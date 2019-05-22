Alert Parent Detains Man Who Solicited Teen Online

A man who came to Scott County expecting to meet a 13-year-old was arrested for child solicitation last Wednesday.

The need for parents to supervise their children’s social media was reinforced last week in Scott County, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

“A concerned parent was checking his child’s Facebook account when he saw something that alerted him,” said Goodin. The parent noticed an adult making contact with his 13-year-old child.

The parent pretended to be the child and arranged for the 29-year-old man to come to the family’s home in rural Scott County to meet who he thought was a thirteen year old.

“When the man arrived, he was greeted by the child’s father who held him until deputies arrived,” said Goodin.

Arrested was Brandon Ruff, 29, of Jeffersonville charged with false informing, child solicitation with a child under 14 years old using a computer and traveling to the child.

Goodin said that when officers arrested Ruff, they investigated further and found out he had made friends with the child and had allegedly made arrangements to meet the young teen on prior occasions.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of other victims.

Parents are encouraged to check their children’s Facebook pages, especially the Facebook Messenger, to see if their child has had contact with Brandon Ruff, the sheriff said. “Ruff also had a fake Facebook Page listed as Sammy Castro. It is thought Brandon Ruff could be posing as a wrestler to gain the confidence of the children,” said Goodin.

If you feel as though your child could be a victim and you live inside of Scott County, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-8400 or 812-752-5550, said Goodin. Outside of Scott County contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg and request to speak to investigations.

The Indiana State Police, Scott County Prosecutor’s Office and Jeffersonville City Police are assisting the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with the local investigation.