Legal Notices

The following will be sold for charges:

108 S MAC DR AUSTIN

On 06/14/2019 @ 10:00 AM

1994 CHEVROLET

1GCCS14Z4R8145210

$1,970.00

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1905-ES-000030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JERRY W. RICE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Michael Rice was on the 9th day of May, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry W. Rice, deceased, who died testate on April 25, 2019.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 9th day of May, 2019.

Melissa Hayes,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN & CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION OF

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

Owners of real property, and registered voters residing in, the Scott County School District 1 (the “School Corporation”), are hereby given notice that the Board of School Trustees of the School Corporation (the “Board”), having held meetings and two separate public hearings pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5 and Indiana Code 5-3-1, on May 20, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the School Corporation’s Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) making a preliminary determination that (i) a need exists for the planning, designing and construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room (collectively, the “Project”) and (ii) to the extent permitted by law to take all of the necessary steps to finance all or a portion of the costs of all, of the Project by (a) entering into a proposed lease or leases or an amendment or amendments to an existing lease (the “Lease”) between one or more Indiana school building corporations, as lessor (collectively, the “Building Corporation”), and the School Corporation, as lessee, relating to all or any portion of the school facilities operated by the School Corporation or (b) obtaining one or more advances from the Indiana Common School Fund (the “Common School Fund Loan”). If a Lease is entered into, the Building Corporation will issue one or more series of first mortgage bonds secured by and payable from the lease payments under the proposed Lease (the “Bonds”).

The total maximum original aggregate principal amount of the Bonds and/or Common School Fund Loan will not exceed $20,000,000. The maximum term for the Lease will not exceed twenty-two (22) years and the maximum term of the Common School Fund Loan will not exceed twenty-five (25) years. Based on the estimated interest rates that will be paid in connection with the Bonds of 5%, the total interest cost associated therewith, is $12,450,000, not taking into account any funds of the School Corporation or Building Corporation being available for capitalized interest. The maximum annual lease rental to be paid by the School Corporation under the Lease is $1,810,000 and the maximum total lease rental over the term of the Lease is $32,725,000, not taking into account any funds of the Building Corporation available for capitalized interest. With respect to the Common School Fund Loan, based on the estimated interest rates that will be paid in connection with the Common School Fund Loan of 4%, the total interest cost associated therewith is $14,078,466. Including interest costs, the maximum payment to be paid by the School Corporation under the Common School Fund Loan is $1,822,334, and the maximum total debt service over the term of the Common School Fund Loan is $34,078,466. The School Corporation’s certified total debt service fund tax levy for 2018 pay 2019 (which is the most recent certified tax levy) is $1,277,698 and the School Corporation’s debt service fund tax rate for 2018 pay 2019 (which is the most recent certified tax rate) is $.7972 per $100 of assessed value. The School Corporation’s estimated total debt service fund tax levy for 2019 pay 2020 is $1,250,580 and the School Corporation’s estimated debt service fund tax rate for 2019 pay 2020 is $.7803 per $100 of assessed value. The estimated total maximum debt service fund tax levy for the School Corporation and the estimated total maximum debt service fund tax rate for the School Corporation after the issuance of the Bonds or entering into of the Common School Fund Loan are anticipated to occur no earlier than 2021 pay 2022 and will be $2,326,113 and $1.4513 per $100 of assessed value, respectively, as a result of the payment of the lease rentals under the Lease or debt service on the Common School Fund Loan. The percent of the School Corporation’s outstanding long term debt after the issuance of the Bonds or entering into of the Common School Fund Loan, together with the outstanding long term debt of other taxing units that include any of the territory of the School Corporation, compared to the net assessed value of taxable property within the School Corporation is approximately 24.31%. As a result of the Project, the School Corporation expects annual operating costs of $409,550 to operate the Project (this figure does not take into account savings in operating costs as a result of the Project). The estimated amount of the School Corporation’s debt service levy and rate that will result during the following 10 years if the School Corporation enters the Lease or incurs debt service on the Common School Fund Loan, after also considering any changes that will occur to the debt service levy and rate during that period on account of any outstanding bonds or lease obligations that will mature or terminate during that period is $2,326,113 and $1.4513 respectively. The result of the School Corporation’s current and projected annual debt service payments divided by the net assessed value of taxable property in the School Corporation is (i) with respect to a financing through the Common School Fund Loan $0.7958 to $0.4299 over the term or (ii) with respect to a financing through the Lease $1.3199 to $1.1293 over the term. The result of the sum of the School Corporation’s outstanding long term debt plus the outstanding long term debt of other taxing units in the School Corporation divided by the net assessed value of taxable property in the School Corporation is $.2431

