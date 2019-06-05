Schneck Medical Center Holding Child Car Seat Recycling Event

Do you have an old or expired child’s car seat? Most caregivers are unaware that car seats have an expiration date. Unless explicitly listed, most car seats expire six years after its manufactured date.

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is holding a Car Seat Recycling Event to ensure expired seats are not reused or re-distributed throughout the community and putting other children in danger.

The car seats will be recycled at a secure location-preventing anyone from picking up and reusing unsafe seats.

Schneck’s Car Seat Recycling Event will be held on June 15, 9 a.m. to noon behind the Schneck Cancer Center. No need to find parking. Simply pull up and staff will take the seats.

For more information on the Car Seat Recycling Event or for information on how to properly install a car seat, call Schneck’s Family Life Center at 812-522-0435.