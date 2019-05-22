VFW Auxiliary Seeks Volunteers To Place Flags On Veterans Graves

The Auxiliary of VFW Post 1083 will be placing flags on veterans’ grave sites this Saturday, May 25, beginning at 8 a.m. beginning at the Crothersville Cemetery.

“Members will also cover Uniontown and Cana Cemeteries,” said spokesperson Gina Lee. “We welcome all volunteers to help us with this project.”

If anyone wants to pick up a flag for their vet’s grave, that is not at these three cemeteries, they are welcome to do so,” she said.