Petitions requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project may be filed with the Scott County Voter Registration Office within thirty (30) days after the date of publication of this notice in the manner provided by Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5. If a sufficient petition requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and or debt service payments related to the Project has been filed as set forth in Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5, the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project must be approved in an election on a local public question held under Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.6. In the event that a sufficient petition requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project has been filed as set forth in Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5, the question currently recommended by the Board to be submitted to the registered voters at the election conducted under Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.6 is as follows: “Shall the Scott County School District 1, Scott County, Indiana, issue bonds or enter into a lease to finance the School Construction Project which consists of the construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, which is estimated to cost not more than $20,000,000 and is estimated to increase the property tax rate for debt service by $1.1370 per $100 of assessed valuation?”

Dated: May 20, 2019.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

By: Darlene Hall, Secretary

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Cause No. 72C01-1905-ES-002

IN THE MATTER OF THE SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF

LUTRICIA PIGG, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the matter of the Estate of Lutricia Pigg, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Sally Head and Harriett Hall were on the 10th day of May 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the supervised estate of Lutricia Pigg, deceased, who died on the 7th day of February, 2019.

All persons having claims against the Estate, whether due now or at some later time, must file their claims in this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated on May 10, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURTS

PREPARED BY:

Elliot Don Jeffery, #34065-10

Counsel for Estate of Lutricia Pigg

VISSING LAW, LLC

432 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

PH: (812) 288-5141

FAX: (812) 288-8305

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-19

Applicant: CHASE HARDIN dba HARDIN PROPERTY SOLUTIONS L.L.C.

Owners: CHASE HARDIN dba HARDIN PROPERTY SOLUTIONS L.L.C.

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from the Scott County Zoning Ordinance’s established Development Standards (Article 3.5.a) which sets as the dimensional requirements in an Agricultural District (A-1) the following: 1.) Area of two (2) acres and 2.) Road Frontage of 200 feet as minimum lot size requirements. Property is 1.22 acres with 163.3 feet of road frontage.

Description of Property Affected: 72-09-02-300-031 000-005 cka 3931 S. Slate Ford Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant wishes to construct a 1,400 square foot dwelling with three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms on said property which does not meet the minimum dimensional standards of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance in an A-Agriculture District.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-05-19

Applicant: CHASE HARDIN dba Hardin Property Solutions L.L.C.

Owners: Chase Hardin dba Hardin Property Solutions L.L.C.

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.5.a of the Scott County Ordinance setting dimensional requirements of two (2) acres for a dwelling in an A-Agriculture District.

Description of Property Affected: : 72-09-02-300-032.000-005 cka 3389 E. Bridgewater Road Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 containing 1.24 acres with 306.9 feet of road frontage.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s property does not meet the Zoning Ordinance dimensional requirement of two (2) acres for a dwelling in an Agriculture-A District.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-06-19

Applicant: CHARLES GREGORY HICKS

Owners: GREG HICKS

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.5.a of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which sets minimum dimensional requirements of 200 feet of road frontage and 2 acres for property intended as site for a dwelling in an A – Agriculture District.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-02-220-005.000-004 cka 3203 E. New Frankfort Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant requesting Variance because property does not meet the minimum dimensional requirements for a dwelling site. Property has been in its present configuration since 1981. Property contains a concrete pad, driveway and walkway.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-0015

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jessica Davidson, whose mailing address is 2715 N. New Bethlehem Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Jessica Davidson to Jessica Brooke Zuckschwerdt.

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

Dated: March 15, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

72-19-0027-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0027-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $74,008.51

Cause Number: 72D01-1901-MF-000004

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: DENNIS D. JOHNSON and PAULA JOHNSON, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING, LLC, S/B/M TO CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOVVS:A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH OF RANGE 7 EAST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4 AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET, THENCE NORTH 140 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST 150 FEET, THENCE NORTH 125 FEET, THENCE EAST 150 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 125 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .43 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR A ROADWAY BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 265 FEET, THENCE EAST 50 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 265 FEET, THENCE WEST 50 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-042.000-002

2559 N MELODY ST,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

72-19-0028-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0028-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $145,785.62

