Calls About Suspicious Activity Leads To Arrests

Scott County Deputy Joe Baker responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Terry Road on May 18. Questioning the occupants of the vehicle led to the arrest of three people on drug related charges.

Christopher Gay, 34, of Austin was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a syringe.

Lora Johnson, 44 of Scottsburg was arrested for possession controlled substance.

Kaylie Mullins, 20, of Austin was arrested for possession of a syringe.

Baker was assisted at the scene by Lt. Shawn Mayer of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday afternoon, May 19, Lt. Mayer responded to Machine Lane in reference to trespassing. His investigation led to the arrest of Michael O’Neal, 47, of Nabb for criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, residential entry, intimidation and battery.

All four were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.