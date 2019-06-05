DNR Investigating Possible Drowning At Hardy Lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred Saturday afternoon, June 1, at Hardy Lake in Scott County.

According to DNR Capt. Jet Quillen, just after 4 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the beach area of Hardy Lake regarding a possible drowning.

Tim Nickelson, 53, of Marengo, was recovered in approximately 4 feet of water by other swimmers, Quillen reported. “Once out of the water, CPR was started before Nickelson was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead,” he said.

DNR officers’ initial investigation has revealed that Nickelson was swimming with friends and family when they noticed he was missing. Swimmers at the beach began searching the water, eventually locating Nickelson under the surface.

The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy, which was scheduled for Monday.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.