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000049

Plaintiff: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Defendant: PAMELA S. OWENS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The following described real estate in Scott County, in the State of Indiana, to-wit: A part of the Southeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, beginning in the quarter section line at an iron pin 924 feet west of the southeast corner of said northwest quarter and running north 115.5 feet to an iron pin, thence west 8o feet, thence south 115.5 feet to the quarter line, thence east 80 feet with the quarter line to the place of beginning, containing 0.21 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-310-011.000-008

1301 W. COPE LANE,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Patricia L Johnson, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23332-15

Gerner & Kearns Co LPA, Attorney Law Firm

513-241-7722

72-19-0029-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0029-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $40,736.80

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000058

Plaintiff: PARTNERS FOR PAYMENT RELIEF DE II, LLC

Defendant: JEFFREY L MCDONALD and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT FIVE (5) IN COPE’S SUBDIVISION, ADDITION TWO, TO THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 107 ALSO, A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF AND RUNNING NORTH 40 MINUTES WEST WITH THE QUARTER SECTION LINE 165.50 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 470 FEET TO A STEEL PIPE AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 14 MINUTES EAST 155 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 20 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 14 MINUTES WEST 155 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 20 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7/100 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL EASEMENTS AND/OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD RELATIVE TO ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. * This sale is subject to the superior mortgage interest of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.*

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-031.000-008

1202 W. COPE LN,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Valerie Matheis, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 28670-02

Nelson & Frankenberger, Attorney Law Firm

317-844-0106

72-19-0030-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0030-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $86,383.08

Cause Number: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

Plaintiff: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-0C2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-0C2

Defendant: RICHARD HARDIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Beginning at a point 159 feet north of a point 735 feet east and 361 feet north of the southwest corner of the southwest fourth of the northwest quarter of Section 20; Township 3 North, Range 7 East, running thence east 160 feet to the right-of-way of the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, thence north 140 feet with said right-of-way line, thence west 260 feet, thence south 140 feet to the place of beginning, containing .84 of an acre, more or less. EXPECTING THEREFROM being a part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 520 feet north and 735 feet east of the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, said point being marked by a 5/8″ rebar set; thence along the east right-of way of Bond Street N 00 degrees 05 minutes 46 seconds W, 78.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence leaving the above mentioned right-of-way and running S 89 degrees 04 minutes, 15 seconds E, 260.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set on the west right-of-way of the railroad; thence with the west right-of-way of the above mentioned railroad S 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E 78.00 feet to 1 1/2″ pipe found, thence leaving the west right-of-way of the railroad and running N 89 degrees 04 minutes 15 seconds W, 259.87 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 0.465 acres, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record. Being and intended to be a part of the same real estate conveyed to Donald L. Spivey and Deana L. Spivey, by Warranty Deed dated November 1, 1994 and recorded November 7, 1994 in Deed Record 92, page 522 in the Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana. Containing after said exception 0.375 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-069.000-008

199 NORTH BOND STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Phillip A. Norman, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 13737-64

Phillip A. Norman PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 72D01-1904-PL-020

M&M INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC

Plaintiff

DIANA LAMASTER,

ROY DEAN SMITH,

BRIAN ERIC SMITH, and

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC)

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

A complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate has been filed against you. The real estate that is shown in the complaint is described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land of Lee Roy LaMaster as described in Deed Record 71, page 259, and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2009-1342 in Cabinet 4, Slide 452, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a railroad spike, thence north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east (bearing based on that of the south line of said quarter in the Warranty Deed to Noble recorded as Document Number 9901565, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana) with the south line of said quarter 824.20 feet to a mag nail and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continuing north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east with said line 253.85 feet to a mag nail, thence north 00 degrees 27 minutes 33 seconds west 343.29 feet to a steel rod, thence south 89 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds west 253.89 feet to a steel rod, thence south 00 degrees 27 minutes 54 seconds east 343.17 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 2.00 acres.

Parcel Number: 72-05-26-200-015.004-005

Property Address: 3153 E Lovers Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170

You must answer the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the third notice of suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County

Lewis Maudlin,

Attorney for the Plaintiff

53 Public Sq.,

Salem, IN 47167

MDK # 19-013178

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4

Plaintiff,

vs.

Shanon R. Riley, AKA Shanon Riley, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley:

BE IT KNOWN, that Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4, the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision.

Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

commonly known as 2591 Lakeview Drive, Austin, IN 47102.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

