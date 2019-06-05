State Police Arrest Two For Dealing Meth

On Tuesday, May 28, two Jackson County residents were arrested on related incidents on drug charges following a traffic stop and search warrant in Seymour, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Trooper Tia Deaton stopped a 2000 Honda passenger car for a traffic violation on Sprenger Road in Seymour. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious of criminal activity taking place. She requested assistance from Trp. Randel Miller and K-9 Jinx. Jinx alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately 50 grams (about a 1/4 of a cup) of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Derrick Neal Broshears, 34, of Seymour was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Wheeles reported that troopers then responded to a room at the Motel 6 in Seymour that was rented by Broshears. Upon arriving at the room, troopers located April R. Williams, 38, of Crothersville in the room.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, troopers located syringes, drug paraphernalia, a legend drug, and additional evidence of dealing methamphetamine.

Williams was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Broshears and Williams were lodged in the Jackson County Jail pending their initial appearances in the Jackson County Circuit Court.