults at 11:15. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Parade Directors Marion Gill and Cami Brumett and their team will be set up at the corner of East and Bard Streets to begin registration for the parade at 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Judging begins at 1:00 p.m. Participants can still register and line up until 1:30 p.m but will not be judged.

The oldest contest of the RWB Festival, The Pet and Bike Parade will begin at Noon in front of the stage. Ages are pre-school to kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade. Children are encouraged to dress in patriotic colors, decorate their bicycles, wagons and their favorite pets.

The 44th RWB Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Grand Marshall’s are the festival committee members who are retiring. Combined they have a total of 157 years of community service. Those retiring are, Doris Kovener, Terry Prine, Bobby Deal, Marion Gill, Cami Brumett and Sherry Bridges.

Traditional Young Farmers are sponsoring the Pedal Tractor Pull starting at 3:30 p.m on South Preston Street. Registration is at 3 p.m.

Also, at 3:30 p.m the Stars and Stripe Cloggers will be stepping to the music in front of the stage.

KO’s Martial Arts will be doing a demonstration at 4:30 p.m in front of the stage.

Colt Wienhorst will be on stage at 5 p.m. Colt is well know around Jackson County and Southern Indiana and has quite the following. He will be singing some of his own songs mixed with some old favorites.

At 6 p.m Crothersville favorite Brian Fink will perform some rockin blues with some of his favorite songs. Brian has been preforming at the festival for over 20 years.

Matthew Williams will be center stage at 7 p.m. Steel Country Band will close out the festival at 8 p.m.

Booth raffles will be drawn from the stage at 9 p.m.

Throughout the three day festival the RWB Antique Farm Tractor Show will take place along Howard Street. Floyd Barger is the director of the event.

Handicap parking will be in the school administration parking lot at the sound end of Preston Street. Restrooms are located inside the gym entrance.

We ask that you leave your pets at home unless they are in a contest or a service animal. Also, bicycles are not to be ridden on the festival grounds unless in the parade.

The RWB Festival Committee encourages the community to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the events while visiting with family and friends