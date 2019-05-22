24 Seniors To Graduate From CHS Friday

Samantha Rose & William Amick Academically Lead Class of 2019

The 123rd Crothersville High School Commencement Ceremony will take place this Friday at 8 p.m.

Twenty-four seniors will enter the CHS gymnasium for the final time to the traditional strains of ‘Pomp & Circumstance’.

Logan Brewer will open the commencement with prayer following by opening words from class secretary Piper Hensley.

CHS Principal Adam Robinson will welcome those in attendance.

After the Salutatorian address by William Amick, Lane Wienhorst will give the class history followed by a school experience ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ Powerpoint presentation.

Samantha Rose will give the valedictorian address.

Robinson will introduce the graduates and Crothersville School Superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin will present diplomas.

CHS Class of 2019 president Cassandra Defibaugh will lead her class in the transfer of tassels.

Class treasurer Grace Monroe will offer closing words and the class will exit the gym to the tune “Best Day of My Life.”

The class colors are red and silver and the class flower is the Gerbera Daisy.

The class motto is “Miles may separate us, but memories will always bind us.”

Seniors scheduled to take part in graduation include:

William Lester Amick, Piper Joe Asher (Culinary Arts), Fayth Ann Bowman (3D Animiation), Logan Levi Brewer, Tayler Siara Brewer (Nursing).

Also Amber Jacklyn Casullo (Veterinary), Ethan Xavier Deaton (Law Enforcement), Cassandra Ann Defibaugh (Nursing), Christopher Lee Gregg (Welding), Piper Mechele Hensley.

Also Kiana Rene Jackson (Veterinary), Jacob Barron James (Welding), Chelsie Ann Keith (Veterinary), Kaitlin Brianna McVey (Nursing), Grace Elizabeth Monroe.

Also Devon Wayne Pedigo, Andrew Mitchell Prince (Welding), Brandon James Riley, Madeline Suzanne Riley, Samantha Erin Rose.

Also Beth Ann Southerland, Joseph Allen Tatlock (Criminal Justice), Lane Ramsey Wienhorst, Karmyn Renee Williams.

Bold Face: CHS diploma and Associates Degree in General Studies from IVY Tech.

Italics: CHS diploma and Career Technical Education Certification in a selected course of study.